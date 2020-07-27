The position isn't as lucrative at this time; keeping an eye on its discount for opportunity could be rewarding though.

The fund's distribution is one of the lowest around, but this is due to it attempting to achieve its targeted NAV return.

The Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) probably isn't the most exciting investment out there for investors. Admittedly, it is one of the lowest-yielding CEFs out there. This is for a reason though. The fund is set up as a target term fund, with a liquidation date of July 1st, 2021. With a target term structure, a fund sponsor attempts to return NAV back to shareholders. In this case, the goal is to return $9.85. It is important to consider that this isn't a guarantee, and there are also ways it can extend this to protect shareholders.

For a more in-depth explanation of the difference between target term and term funds, you can check out Nuveen's explanation.

Members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory were initially shown the opportunity that was presented on this fund during the market plunge. Stanford Chemist sent out a trade alert on March 18th, 2020. The fund dropped to a ridiculous estimated intraday discount of 15%. In hindsight, we can now see it actually dropped an even further 17.39%. On that day, the fund closed at $7.65 per share, with a NAV of $9.26.

This does mean the fund's current discount of 2.56% is rather shallow. Which is what triggered the alert to sell out of the fund for our Tactical Income-100 model portfolio. Due to picking this fund up during the meltdown, we, of course, had a whopping return of 32% in this name during the short time held.

However, any discount still leaves some small potential. This is especially true if an investor believes EHT's NAV can still continue to rise. Thus, receiving the full NAV amount on the termination date. Also for investors who may still be holding, it is worth going over this review.

Of course, the fund had a significant risk that the broader market could keep collapsing. If that had happened, then we certainly would have been out of luck. In this case, we are absolutely in the green with this position. Again, it could go the other way still. To buy now isn't as clear cut as it was back in March.

In all honesty, the fund didn't even drop that far from February 19th to March 23rd, where we see the lowest NAV reported. This is because EHT is using very little leverage at this stage in its life. It also has a very low average duration and average maturity. Duration stands at 1.06 years and maturity at 1.25 years. This does decrease volatility for a bond fund.

About The Fund

The low maturity is highlighted as one of its strategies as well: "seeks to generate high current income from a diversified portfolio of short-maturity high-yield bonds, which have historically produced higher income and lower correlation to interest-rate movements than higher-quality corporate bonds."

The fund is rather small at around $200 million in total managed assets. Leverage is about $26.5 million at this time. It charges 1.05% for expenses, and including interest expenses, this climbs to 2.09%.

It also used a short term for this fund, incepted only on 5/31/2016. With the anticipated liquidation date of 7/1/2021.

Performance

The fund currently trades at a discount of 2.56%, and that is what we could hopefully capitalize on. This would be in addition to if it can increase the NAV per share from now until that July 1, 2021, date. Just like any term structured fund though, it does have wording that allows it to extend the termination date. In this case, I believe Eaton Vance would only do so if it was truly in the best interest of shareholders.

Five-Year Term and Final Distribution. On or about the Termination Date, the Trust intends to cease its investment operations, liquidate its portfolio, retire or redeem its leverage facilities, and seek to return Original NAV to Common Shareholders, unless the term is extended for one period of up to six months by a vote of the Trust's Board of Trustees.

In this case, from the Prospectus, we see that it can extend out the liquidation for a period of six months. We have also seen in the past where fund sponsors try to change the fund to a perpetual trading structure. Again, I don't believe Eaton Vance is going to attempt that, but it is still a risk.

(Source - Fund Website)

With bond funds, they all have different average maturities, and this plays a huge role in trying to track the performance from one to another. In this case, trying to benchmark EHT against the iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) seems appropriate, but not perfect. When we do a comparison, we can see that SHYG returned quite similar. However, the average maturity for SHYG is 2.62 years. The duration of that ETF is also 2.35%. Both of these factors play a role in the performance of bond funds. Essentially, the higher the numbers, the greater the potential return - along with the probability that it will be more volatile.

(Source - Fund Website)

I would say in this case EHT has put up respectable returns. Though its leverage seemed to do very little to help if we can look at an ETF that is close and get a similar outcome. Regardless, the true performance of the fund is going to be on what is happening going forward - capitalizing on the liquidation in 2021.

Distribution

As term funds and target term funds start to get down to their termination date, we see gradually decreasing distributions. So, EHT isn't out of the ordinary in that we have seen cuts started in 2018. I do suspect this will continue as well, as it is even more inclined to meet its target of returning NAV.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The current monthly payout is $0.03 per share, and this works out to a distribution rate of just 3.78%. A NAV distribution rate of 3.68%. In the fund's last Annual Report, it had NII coverage of 95.25%. Falling just short of covering its distribution. As the Fed has cut rates to a target of 0%, it could indicate that it may need to further trim as it winds down.

However, you might consider these estimated numbers. With the current rate of $0.36 in annual distributions and 21,464,504 shares outstanding, we do arrive at $7,727,221. That is the amount that should be distributed if we annualized the numbers. All else being equal, it might be able to maintain that current rate. It was able to pull in NII of $9,035,609 previously.

(Source - Annual Report)

Holdings

The fund's portfolio isn't that complicated - with only 63 issues and 53 issuers. The full list is on its website. We can take a look at the top positions below.

(Source - Fund Website)

CSC Holdings LLC is an "indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS). We also have Sprint Corp. as the fund's second-largest position. These rather large communications positions combine to contribute to the fund holding the highest allocation to that sector. While the companies the fund invests in are rated as junk, the telecommunication sector does generally allow for strong, reliable cash flow. This allocation should help EHT remain relatively stable heading into the liquidation next year.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

Another thing one might notice is that some of the bonds mature after the fund's termination date. This could cause some liquidation concerns. That is always a risk to target term and term-dated funds that hold bonds or illiquid assets. They may need to offload assets at less than ideal prices. However, consider the fact that in its Fact Sheet, the fund reported the average price of its bonds as $95.40. That was at the end of Q1 2020 or March 31st. We have since recovered quite a bit from then. It also indicates that the fund's NAV is already reflective of having to possibly sell assets off at less than par.

With that being said, there is still quite a bit of its portfolio that will be going to a cash position prior to the termination date. That should help balance the fund heading into July 2021.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

The bulk of its holdings are BB-rated. This is the first rung of what is considered junk. While it is a high-yield fund, it still holds 16.4% in investment-grade. This could potentially benefit the fund heading into liquidation as it should be more stable.

Conclusion

EHT just crossed the mark of having less than one year left in its term. As a target term fund, the fund sponsor will attempt, with no guarantee, to return $9.85 back to shareholders. The steps it has taken to trim the distribution is putting it back on track. It may need to further trim, however, as the Fed has slashed rates to nothing. Overall, the low maturity and low duration of the fund helped mitigate the worst of the drawdown and volatility in March and as rates were slashed.

We are primarily looking for the liquidation of the fund to close the fund's discount. Currently, a 2.56% discount just isn't that lucrative. At this point, it does make it a tough call, especially if one thinks the fund can continue to grow its NAV from now until then. Ultimately, it would rely on the overall market's continuous recovery. So, I wouldn't say you can't buy at these levels; it just makes it a much more tough call.

The real opportunity could come if you keep an eye on this fund, and if we get another opportunity of a 17%+ discount, it would be incredibly lucrative!

