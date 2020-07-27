Karora's stock has positive momentum and this recent news is likely to send shares higher, as I argue below.

Karora and Maverix Metals reached an agreement where Maverix will reduce its NSR royalty from 7.5% to 4.75%.

Karora Resources, formerly known as RNC Minerals, has landed a major new investment from Eric Sprott.

Sprott Invests in Gold Stock Karora Resources

Data by YCharts

Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF), formerly known as RNC Minerals (RNKLF), has been very active since changing its name and commencing trading on the TSX on June 17, and 2 recent developments should prove positive for its stock price.

First, the junior gold miner announced an agreement with Maverix Metals (MMX) to reduce its large NSR royalty percentage from 7.5% to 4.75%, which, in turn, will reduce the miner's all-in sustaining costs.

More recently, Karora reported that prominent gold & silver investor Eric Sprott agreed to increase his ownership in Karora by 26 million shares, worth approximately $13 million; Sprott previously held an 8% stake in RNC Minerals.

Before reading further, if you are unfamiliar with the story on Karora here's a quick overview: Karora is growing gold production and reducing costs at its integrated Beta Hunt Gold Mine and Higginsville Gold Operations in Western Australia, where it owns a low-cost 1.4 million tons per day processing plant and exploration grounds that total 1,800 square kilometers.

My previous coverage "RNC Minerals: Proving its Critics Wrong" lays out my bullish stance for this company and its stock, and most of this analysis is still relevant. Karora is producing over 100K ounces of gold per year, a great accomplishment as it has doubled production in about a year, while cash costs continue to fall.

Maverix Metals - Karora partnership reduces royalty

The royalty and streaming company Maverix Metals has agreed with Karora to reduce the royalty on Beta Hunt gold production from 7.5% to 4.75% effective July 1, 2020.

Of course, this is not a free reduction, as Karora has agreed to pay $5 million in cash, payable in two installments, and issue $17.7 million worth of its stock in exchange, or $22.7 million total consideration.

This is a great move for both companies for a few reasons. For Karora, this allows the company to reduce its all-in sustaining costs by reducing the royalty percentage, which, in turn, will increase cash flow and net profits, and potentially lead to a higher stock price. For Maverix, while it reduces the royalty rate it gets a quick cash payment plus equity ownership in a high-potential junior miner.

The large 7.5% NSR royalty was definitely a burden for the miner, and it was one of the largest royalties I've seen in the entire sector. Now that the burden has been reduced, we should see AISC fall quite a bit ($20/oz. - $30/oz. drop is likely; In Q1, AISC came in at just over $1,100/oz, in-line with its guidance range of $1,050 - $1,200/oz.)

Also keep in mind that back in May, Karora eliminated royalties at its nearby Higginsville operations for $9 million in cash; the existing royalty cost the company $1.1 million in Q1, according to financial statements.

The company is taking the necessary steps to reduce its costs and unlock value for its shareholders. The new royalty gives the company greater incentive to invest in exploration and produce more gold over longer periods of time. A higher Karora stock price will benefit both Karora and Maverix.

Sprott Ups Investment

Perhaps even more noteworthy is the recent news that investor Eric Sprott has decided to increase his investment in Karora and subscribe for 26 million shares of stock.

Karora says it will use the proceeds from total of 36.5 million common shares to be issued to Eric Sprott and one other institutional investor to complete the Maverix transaction. The shares will be issues at C$.506 per share.

Sprott is a huge figure in the precious metals sector, as he is a billionaire and founder of Sprott Inc. and Sprott Asset Management. Sprott's invested hundreds of millions of capital into the gold & silver sector (mostly in juniors and explorers). He was inducted into Canada's Investment Industry Hall of Fame in 2019 for his numerous accomplishments, which more recently includes very successful bets on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Wallbridge Mining.

This investment should be viewed as a strong endorsement of Karora's assets and upside potential, and personally it gives me more confidence in owning this stock.

Strong cash position

At the end of Q1, Karora has $38.4 million in cash and although it has spent some money on the recent royalty buyback, Karora also just sold its Dumont Nickel Project for up to $48 million, including $10.7 million at closing.

Karora is generating good cash flow at current gold prices, which currently sit north of $1,800/oz. With that gold price and an all-in sustaining cost of $1,000/oz, I expect Karora to be producing around $20-$25 million in cash flow per quarter.

Karora upside potential

(Karora is looking undervalued compared to its peers. Credit: Karora presentation)

Karora's upside is going to come from the continued reduction of its all-in sustaining costs, plus exploration results and resource expansion as the company has committed to spend $10 million in exploration this year on its 1,800 square kilometer land package.

Karora remains undervalued compared to many of its similar peers, as of June 29 the company is trading at a price/NAV of .41X, which is among the lowest in the sector (See page 19 of its corporate presentation).

Post financing, Karora will carry a market cap of around $260 million and an enterprise value of approximately $240 million, and I've estimated $80 million in annual EBITDA so shares are trading at a super-low 3X EV/EBITDA ratio.

Upcoming catalysts include new drill results, an updated reserve and resource base, new mine and mill optimization studies, a potential ASX listing, and strong quarterly results.

If you want more gold mining stock analysis, subscribe now toThe Gold Bull Portfolio. I help my subscribers find the best money-making opportunities in the gold & silver sector. Receive frequent updates on gold mining stocks, access to all of my top gold and silver stock picks and my real-life gold portfolio, a miner rating spreadsheet with buy/hold/sell ratings on 110+ miners. A 2-week free trial is available ! I offer a substantial discount on annual subscriptions as well, and I'm currently offering 10% off for any new subscriber - in addition to the free trial!



Disclosure: I am/we are long KRRGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.