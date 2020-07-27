Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Authors Note: This is an article that will be quite unlike my others. This article will focus on a specific company - a type of a "deep dive" into a company. I'm hoping if they are of interest to readers that potential future pieces in this style will include primarily dividend-focused individual stocks. This should keep it interesting for CEF income investors, in general.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has certainly been a REIT on a mission. The company might be a lowly 1.72% yielder; however, the share appreciation that has fueled our funds has been extraordinary. Checking out the last 10-year returns annualizing at a whopping 20.01%. This is certainly a growth REIT. Another driving force for our funds is the fact that this company is certainly a dividend growth investment - with the last 5-year compounded annual growth rate coming in at 21.98%. So, today I wanted to dive into this company, find out what is moving it and just why this company is important to our fund holdings.

About American Tower Corporation

(Source)

Seeking Alpha describes AMT as "one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 180,000 communications sites."

Thus, this company is generally added in REIT and infrastructure funds. We have also seen the name pop up in other general equity funds too. In terms of size, the company has a market cap of almost $118 billion. This size does make it the largest of its peers.

On AMT's investor relations website, they provide an excellent piece titled "Introduction to the Tower Industry and American Tower." I would encourage any investor to read through it if they are interested in this growing segment of the REIT market. They really go into depth, but the absolute basics are that they generate revenue via leasing out the tower to communication companies. They name the source as "multiple tenants lease vertical space on the tower for their communications equipment." They mention that the charges are "property location, leased vertical square footage on the tower and weight placed on tower from transmission equipment and backhaul solutions."

The Revenue Growth And What Drives Their Premium Valuation

Data by YCharts

No doubt, a company with a stock chart that looks like AMT's would make most people uncomfortable. It would appear most of the money has been made and that the valuation is too expensive at these levels. However, this premium is for good reason if we take a look at the revenues the REIT can generate.

(Source - Investor Presentation)

The annual revenue by segment shows us not only are they winning in the U.S., but also abroad. This can be appealing as some companies fail in their endeavors to venture outside of the U.S. if they are U.S.-based. Being invested with all your assets in the U.S. can be great for many companies. However, once this market is saturated most have to look overseas for expansion plans.

Helping this revenue growth out as well is their annual lease escalators in the U.S. that they define as "typically fixed at an average of approximately 3%." While that isn't enough to produce the revenue growth we have historically seen from them alone, it beats inflation by a large margin at current rates.

Of course, driving this additional revenue is their need to build and roll out even more towers. The primary driving factor for this is not only more and more data that we are using but also, the growth we should be getting from the rollout of 5G. They say that the "initial pre-standard 5G mobile deployments beginning," meaning that we are just getting started. The price does reflect this, of course as the market can be, at times, forward-looking.

The distance that 5G can "travel" is shorter than compared to 4G's capabilities. This is a factor in driving new tower sites alone. Although it should be mentioned, that just because 5G is being rolled out doesn't mean that 4G is dead weight. In fact, they estimate that 4G will still be about 50% of the market through 2025. Plus, they don't expect 4G to shut-down until 2030.

(Source - Investor Presentation)

The current price to funds from operations or P/FFO is at 33.95. This does put it on the higher side to its competitor, Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI), with its P/FFO at 29.38. P/FFO is a metric specific to REITs that helps determine and compare valuations to other REITs. Price to Earnings or P/E ratios, for traditional companies, is not useful for REITs as depreciation throws that ratio off. In addition to this, there are also adjusted funds from operations. AFFO is generally equal to FFO but can be different as they adjust for recurring capital expenditures. Most REITs tend to highlight their AFFO. For AMT, this is certainly a strength as they are showing an AFFO growth of 15.2 CAGR.

(Source - Investor Presentation)

Dividend

Another leading factor that is related to the seeming overvaluation is the dividend growth AMT has been able to produce. Of course, their revenue growth is certainly the enabling factor in this and all ties in together. They might have a short history of "only" 8 years of growth. However, they have certainly been on a dedicated mission to make those 8 years count.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The company also explicitly states that they are "targeting continuing double-digit annual common stock dividend growth." Those words are taken straight from their Investor Presentation. This should bode well as it is a priority by management to get this done. As AMT's FFO payout ratio is only at 47.46%, this is evidence of just how strong the company is.

