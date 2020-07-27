When compared to the first quarter of 2020, a notably more positive relationship existed between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during April 2020 (quick decrease in spread/basis risk).

This projection is mainly due to the modest-notable net price increases in fixed-rate agency MBS coupons only partially offset by valuation losses within AGNC’s derivatives portfolio.

I am projecting AGNC will report a modest (at or greater than 5% but less than 10%) BV increase for the second quarter of 2020.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) BV per common share as of 6/30/2020. Prior to results being provided to the public on 4/27/2020 (via the company’s quarterly press release), I would like to analyze AGNC’s BV as of 6/30/2020 and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. A previous three-part article I wrote laid the ground works for this BV projection. In that article, I projected/analyzed AGNC’s income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “consolidated statement of comprehensive income”) for the second quarter of 2020. The links to that three-part projection article are provided below:

AGNC Investment's Q2 2020 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 1 (Notable Changes; Includes Current Recommendation)

AGNC Investment's Q2 2020 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 2 (Includes Dividend Sustainability Metric And Recommendation)

AGNC Investment's Q2 2020 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 3 (Includes Price Target And Recommendation)

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the second quarter of 2020, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). In particular, PART 3 provides a discussion of fixed-rate agency MBS price movements which all of the sector peers listed above are currently heavily invested in when it comes to fair market values (“FMV”).

In addition, the following hybrid/multipurpose mREIT companies that I currently cover had, or are projected to have over the foreseeable future, at least some portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations) leading up to March 2020: 1) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH); 2) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); 3) Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC); 4) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 5) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 6) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 7) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); 8) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC); 9) New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ); and 10) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid/multipurpose mREIT sector as a whole.

Overview of AGNC’s Projected BV as of 6/30/2020:

Due to the fact that several figures needed to project/calculate AGNC’s BV as of 6/30/2020 come directly from the company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income from a three-months ended timeframe. Using Table 1 below as a reference, one must add certain account figures from the first and second quarters of 2020 for purposes of projecting a suitable BV as of 6/30/2020.

Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Having provided Table 1 above, we can now begin to calculate AGNC’s projected BV as of 6/30/2020. This projection will be calculated in Table 2 below. AGNC, through the company’s quarterly investor presentation slides (see link above), only provides the public with a “Book Value Roll Forward” slide. This specific slide uses information based only on a quarterly timeframe. I perform a more detailed quarterly BV calculation/analysis based on the entire calendar year. As such, there is not an identical sheet AGNC provides that matches the data within Table 2.

Table 2 – AGNC Six-Months Ended BV Projection (BV as of 6/30/2020)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, unless otherwise noted, all figures are for the “six-months ended” timeframe. Let us take a look at the following figures in corresponding order to the “Ref.” column shown in Table 2 (next to the June 30, 2020 column): A) Operations; B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)); C) Stockholder Transactions; and D) Capital Share Transactions.

A) Operations:

Decrease in Net Common Equity From Operations Estimate of ($1.82) Billion; Range ($2.02) – ($1.62) Billion

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Red Reference “A” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2020 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from operations” figure consists of the following amounts that come directly from AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (see Tables 1 and 2 above): 1) net interest income; 2) total other income (loss); and 3) total expenses.

Due to the fact I discussed these amounts in my previous three-part AGNC consolidated statement of comprehensive income projection article (see links near the top), further discussion of this figure is redundant/unwarranted. Remember, the account projection within this specific article includes both first and second quarter figures.

B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)):

Increase in Net Common Equity From Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) Estimate of $714 Million; Range $514 – $914 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Red Reference “B” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2020 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from OCI/(OCL)” figure consists of the following accounts that come directly from AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (see Table 1 above): 1) unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net; and 2) unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (designated as cash flow hedges).

Due to the fact I also discussed these accounts in my previous three-part AGNC consolidated statement of comprehensive income article (see links near the top), further discussion of this figure is redundant/unwarranted as well. Remember, the account projection within this specific article includes both first and second quarter figures.

C) Stockholder Transactions:

Decrease in Net Common Equity From Stockholder Transactions Estimate of ($512) Million; Skewed Range ($522) – ($472) Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “C” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2020 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from stockholder transactions” figure is AGNC’s dividend distributions for the first and second quarters of 2020. This figure includes activity in relation to the following types of outstanding shares of stock: 1) common; and 2) preferred.

1) Common Stock:

AGNC has the following four events/programs which could impact the number of outstanding shares of common stock the company has when monthly dividends are accounted/accrued for: 1) public offering of shares (“bulk” issuance); 2) at-the-market (“ATM”) offering program; 3) dividend reinvestment/direct stock purchase program; and 4) stock repurchase program.

