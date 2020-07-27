Streaming Wars: A Tale Of Creative Destruction

The streaming wars are creating outstanding investment opportunities, but the winners and losers might be different than the ones you expect.

The value created by the shift from linear TV to streaming is shaping the future of video entertainment, and it comes at a high cost for incumbents.

The video entertainment space is going through a phase of creative destruction, where disruptors can be, in turn, disrupted.

With NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max recently joining the fray, the streaming wars are in full swing.

Source

The concept of creative destruction was first coined by Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter. He describes it as the "process of industrial mutation that incessantly revolutionizes the economic structure from within, incessantly destroying the old one, incessantly creating a new one."

Shumpeter calls creative destruction the "essential fact about capitalism." He explains:

Situations emerge in the process of creative destruction in which many firms may have to perish that nevertheless would be able to live on vigorously and usefully is they could weather a particular storm.

As implied by the word "destruction," the process inevitably results in losers and winners. Companies embracing new technology can create new avenues of revenue and profit, while those that remain committed to their old ways for too long are left in the dust.

The secular shift from linear TV to streaming services is a textbook example of creative destruction. A recent study found that 1 in 3 U.S. TV households are "cordless" (the cord representing cable TV subscription). The main actors of this revolution can be broken down into the following categories:

First movers in the streaming space (such as Netflix (NFLX) have ignited the first wave of cord-cutters by setting new ways of consuming content.

in the streaming space (such as Netflix (NFLX) have ignited the first wave of cord-cutters by setting new ways of consuming content. Entertainment giants (such as Disney (DIS) or WarnerMedia (owned by AT&T (T)) are forced to re-think their D2C (direct-to-consumer) strategies.

(such as Disney (DIS) or WarnerMedia (owned by AT&T (T)) are forced to re-think their D2C (direct-to-consumer) strategies. Cable companies (such as Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter Communications (CHTR)) have to reconcile with the idea that they need to radically change their product offerings if they want to survive.

(such as Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter Communications (CHTR)) have to reconcile with the idea that they need to radically change their product offerings if they want to survive. Big tech companies (such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG)) are trying to keep users in their ecosystems with bundles and low-priced annual subscriptions.

(such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG)) are trying to keep users in their ecosystems with bundles and low-priced annual subscriptions. Connected TV leaders (such as Roku (ROKU) and The Trade Desk (TTD)) have become the essential facilitators of modern targeted advertising.

(such as Roku (ROKU) and The Trade Desk (TTD)) have become the essential facilitators of modern targeted advertising. Social video streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, and to a certain extent social networks like TikTok (BDNCE), have changed the way video content is consumed. They are getting their own share of consumers' time and mindshare.

such as Twitch and YouTube, and to a certain extent social networks like TikTok (BDNCE), have changed the way video content is consumed. They are getting their own share of consumers' time and mindshare. International challengers (such as iQiyi (IQ), Tencent Video (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Bilibili (BILI))) are now well beyond 100 million users and continue their ascent for their own specific market.

The companies currently making the big moves are the ones that have been challenged for years. With Peacock and HBO Max, NBC Universal and WarnerMedia just launched their own streaming apps, only a few months after Disney+. The incumbents are coming in full force to challenge the status quo. Today's disruptors could, in turn, be disrupted by the next wave of innovators.

Who are the winners and losers of this creative destruction? Who deserves a spot in your portfolio, and who should be avoided?

Let's review by unraveling the stories that have emerged in recent months.

A First Mover Walking to The Beat Of Its Own Drum

Netflix recently reached 193 million subscribers. Paid-subscriber growth has remained above 20% year over year, which is an outstanding feat considering how big the platform has become. The recent COVID-19 tailwinds are very clear on the chart below, with 2020 likely to be the most impressive year ever in net global paid additions.

Source

Netflix's most attractive feature is its international expansion. While non-US subscribers represented only 39% at the end of 2015, they have reached 62% at the end of Q2 2020.

Source

This international growth is signaling how successful Netflix has been at expanding its catalog of content and finding programs suitable for all local markets. Netflix is distributing the majority of its content internationally, which means the company has full control on the entirety of the value chain.

The consistency of Netflix's subscriber growth quarter after quarter is also the perfect expression of a network effect. Why? Because the more people flock to the platform, the more its shows are becoming part of the zeitgeist. If everybody is talking about a show, more people are compelled to join the conversation.

