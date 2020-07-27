Once momentum starts to abate, these stocks usually provide a great short setup, but shares in most cases are hard to borrow.

Unless you are an experienced momentum trader, avoid getting involved in this new type of greater fool game.

On Friday, shares of bankrupt companies Global Eagle Entertainment and Ascena Retail Group rallied on heavy volume after the respective bankruptcy court approved the usual "First Day" motions.

Momentum traders have started to chase shares of bankrupt companies in recent weeks despite the equity likely to end up being worthless.

Over the past couple of months, the seemingly ever growing momentum crowd has discovered a new playing field: Bankruptcy stocks.

With the bad news finally out of the way, momentum traders have started chasing some of these stocks, even if the company has explicitly stated that existing equityholders will be wiped out upon emergence from bankruptcy.

That said, not all bankruptcy stocks are suited for this latest version of a greater fool game as major exchanges like the NYSE and Nasdaq usually delist stocks of bankrupt companies. While the NYSE tends to act rather swiftly, Nasdaq provides a nine day reprieve and companies are permitted to request a hearing which is generally scheduled within 25-30 days of the date of the delisting letter.

But even the NYSE in some cases makes exemptions, particularly if existing equityholders are expected to recover some of their investment at the end of the restructuring process like in case of Whiting Petroleum (WLL).

There's also the possibility to appeal a NYSE delisting decision like bankrupt car rental giant Hertz (HTZ) did last month. Pending resolution of the appeal, the stock will continue to trade on the big board.

Stocks which get delisted right away usually start trading on the OTC market the next day but as many brokers bar customers from trading OTC stocks, the group of potential buyers is substantially reduced thus causing these stocks to be less suitable for momentum rallies.

Global Eagle Entertainment

On Wednesday, Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT), a leading provider of Wi-Fi and inflight entertainment filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on global travel.

According to the restructuring support agreement, senior lenders have offered to acquire substantially all of the company's assets for total consideration of $675 million, far below Global Eagle's approximately $1.1 billion in first and second lien debt.

The offer will serve as a "stalking horse" bid as the proposed transaction is being undertaken pursuant to a court-supervised sale process under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and as such remains subject to higher or better offers.

Given the current state of the airline industry, an offer resulting in any kind of recovery for common shareholders appears extremely unlikely at this point.

Accordingly, the company does not expect "stockholders to receive any recovery at the end of the court-supervised process, consistent with legal priorities" as explicitly stated in its recently released Investor FAQ.

In addition, Global Eagle anticipates its stock to be delisted from Nasdaq "for noncompliance with marketplace rules as a result of the Chapter 11 filing".

Clearly, the company does not intend to request a hearing to avoid or at least postpone the upcoming delisting which will likely take place in early August now.

Despite the entirely hopeless situation for equityholders and the upcoming delisting, on Friday shares more than tripled at their peak on massive volume after Global Eagle received the well-anticipated court approval for "First Day" motions to "help ensure that the Company’s day-to-day operations continue without interruption during the court-supervised process".

With only 3.8 million shares outstanding after the recent 1:25 reverse stock split, the shares are an almost perfect target for the momentum crowd as it doesn't take much money for an initial move which usually causes market participants to take notice with more and more momentum and algo traders becoming involved as the ticker gets highlighted on their screener with the greater fool game soon raging at full force.

In many cases, the party goes on for another session or two until the steam is slowly running out as traders move to assumed greener pastures.

But with the weekend approaching and markets in shaky condition after renewed political tensions with China, Global Eagle's shares already started to lose traction over the course of the afternoon and actually finished the session at day lows which doesn't bode well for next week, particularly with the stock's delisting slowly approaching.

Once the shares will be trading on the OTC, expect volume to dry up and the price to slowly approach zero as bankruptcy proceedings progress.

Under normal circumstances, this would be great setup for a short trade but unfortunately, shares are almost impossible to borrow. Over the entire session, I only managed to short the amazing number of five (yes, five) shares at Interactive Brokers.

Ascena Retail Group

The rather quick rise and fall of Global Eagle's shares on Friday can also be attributed to momentum traders turning to Ascena Retail Group's (ASNA) stock over the course of the session, another bankrupt company with a rather low share count that also got its "First Day" motions approved on Friday.

Photo: Closing Sale at a Justice Store - Source: USAToday

Just like in case of Global Eagle Entertainment, existing equityholder will be wiped out according to the terms of the restructuring support agreement.

While Ascena's shares closed the session up 120% on very heavy volume, the stock experienced some meaningful after hours selling pressure, finishing the late session down 23% from its official closing price.

At least in theory this would provide another decent short setup for Monday but shares haven't been available for borrow at Interactive Brokers for the entire after hours session. That said, this might very well change in Monday's pre-market session so speculative investors should give it a try.

As evidenced by leading new generation online brokerage platform Robinhood's stock tracking tool, bankruptcy stocks like Ascena Retail Group are in high demand with customers, particularly as Robinhood and some of its peers offer stock trading at zero commission.

Source: Robintrack.net

Bottom Line:

Unless you are an experienced momentum trader, avoid getting involved in the greater fool bankruptcy stock trading game as there's a decent chance that you will end up holding the bag.

Shareholders of both Global Eagle Entertainment and Ascena Retail Group will be wiped out at the end of the bankruptcy process with delisting being only a matter of time.

Once the momentum rally starts to fizzle, these stocks would make for a great short trade but, unfortunately, in most cases you will find it difficult to locate shares for borrow.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ENT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.