AGNC did not have a “bulk” issuance of common stock during the second quarter of 2020. I am projecting AGNC did not use the company’s ATM offering program during the quarter since its common stock traded at a notable discount to CURRENT BV throughout the quarter. Furthermore, I am assuming there was no notable activity within the company’s dividend reinvestment/direct stock purchase programs during the second quarter of 2020 for the same reason.

When it comes to AGNC’s repurchase program, the company intends to buyback outstanding shares of common stock only when the repurchase price is materially accretive to CURRENT tangible BV. This program was created in October 2012 and was amended in October 2016 to allow AGNC to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock through 12/31/2017. This share repurchase plan previously expired and was not “reactivated” until the third quarter of 2019. Since I have projected AGNC’s stock price traded at a notable discount to CURRENT BV throughout the quarter, I am projecting some shares of common stock were repurchased during the quarter. That said, management also previously stated AGNC wanted to also build up/increase the company’s cash reserves. As such, I do not believe a “material” amount of shares were repurchased; especially with the recently improved agency repurchase agreement borrowing costs.

The monthly dividends accrued for/declared on AGNC’s common stock for the first and second quarters of 2020 totaled $0.48 and $0.36 per share, respectively. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC had dividend distributions to common shareholders of ($202) million for the second quarter of 2020. When including AGNC’s dividend distributions to common shareholders of ($264) million for the first quarter of 2020, this calculates to dividend distributions to common shareholders of ($466) million for the six-months ended 6/30/2020. Now let us project the preferred stock dividend distributions.

2) Preferred Stock:

The dividend accrued for/declared on AGNC’s “Series C Preferred Stock” (AGNCN), “Series D Preferred Stock” (AGNCM), “Series E Preferred Stock” (AGNCO), and “Series F Preferred Stock (AGNCP) for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.43750, $0.429688, $0.406250, and $0.382813 per depository share, respectively. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC had total dividend distributions to AGNCN, AGNCM, AGNCO, and AGNCP shareholders of ($25) million for the second quarter of 2020. When including AGNC’s dividend distributions to preferred shareholders of ($21) million for the first quarter of 2020, this calculates to dividend distributions to common shareholders of ($46) million for the six-months ended 6/30/2020.

After combining the common and preferred stock dividend distributions for the first and second quarters of 2020, I am projecting AGNC’s total decrease in net common equity from stockholder transactions was ($512) million for the six-months ended 6/30/2020 (see red reference “C” in Table 2 above).

D) Capital Share Transactions:

Increase in Net Common Equity From Capital Share Transactions Estimate of $343 Million; Skewed Range $93 – $393 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “D” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2020 Column

As stated earlier, AGNC did not have a bulk issuance of common stock during the second quarter of 2020. I am projecting AGNC did not use the company’s ATM offering program during the quarter since its common stock traded at a notable discount to CURRENT BV throughout the quarter.

Since AGNC officially internalized the company’s management structure through its acquisition of American Capital Mortgage Management (“ACMM”) in 2016, management may be partially compensated through the issuance of common stock subject to certain vesting options. As such, AGNC may have some minor amount of equity issuance/capital proceeds through the following accounts: 1) issuance of restricted stock; and/or 2) issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation program. I have projected a very minor amount of equity was generated from these two sources during the second quarter of 2020. This activity should only have, at most, a very minor impact to AGNC’s BV as of 6/30/2020.

However, as discussed above, due to the fact AGNC’s stock price per common share traded at a material (at or greater than 10%) discount to the company’s then CURRENT tangible BV during the second quarter of 2020 (especially during April 2020), I believe management repurchased some shares during the quarter. I am projecting (9) million shares of outstanding AGNC common stock were repurchased by the company at a total cost of approximately ($100) million. When calculated, the weighted average repurchase price would be approximately $11.50 per common share.

When all of the above figures are combined, I am projecting the company had a “net common equity from capital share transactions” figure of $343 million for the six-months ended 6/30/2020 (see red reference “D” in Table 2 above).

NLY’s Projected BV as of 6/30/2020:

Beginning several years ago, NLY diversified the company’s investment portfolio by allocating more capital into commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, residential whole loans, mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), and middle market (“MM”) lending. NLY’s added diversification should result in reduced volatility during certain interest rate cycles (reduction in duration). In addition, NLY acquired a variable-rate agency mREIT, Hatteras Financial Corp. (HTS) in 2016 and acquired a hybrid mREIT, MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) in September 2018. Generally speaking, most of these asset classes, when compared to most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons (especially specified pools), experienced less favorable price fluctuations during the second quarter of 2020. However, it should also be noted a majority of NLY’s investment portfolio still remained in agency MBS when based on FMV (85% as of 3/31/2020).