Focusing back on the financials, Netflix's top line has shot up and to the right for a long time, and the company is just starting to show strong economies of scale on the bottom line.

Data by YCharts

For years, naysayers have called the company overvalued based on its negative cash flow. Netflix is spending heavily on content, which creates a front-loaded cash expense. This makes its free cash flow margins look terrible in the short term. But given that it is fueling its back catalog with more exclusive content over time, the company is poised to see tremendous returns over the long term, thanks to limited variable costs and an increasing pool of subscribers.

The correlation between the stock price and the trailing operating income is a beautiful thing to see.

Data by YCharts

A company growing its subscriber base with consistency and expanding its margins over time will always trade at a premium. Only those who understand you have to pay up for the best-of-breed businesses are already NFLX shareholders. And they have been holding one of the very best-performing stocks of the past decade in their portfolio, beating the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq (QQQ) by a wide margin.

Netflix's current dominance in the video streaming space was recently illustrated by a breakdown of OTT (over-the-top) app share of streaming hours in the US during the shelter-in-place orders generated by COVID-19. Not only is Netflix generating the most streaming hours, but it has also been expanding its share the most during this critical period.

Source

Another fascinating data point is the fact that Netflix is not even in the top 10 streaming services in terms of TV advertising. While most streaming apps try to acquire new users aggressively via TV spots, it appears that Netflix is letting its content speak for itself.

Source: ISpot.tv

Despite a raging and rapidly expanding competition, Netflix remains the service adding the most subscribers and the most streaming hours watched. The company is marching to the beat of its own drum. For all these reasons, it remains the most essential pure-play of premium video content trading publicly, and one that is hard not to recognize as an absolute winner.

Legacy Media Giants Disrupting Themselves

According to Leichtman Research Group, U.S. pay-TV providers lost 2.1 million subscribers in Q1 2020, which was double the 2019 level. It was "the highest level of cord-cutting on record." The study looked at providers accounting for about 84 million subscribers (or 95% of the market) across cable, satellite, telecom and internet-delivered offerings. The issue at stake is not simply people cord-cutting, but also the lack of new subscribers.

Disney, Comcast and WarnerMedia all have an important thing in common. Their core cable networks segment is dying. They are entering the streaming space as a need for survival. Companies that have relied on staggered releases, from theatrical releases to DVD/Blu-ray to TVOD (transactional video on-demand), have been getting away with bad business practices for years. Consumers had to pay time and time again at several stages of the life cycle of the products. What Netflix's D2C strategy has truly revealed is how bad consumers were having it all these years.

There is a very good reason why it took so many years for services like Disney+, HBOMax and Peacock to come to fruition. By finally offering SVOD, these companies are not disrupting Netflix - they are first and foremost disrupting themselves.

Source

Let's use the example of Disney to illustrate the notion of self-disruption.

If we look at 2019, which is the most recent full year pre-COVID-19, Disney is making money through four main segments:

Media Networks (35%) - primarily cable network such as ESPN

(35%) - primarily cable network such as ESPN Parks, Experiences and Products (37%) - resorts and merchandising

(37%) - resorts and merchandising Studio Entertainment (16%) - theatrical releases

(16%) - theatrical releases Direct-to-Consumer (13%) - Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+

Source

Note: Disney started consolidating Twenty-First-Century-Fox in March 2019, which explains the strong rise in revenue from 2018 to 2019.

This comes as a surprise to those who do not follow Disney closely. Cable networks represent a bigger piece of the company's revenue than the studio entertainment movies that we all know and love. When you invest in Disney, you are primarily investing in a media networks giant with a core business that is in secular decline.

The most important thing is to understand that the success of Disney's D2C strategy comes at the expense of the other segments (specifically media networks and studio entertainment).

On May 5th, Disney+ had reached 54.5 million subscribers. The incentive to take the entire family to a Disney movie in theaters is shrinking with the existence of Disney+. Similarly, the Disney+ bundle including Hulu and ESPN+ is merely a substitution for those who are skipping the legacy cable subscription. While the success of Disney+ is something to celebrate for DIS shareholders, it merely is the reflection of a transfer of value from old segments to a new one.

