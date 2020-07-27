Picking The Right Emerging Market ETF

This article gives you a framework for looking at funds and compares 4 ETFs.

Picking the fund that is right for you can be tricky.

Why Emerging Markets?

Emerging Market countries “are in an emerging growth phase and offer high potential return with higher risks than developed market countries.” These are countries that are in the phase of their development going from what people would call “3rd world” into developed economies. This higher level of potential growth has the potential to create higher returns than developed economies. Given the chance, would you invest in the US in the late 1800s?

My former employer, Research Affiliates, has written extensively about the potential of Emerging Markets. Their asset allocation tool forecasts nominal returns (returns including inflation) of 9.6% (7.7% real – not including inflation of 1.9%) annualized over the next 10 years.

Another great resource is GMO. They have a phenomenal paper on why EM now is less risky than it was just a few years ago. GMO’s outlook for emerging value stocks is 10% annualized over the next 7 years. That is a real return forecast. If Research Affiliates' 1.9% inflation forecast is the same at GMO, then that is a 11.9% nominal annualized return.

For sure, both firms are talking their books. They are believers in Emerging Markets and Value. They are very bright people and I find their cases compelling.

Fundamental vs. Market Cap Weighting

Research Affiliates and GMO are both believers in value. Research Affiliates expresses this in their fundamental weighting schemes. Their research, starting with The Fundamental Index and continuing through the years, has shown that breaking the link between market cap and asset weighting yields a few hundred basis points (100 basis points is 1%) per year over the long run. The takeaway is that consistently buying undervalued stocks and selling winning stocks adds value

The long run is a key point. Their weighting schemes can have high active share over capitalization weight and can significantly underperform for years. Here is the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Market ETF (VWO) vs. the Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) over the last 1 and 5 years:

The market cap weighted VWO has outperformed the fundamentally weighted FNDE over the last year, but FNDE has outperformed VWO over the last 5 years.That risk of underperformance is a decision point you need to understand.

China, Russia, and Others

Economic historian and scholar Niall Ferguson has an interesting piece in Bloomberg where he argues we are already in a new Cold War with China. China, Russia, and others do not share the same value set as the western world. If you haven’t been locked in a closet, you have surely seen the increasing rhetoric on both sides. China seems to be playing a winner take all game and the US and others are realizing this fact. It is not an impossibility that the US imposes economic sanctions on China. The catalyst could be human rights abuses regarding the Uighur population, authoritarian crackdowns in Hong Kong, Taiwan, the militarization of the South China Sea, China’s handling of COVID-19, or something we haven’t seen yet.

EM funds are heavily weighted to China and this presents a very real risk. The good news is that there are funds available that do not allocate to these countries.

4 Funds to Consider

I had to narrow the funds to consider to a handful. These are not the only EM funds available, but they do provide a wide range of investment options. My goal, as I said above, is to give you a framework for looking at EM funds when doing your own due diligence.

In this analysis, I look at 4 funds. All information is taken from etf.com.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Market ETF

Vanguard is the low-cost provider of access to Emerging Markets (that I know of). VWO gives you market cap weighted exposure to over 4,100 EM stocks with a management fee of 0.1%. It invests in large and small cap stocks and it includes China A shares. It is a great choice if you have no (or a negative) view of fundamental weighting and want EM exposure.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

FNDE is an ETF from Schwab that tracks an index from Research Affiliates. It has a 0.39% expense ratio. The index is constructed by weighting stocks by sales, cash flow, and equity return to shareholders (dividends and buybacks). It only invests in large cap companies and contains over 300 EM stocks.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (ISEM)

ISEM is another fundamentally weighted ETF from Invesco tracking a different index from Research Affiliates. It has a 0.35% expense ratio. The index is constructed by weighting revenue, cash flow, equity return to shareholders, and book value. It has a further quality screen looking at the growth of sales to assets over a 5-year period. It does not screen for size, but generally large cap companies are selected. It contains about 400 stocks.

Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (FRDM)

FRDM invests in EM stocks only in countries that value freedom. It has a 0.49% expense ratio. Because of the thematic nature, it is considered an ESG fund. The description on etf.com is better than any description I can come up with:

FRDM follows the theme of “life and liberty”. The fund examines emerging markets stocks for factors by which its index measures this theme. In measuring the right to life, the listed factors include: absence of terrorism, human trafficking, torture, and political detentions. For measuring liberty, the fund uses the following factors: rule of law, due process, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, and freedom of assembly. Lastly, to gauge property, the factors are: marginal tax rates, access to international trade, business regulations, established monetary and fiscal institutions, and size of government. Based on the above factors, FRDM selects 100 securities for inclusion.

FRDM invests in South Korea. The other funds above do not. South Korea is a recently developed nation that is sometimes included in the Emerging Market bucket.

Here are the top 10 countries for each fund with their weights:

A couple of things stand out in here. Hong Kong and China are really one country. Depending on where the stock is listed will define which bucket it falls into. VWO therefore has a 42.4% weight to China. That’s not surprising as China is the largest EM country and VWO is market cap weighted.

ISEM is overweight China by 16% relative to VWO. FNDE has less China weight and FRDM has 0 (China does not meet the inclusion criteria I mentioned above).

Here are the sector weights for each fund:

VWO represents the market weighted average and the other 3 funds offer significantly different exposures to the sectors. FNDE and ISEM both have significantly higher exposure to Energy. FRDM underweights energy (China and Russia both being energy heavy countries).

Technology is a big part of EM. China is a powerhouse, but so are Taiwan and South Korea. The lower weighting of energy and up-weighting of tech is a reason GMO sees less risk in emerging markets. EM countries have generally diversified away from energy and into higher value-added sectors (i.e. tech).

ISEM and FNDE have similar exposure to energy. In the top 3 sectors, Energy is #2 for both. However, the funds differ between their #1 and #3 sectors, flipping between Technology and Financials. This is a key decision point between the two funds.

Where to invest?

Based on the funds above, I have put together the following flow chart to help the decision process. This is a guide. If you are looking at other funds, then you can follow the steps and change a question or two to better fit your universe of funds.

Do you think Emerging Markets have investment potential?

If you do not think they are worthy of a spot in your portfolio, then thank you for reading this far! I hope I gave you something to think about and a way to look at your own investment decisions.

If you do think they have potential, then let’s move on.

Do you have a view on fundamental vs. market cap weighting?

This is the first thing you need to decide. Fundamental weighting provides the potential for outperformance, but it also comes with higher risk. EM stocks are already risky, and if you cannot weather a few years of underperformance versus the EM benchmark, then you should not look at those funds.

Assuming you want a Market Cap weighted fund, are you concerned about investing in free societies?

If you do not care, or if it does not bother you, then go with VWO. It is a broad-based fund with the cheapest expense ratio. It represents the total market for EM stocks.

If this is something that concerns you, then FRDM is a fund to consider. While it is the most expensive fund in this list, it does allow you to know that you are not supporting oppressive regimes.

Assuming you want a fundamentally weighted fund, would you prefer to tilt your investments towards technology or financials?

This is a tricky question. Technology has been on fire in recent years. EM countries are growing and investing in tech. Financials provide the backbone of any economy. They tend to be more “value” stocks and return more capital to shareholders.

Where is my portfolio?

Personally, I own FRDM and FNDE. I have a spot in my portfolio for a market cap and a value EM fund. I invest in FRDM because the human rights abuses in China do worry me and the risk of sanctions on China is not zero. I am willing to take the tracking error of FRDM for that reason.

I own FNDE for the value tilt it gives me. Because FRDM is already invested heavily in the technology sector, I chose FNDE for exposure to financials.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNDE, FRDM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.