When looking at each peer’s derivatives portfolio, AGNC and NLY had a hedging coverage ratio as of 3/31/2020 of 70% and 18%, respectively. As such, AGNC had more hedges in place when based on notional value which, if all other factors were held constant, would equate to AGNC having a higher probability for more severe valuation decreases within this specific portfolio. However, I would point out partially offsetting AGNC’s higher hedging coverage ratio (since derivatives lost value during the second quarter of 2020) is more of NLY’s hedges were towards the longer-end of the yield curve. Also, I anticipate NLY entered into some new derivative instruments/contracts during the second quarter of 2020. So, when it comes to derivative valuation fluctuations, there were some offsetting factors at play this quarter. AGNC also had slightly more leverage versus NLY which was beneficial when it comes to the proportional amount of MBS valuation gains.

As such, I believe AGNC and NLY had a fairly similar type of BV increase during the second quarter of 2020. As discussed throughout various mREIT articles over the past several months, this is due to the notably more positive relationship that existed between MBS/asset pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior quarter (reduction in spread/basis risk).

When taking all quarterly activities into consideration (including additional data not discussed within this specific article), I have projected NLY will report the following BV per common share as of 6/30/2020:

NLY’s Projected BV as of 6/30/2020 = $8.05 Per Common Share (Range $7.70 – $8.40 Per Common Share)

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information discussed above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following BV per common share as of 6/30/2020:

AGNC’s Projected Non-Tangible BV as of 6/30/2020 = $15.75 Per Common Share (Range $15.30 – $16.20 Per Common Share)

This projection is a $1.20 per common share increase from AGNC’s BV as of 3/31/2020. This increase can be attributed to two factors. The first factor is in relation to the activity within AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income. I am projecting AGNC will report net income of $600 million for the second quarter of 2020 while reporting OCI of $250 million. When both figures are combined, I am projecting AGNC will report comprehensive income of $850 million for the second quarter of 2020.

The second factor is in relation to the activity within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet. AGNC accrued for/declared dividend distributions totaling ($0.36) per common share during the second quarter of 2020. In addition, AGNC accrued for/declared dividend distributions in regards to holders of the company’s outstanding shares of preferred stock. Furthermore, I am projecting AGNC had some minor BV accretion in relation to the company’s repurchased shares during the second quarter of 2020.

When combined, these two factors account for a projected quarterly non-tangible BV net increase of $1.20 per common share which calculates to an increase of 8.2% during the second quarter of 2020. I am also projecting AGNC generated an “economic return” (dividends accrued for/declared and net change in BV) of 10.7% for the second quarter of 2020.I am projecting AGNC will report the following tangible BV per common share as of 6/30/2020:

AGNC’s Projected Tangible BV as of 6/30/2020 = $14.80 Per Common Share (Range $14.35 – $15.25 Per Common Share)

I believe most agency mREIT peers will report an increase in quarterly BV with AGNC outperforming most broader sector peers (I currently cover 21 mREIT stocks). Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s BV as of 7/24/2020 has increased $0.10-$0.60 per common share when compared to the company’s BV as of 6/30/2020. This projection excludes AGNC’s July 2020 monthly dividend of $0.12 per common share (ex-dividend is 7/30/2020).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 7/24/2020; $16.10 per common share), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article.

As of 7/24/2020, AGNC’s stock price closed at $13.52 per common share.

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a BUY.

As such, I currently believe AGNC is undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $16.10 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $14.50 per share. Put another way, the following are my AGNC CURRENT BUY, SELL, or HOLD per share recommendation ranges (the REIT Forum subscribers get this type of data on all 21 mREIT stocks I currently cover each week):

$16.10 per share or above = SELL

$14.51 - $16.09 per share = HOLD

$12.91 - $14.50 per share = BUY

$12.90 per share or below = STRONG BUY

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017), the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the more dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events, and the recent Fed Funds Rate decrease to near 0%. This also considers the previous wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the recent “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued; as I correctly projected markets would experience during the fourth quarter of 2019). This also considers the recent announcement of the start of another round of “quantitative easing” that includes the Fed specifically purchasing agency MBS (and “rolling over” all principal and interest payments into new agency MBS) which should bolster prices while keeping long-term rates low.