To jump back to that AFFO growth they highlighted above, that is certainly even more evidence. The growth is there for them to be able to hike. They could maintain double-digit increases, while still having cash left over if they chose. Of course, it wouldn't be 20%+ we have seen in the past.

Another interesting point to be taken for an income investor is that they hike every quarter, historically. This can be attractive as compounding can be increased just ever so slightly.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

This isn't the typical annual hikes that we see with most companies. It is truly a testament to just where the company is at, as far as historical growth and prospects. The last hike came on May 19th, 2020. Even in the face of a global pandemic, they raised 1.9% - from $1.08 per share to $1.10 per share. A company like AMT can do this as their core business is unaffected negatively. If any impact, it is positive as a "work from home" culture is becoming a reality. The data required for this structure will see increased demand from the likes of AMT.

Conclusion And Relevant Funds

AMT is certainly a powerhouse in the world of specialized REITs or tower REITs. The company is elevated in valuation based on the traditional P/FFO - even slightly relative to its peer CCI. However, the company has the growth and the dividend strength to still be appealing at these levels. The 5G plays are just getting started here.

The growth prospects are there and it is certainly an attractive dividend growth play at this time. While the company is trading at a premium, I am comfortable with holding this through the funds I'm invested in. Additionally, I wouldn't mind adding this to my dividend growth roster either. Perhaps if we get another sell-off that we witnessed in March of this year, there could be some opportunity to pick this name up.

I have the bulk of my investable assets in CEFs. However, one reason why I enjoy having dividend growth stocks in my portfolio is to help offset any potential CEF or ETF cuts. ETFs don't generally pay out consistently either, as they pay out income received and pass it through to shareholders.

The relevant funds that hold a significant allocation of AMT are:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund (RNP) has a holding of 6.1% to AMT as of March 31st, 2020. It is this CEF's largest holding. RNP is in our Income Generator Portfolio. The fund has a primary investment objective to "seek high current income through investment in real estate and diversified preferred securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation." They invest in REITs and real estate companies, equities and preferred securities, of any market cap. RNP gives us an attractive discount of 10.18% right now. Investors can also collect a distribution rate of 7.77% from this fund.

has a holding of 6.1% to AMT as of March 31st, 2020. It is this CEF's largest holding. RNP is in our Income Generator Portfolio. The fund has a primary investment objective to "seek high current income through investment in real estate and diversified preferred securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation." They invest in REITs and real estate companies, equities and preferred securities, of any market cap. RNP gives us an attractive discount of 10.18% right now. Investors can also collect a distribution rate of 7.77% from this fund. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) holds a 3.9% position in AMT. It is this fund's third-largest holding. As an infrastructure fund, they have an objective to "seek high current income investments in securities issued by infrastructure companies." This fund is held in our Income Generator Portfolio as well. A current discount of 3.10%, and distribution rate of 8.50%.

holds a 3.9% position in AMT. It is this fund's third-largest holding. As an infrastructure fund, they have an objective to "seek high current income investments in securities issued by infrastructure companies." This fund is held in our Income Generator Portfolio as well. A current discount of 3.10%, and distribution rate of 8.50%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) has an allocation of 1.1%. This seems small, but we should note that RA has quite an oddball portfolio and main positions. This allocation is still good for making it to the top ten holding list, coming in sixth. RA is held in our Income Generator Portfolio too. The fund has an objective to "provide high total returns, primarily through high current income and secondarily, through growth of capital." They go across equity and fixed-income asset classes. For RA, we are at a discount of 10.84% and a distribution rate of 14.10%. Although, I have cautioned in the past on my concerns with this elevated distribution.

For our other portfolios, it doesn't appear that AMT represents a large position. I wanted to note though, that the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) does hold its competitor. CCI represents 2.53% of the portfolio. While this piece was covering AMT specifically, some of the growth opportunities are there for CCI as well.

At this time, CCI just has a higher yield than AMT. SPYD uses the index and is "designed to measure the performance of the top 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the S&P 500 Index." Should AMT continue to raise their dividend more aggressively, or the share price comes down - then we could expect SPYD to include this company. CCI's dividend CAGR for the last 3 years is 8.27%. All else being equal, AMT could eclipse this. Thus, why I wanted to point out the attractiveness of AMT for dividend income investors!

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long RNP, UTF, RA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on July 10th, 2020.