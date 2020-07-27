ETF Overview

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) invests in U.S. large-cap healthcare stocks. The ETF tracks the performance of the MSCI U.S. Health Care 25/50 Index. The ETF is a nice defensive choice in the current recessionary environment as healthcare demands do not diminish in an economic recession. Many stocks in VHT’s portfolio have consistently increased their dividends in the past. These stocks are trading at a valuation higher than their historical average but below the valuation of the S&P 500 Index. Therefore, we think this is still a good fund to own for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Favorable demographic trend in the next few decades

Stocks in VHT’s portfolio should continue to benefit from an ageing population in the U.S. and in other parts of the world. Since we have written in detail about this demographic trend in our previous article, we will not focus our attention here again. Instead, we direct our readers to read more about this favorable demographic trend in our previous article here.

The current recessionary environment appears to be favorable for healthcare stocks

Healthcare stocks are by nature recession-resilient. This is because people still need healthcare when they are sick regardless of an economic recession or not. In this recessionary environment caused by COVID-19, there is no exception either. Although some inpatient-focused companies are likely experiencing lower demand in the near term, most of these demands are simply postponed, and not lost. On the other hand, many other stocks that focus on outpatients, diagnostic testing, and using big data are clearly seeing stronger demands. These include many pharmaceutical stocks in VHT’s portfolio.

Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Wide 8.20% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Wide 6.20% Merck & Co. (MRK) Wide 4.30% Pfizer (PFE) Wide 4.00% AbbVie (ABBV) Narrow 3.70% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Narrow 3.60% Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Narrow 3.20% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Wide 3.10% Amgen (AMGN) Wide 3.10% Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Wide 2.90% Total: 42.30%

Source: Created by author

Stocks in VHT’s portfolio have consistently increased their dividends every year

One thing we like about owning large-cap stocks in VHT’s portfolio is the opportunity to earn a growing dividend income. In fact, most of its top holdings are dividend growth stocks that have consistently increased their dividends annually. Below is a chart that shows the dividend history of VHT’s top-10 holdings. As can be seen from the chart, except for a few companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT), most other companies have consistently increased their dividends in the past 10 years. Investors of VHT will receive a 1.3%-yielding dividend based on its fund price today. Since the healthcare industry is a recession-resilient industry, most of the companies’ dividends are safe even in a recessionary environment.

Data by YCharts

VHT is overvalued compared to its historical average but undervalued compared to the S&P 500 Index

Let us now take a look at the valuation of the top-10 holdings of VHT’s portfolio. Below is a table that shows VHT’s top 10 holdings, their forward P/E ratios, and 5-year average P/E ratios. As can be seen from the table below, the weighted average forward P/E ratio of VHT’s top-10 holdings is 19.03x. This is much higher than their 5-year weighted average P/E ratio of 16.46x. Therefore, VHT is overvalued against its historical average.

Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 19.16 16.44 8.20% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 19.19 17.36 6.20% Merck & Co. (MRK) 14.86 15.3 4.30% Pfizer (PFE) 13.62 13.28 4.00% AbbVie (ABBV) 9.78 10.99 3.70% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 30.67 21.24 3.60% Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 33.67 19.79 3.20% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 24.63 19.81 3.10% Amgen (AMGN) 16.64 13.69 3.10% Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 9.74 17.51 2.90% Total: 19.03 16.46 42.30%

Source: Created by author

Although VHT appears to be overvalued, its valuation is actually lower than the S&P 500 Index. As can be seen from the table below, VHT’s portfolio of stocks has an average forward P/E ratio of 18.18x. This is still significantly lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 23.34x. On the other hand, VHT’s weighted average sales growth rate of 10.06% is better than the S&P 500 Index’s 6.94%.

VHT S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 18.18x 23.34x Price to Sales Ratio 1.77x 2.14x Sales Growth (%) 10.06% 6.94%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

Risks And Challenges

Regulatory risk

Healthcare stocks can face regulatory risks. For example, governments can impose a limit on drug pricing. This may result in lower profitability for many healthcare companies.

Currency risks

Since many stocks in VHT’s portfolio have sizable businesses internationally, these stocks’ revenues and profits can also be impacted by foreign exchange rates. A strong USD can hurt these companies’ profits.

Investor Takeaway

VHT owns a portfolio of quality healthcare stocks that are recession-resilient in the current environment. Their long-term growth outlook remains intact and is not expensive when compared to the S&P 500 Index. Therefore, we think this is still a good fund to own for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.