Finally, I believe my/our historical “track record”/accuracy regarding projected CURRENT BVs has surpassed most (if not all) professional analysts within the mREIT sector on a consistent basis. I believe this should “count for something” when it comes to overall reliability and value.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 3/18/2020, I once again initiated a position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $7.115 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position had a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/6/2020, I sold my entire NRZ position at a weighted average sales price of $17.555 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.50 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 17.7% and 41.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 20 months.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, 7/23/2019, 9/5/2019, 3/16/2020, and 4/6/2020 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, $15.325, $12.435, $8.55, and $3.645 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $7.735 per share (yes, my last 3 purchases were proportionately large). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017 and 4/6/2020, I increased my position in CHMI-A at a weighted average purchase price of $25.145 and $10.945 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI-A position had a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/8/2020, I sold my entire CHMI-A position at a weighted average sales price of $24.273 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 34.3% and 49.4%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 1.7 years. This calculates to a weighted average annualized total return of 29.7%.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position had a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/3/2020, I sold my entire TWO position at a weighted average sales price of $15.355 per share as my price target, at the time, of $15.25 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 11.0% and 25.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 13 months.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. On 5/12/2020, 5/27/2020, and 5/28/2020, I increased my position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $4.745, $5.144, and $5.086 per share, respectively. When combined, my GPMT position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.233 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position had a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 5/11/2020, I sold my entire MITT position at a weighted average sales price of $2.115 per share as my price target, at the time, was surpassed (as MITT’s estimated BV as of 4/30/2020 was even lower versus my previously projected (75%) quarterly BV decrease [6/30/2020 versus 3/31/2020]). This was my first “realized total loss” within either the mREIT or BDC sector since I began writing here on Seeking Alpha in 2013. With that said, my proportional allocation in MITT (versus the rest of the mREIT sector) was small.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. On 9/10/2019, I increased my position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $16.785 per share. When combined, my ARR position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.975 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/20/2020, I sold my entire ARR position at a weighted average sales price of $21.045 per share as my price target, at the time, of $20.90 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 24.0% and 31.0%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 6 months.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in IVR at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/14/2020, I sold my entire IVR position at a weighted average sales price of $17.965 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.95 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 16.0% and 25.0%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 8 months.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in ANH at a weighted average purchase price of $3.475 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2023 (AIW) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.13 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020, 3/13/2020, and 3/19/2020, I increased by position in AIW at a weighted average purchase price of $23.50, $19.75, and $9.31 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIW has a weighted average purchase price of $14.804 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded.

On 12/31/2019, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2025 (AIC) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.00 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020 and 3/19/2020, I increased by position in AIC at a weighted average purchase price of $23.72 and $8.71 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIC has a weighted average purchase price of $16.182 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded.

On 1/2/2020, I initiated a position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.57 per share. On 1/9/2019 and 3/16/2020, I increased my position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.59 and $3.25 per share, respectively. When combined, my AI position has a weighted average purchase price of $4.027 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 3/18/2020, I initiated a position in NLY at a weighted average purchase price of $5.05 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 4/6/2020, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series B preferred stock, (CHMI.PB) at a weighted average purchase price of $10.65 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/19/2020-6/24/2020, I sold my entire CHMI-B position at a weighted average sales price of $22.045 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 107.0%. I held this position for approximately 2.5 months.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the “live chat” feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of June 2020 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 85.5% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 89.1% out of 55 total past and present positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have only 1 realized “total loss” in any of my past/sold positions (disclosed above; MITT). Both percentages experienced another minor-modest increase, when compared to April-May 2020, as a direct result of the recent partial market rally to counter previous fears/panic surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, in early April 2020, I initiated several new positions and increased several existing positions at attractive-very attractive prices versus pricing as of 6/30/2020. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility. Starting in January 2020, I have transitioned all my real-time purchase and sale disclosures solely to members of the REIT Forum. All applicable public articles will still have my sector purchase and sale disclosures (just not in real time). Please disregard any minor “cosmetic” typos if/when applicable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, AI, AIC, AIW, ANH, CHMI, GPMT, NLY, NYMTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in ARR, CHMI.PA, CHMI.PB, CIM, DX, EFC, IVR, MFA, MITT, MORT, NRZ, NYMT, ORC, PMT, REM, REML,TWO, or WMC.



CO Wealth Management is currently long AGNC, AGNCM, AGNCO, ARR-C, NLY-F, NLY-G, NLY-I, and NRZ.