When looking at WarnerMedia's Peacock or NBCU's HBO Max, the very same logic applies. The value created by these new streaming apps is merely a replacement of decaying segments that needed to re-invent themselves before falling into oblivion. Their initial launch numbers are also fairly concerning. Peacock achieved only 1.5 million downloads in its first week, only marginally better that Quibi and only 12% of Disney+'s 13 million downloads over the same number of days. HBO Max did not fare much better with 4.1 million subscribers in its first month. Both HBO and Peacock lack the international footprint of Netflix. They are only available in the US and may only be distributed via Sky in select European countries.

In contrast, Netflix is an international platform that has been gathering user feedback across the globe for years. The company has been able to tailor content for local markets, from Brazil to Japan to France.

Overall, the relative weakness of the recent launches is easy to understand. Cord-cutting is the great unbundling of TV content. Consumers want to be able to select only the content they use the most and part ways with the rest. The platforms that offer only the 3rd or 4th most compelling catalog of content are likely to be sacrificed in the process. If the cord-cutting generation is already going to subscribe to Netflix and Disney+, there is little room left for additional premium services to thrive.

Too Big To Fail

Other services launched in recent years have included several of the biggest companies in the world:

Apple launched Apple TV+ as a standalone SVOD service offered at a very low price ($6.99) or free with the purchase of a new Apple device. It has an estimated 34 million subscribers.

launched Apple TV+ as a standalone SVOD service offered at a very low price ($6.99) or free with the purchase of a new Apple device. It has an estimated 34 million subscribers. Amazon has continued to expand its video catalog included with Prime, which now has more than 150 million subscribers.

has continued to expand its video catalog included with Prime, which now has more than 150 million subscribers. Google decided to compete directly with cable with YouTube TV by focusing on feature set rather than price, as illustrated by the elevated cost of its bundle ($64.99). The offering remains cheaper than legacy cable networks, but the demand for it is relatively small with an estimated 2 million subscribers. YouTube Premium is more impressive with 20 million users. And let's not forget that YouTube as a free ecosystem remains the mother of all video platforms with 2 billion monthly active users and growing.

decided to compete directly with cable with YouTube TV by focusing on feature set rather than price, as illustrated by the elevated cost of its bundle ($64.99). The offering remains cheaper than legacy cable networks, but the demand for it is relatively small with an estimated 2 million subscribers. YouTube Premium is more impressive with 20 million users. And let's not forget that YouTube as a free ecosystem remains the mother of all video platforms with 2 billion monthly active users and growing. Tencent Video recently reported 112 million subscribers with a focus. The tech behemoth also aims to become a majority owner of iQiyi, the leading video platform in China that has recently crossed 118 million paying subscribers.

These companies all have an important thing in common: they are all gigantic businesses (Tencent is the smallest of the four with a market cap of almost $700 billion). They are cash-rich and use their video streaming services as an additional way to acquire, retain and monetize users as part of their ecosystems. They offer video as a vertical integration of their business.

In many ways, all these companies are winners of the streaming wars because they are reinforcing their moat against legacy media companies that have been too slow at adapting to the needs of their audience.

Not all Big Tech companies are necessarily as aggressive as Netflix when it comes to content creation, but they are decisively expanding their catalog, which has created the golden age of television for consumers.

The increasing market penetration of these services is not coming at the expense of Netflix. It's coming at the expense of the legacy pay-TV bundles, as illustrated below by Anvil Media.

Source

The level of investment of the tech giants, combined with their capacity to cross-sell and bundle their video services with other products, makes them the most potent threat to the legacy media companies like NBCU or WarnerMedia.

CTVs And Programmatic Ads Are Front And Center

Two important secular trends have emerged in the streaming wars:

Linear TV is dying, and that trend has accelerated with COVID-19. Most sports are being put on hold, making high-cost bundles inadequate. Linear TV ad channels are shifting to free ad-supported channels with a rise of programmatic ads.

Connected TV ad spending is projected to double between 2019 and 2023 by eMarketer, from less than $7 billion to more than $14 billion.

Source

CTV ads offer the best of two worlds:

The targeting of programmatic ads you usually see on mobile or desktop, optimized and cost-efficient.

of programmatic ads you usually see on mobile or desktop, optimized and cost-efficient. The engagement of TV ads, capturing viewers' attention with high-quality setup and a high completion rate.

According to reputable research firm ARK Invest:

In our view, as cord-cutting accelerates, the $70 billion US linear TV ad market could be cut nearly in half to roughly $37 billion during the next four to five years. In all likelihood, the ad dollars will shift to free ad-supported channels, with Roku - the operating system with 30% of the smart TV ad load - gaining significant share.

