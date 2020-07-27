Despite a news-rich period during the last couple of months for Gilead Sciences (GILD), the stock has failed to mount a sustained breakout from the $70 range. The focus of this article is the catalysts in the weeks ahead that might make the difference for GILD.

Figure 1: Past 12 months of GILD trading. Source: YCharts.

Earnings: What to look for

GILD's Q2'20 earnings might not include much revenue from remdesivir, as an agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was only inked in late June. There were agreements throughout the quarter with generics manufacturers ex-US also, but it isn't clear if any upfront payments might come from these deals. Instead, what we do want to look out for is guidance on remdesivir revenues. If GILD doesn't provide something relatively concrete in the earnings press release, analysts will be sure to ask about it on the conference call, as they did last quarter.

Another thing to look for is the impact COVID-19 has had on revenues overall. At the last earnings GILD noted revenue growth was aided by COVID-19. Q2'20 then might see the other side of that, and revenues might be lower than would have been forecast several quarters ago. At this point though, I believe any correction in total revenues is likely built in as GILD did not mislead investors into believing that Q1'20 revenue growth was due to underlying demand.

Total product sales for the first quarter 2020 benefited from an estimated $200 million in revenue related to increased customer buying patterns and patient prescription trends, primarily in the United States, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

- GILD Q1'20 earnings PR.

GILD's second-quarter earnings conference call is scheduled for July 30, 4:30 PM, EDT.

Data from an inhalable form of remdesivir

On the Q1'20 earnings call, GILD noted that an oral formulation of remdesivir wasn't really a possibility but that inhaled or subcutaneous forms of remdesivir were. On July 8, GILD noted it was getting underway on trials of that inhaled formulation. The inhaled formulation, if successful, will allow the use of remdesivir in a wider patient population, namely outpatients. The phase 1a study being run by the company was set to enroll 60 healthy individuals to look at the pharmacokinetics of the inhaled formulation. It may be that about 20 days on at earnings, GILD might already be able to provide some preliminary insights into what has been seen with the inhaled formulation. Since that work might have started with lower doses and prolonged observation for adverse events, we might not be looking at much, but in any case if GILD can excite the market with a "so far so good," then that could be another positive takeaway from earnings.

Given COVID-19 impacts the lungs, GILD thinks the inhaled formulation is compelling and might result in lower systemic exposure. It might be possible to have your cake and eat it too in that case, as side effects could be reduced while maintaining efficacy, or perhaps enhancing efficacy as the drug could be used earlier in the disease, when patients are not yet hospitalized.

Conclusions

I'm upbeat about GILD's inhaled formulation of remdesivir, I think it is a clever idea, but there is no guarantee of an update with earnings. Earnings themselves should include some more solid guidance on remdesivir revenues as analysts were not happy with the lack of clarity from GILD last time, and there is likely some pressure to deliver that guidance as now pricing has been discussed. Regarding GILD's revenues overall, I'm not expecting a big surprise and I think the focus will be on what the new asset can do to add to revenues in the coming quarters, not a minor miss or beat with regards to the core pipeline. Overall, I remain bullish on GILD and see it as a good long here. There are a few obvious risks; a big miss on earnings would take the stock down, bad news on the inhaled formulation could sink that ship and a failure to provide some concrete numbers on potential remdesivir revenues wouldn't help either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.