Roku is often misconstrued as a simple aggregator of OTT applications. But its operating system is a pure play in CTV ads. The company recently announced the addition of more than 100 new live ad-supported channels to its network, and the launch of a new shopper data program to make online TV advertising more precise and measurable for CPG marketers.

Roku is firing on all cylinders, optimizing the three pillars of its growth:

User growth via partnerships with TV makers, hardware sales. Active accounts reached 40 million (+37% Y/Y) in Q1 FY20.

via partnerships with TV makers, hardware sales. Active accounts reached 40 million (+37% Y/Y) in Q1 FY20. Engagement growth with users spending more time watching content. Streaming hours recently reached 13.2 billion (+49% Y/Y).

with users spending more time watching content. Streaming hours recently reached 13.2 billion (+49% Y/Y). ARPU growth with revenue per user/hour improving over time. The ARPU recently reached $24.35 (+28% Y/Y).

Roku represents 59% of programmatic CTV ads. The company has a first-mover advantage that could have significant ramifications for the foreseeable future.

Source

Another important winner of this trend is on the other side of the transaction. The Trade Desk is covering the entire digital advertising market: Connected TVs, Mobile, Video, Audio, Displays, Social, Native. The company works for some of the biggest brands in the world (or their ad agencies) and offers a comprehensive way to buy a digital ad as a technology partner.

Source

Roku is leading the way of CTV ads on the supply side, while The Trade Desk is leading on the demand side. As previously explained in my article detailing why "SMART Stocks Are The New FANG," given the tailwinds in programmatic CTV ads, you are likely looking at two phenomenal compounders.

The Future of Video Entertainment Is Social

Discussions around the streaming wars tend to solely focus on long-form video entertainment. But nowadays, the competition for consumers' time and mindshare takes many forms.

The future of video content is social. That's the story that has emerged from the rise of YouTube and game streaming giant Twitch (owned by Amazon). Microsoft (MSFT) recently decided to close the operation side of its platform Mixer, making it easy for its creators to transfer to Facebook (FB) gaming.

While Facebook had a healthy market share in game streaming in Q1 2020, Twitch is still dominating the game streaming space by leaps and bounds, representing 72% of the live hours watched, as illustrated below.

Source

Not only does the content created on these platforms drive extreme user engagement, it also comes at a much lower cost than the production of large-scale TV shows.

TikTok and its 800 million MAU (monthly average users) is a prevalent example of how highly engaging video content can lead to outstanding growth. Other platforms in China, like Kuaishou (316 million MAU in 2020), are also embracing the short video format and growing like a weed.

Bilibili and its 170 million users have recently been hailed as the closest thing to China's YouTube. That's also without counting platforms that are focusing on game live-streaming content in China, such as Huya (HUYA) and its 151 million users or DouYu (DOYU) and its 158 million users.

Source

The lines have been blurred for quite some time in what should be considered the competitive landscape of online video content. After all, as recognized by Netflix in its Q1 2019 shareholder letter:

We compete with (and lose to) Fortnite more than HBO.

In the streaming wars, everybody is competing for consumers' time and mindshare. At this game, even though many can win, there will be a lot of losers.

Bottom Line

The streaming wars are currently opening up a brand new competitive landscape, where incumbents such as Disney, Comcast and WarnerMedia try to come back to catch up with technology companies that have a head start consisting of years of audience building and content creation.

The recent surge in new streaming apps released by legacy media companies is unlikely to radically change the balance of forces at play. The rise of short video and UGC-focused platforms is the true threat that could challenge Netflix and those who have decided to follow the first mover in its path toward conquering the long-form video format.

My money is on Big Tech, international players, as well as the companies that are enabling a true revolution in targeted advertising on TV.

Which companies are the true winners of the streaming wars? Which ones do you own in your portfolio? Let me know in the comments!

If you are looking for a portfolio of actionable ideas like this one, please consider joining the App Economy Portoflio. Start your free trial today!

The rise of the App Economy is disrupting many industries: retail, entertainment, financials, media, social platforms, healthcare, enterprise software and more. Due to high demand, the price of the App Economy Portfolio service is set to increase to $299 yearly and $39 monthly by the end of July. Subscribe now to lock-in your annual rate for life!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, FB, GOOG, HUYA, IQ, NFLX, ROKU, TCEHY, TTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.