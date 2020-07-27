Comps with ADPT, GH, and recently acquired ArcherDX suggest that PSNL should be valued at around $50/share, over 200% higher than the current share price.

Momentum is gaining with 26 Pharma companies signed on to NeXT platform. Company disclosed that booked orders in Q1 for NeXT were 200% higher than Q1 2020 reported revenues.

Precision medicine is a new approach to disease management and treatment that takes into account the genetic makeup, lifestyle and environment of each individual patient. The healthcare industry is shifting from a one-size-fits-all approach to a focus on precision medicine, which allows physicians and researchers to apply treatments that are best tailored to each person.

"Empowered by the cost declines of next generation DNA sequencing (NGS), diagnostic providers such as Veracyte (VCYT), Exact Sciences (EXAS), and Guardant Health (GH) are advancing personalized medicine by matching patients to precision therapies. In ARK's view, the convergence of innovation platforms - NGS and artificial intelligence - is the forcing function that will turbocharge genetic medicine and transform personalized medicine from a dream into reality." (Source: Ark-Invest)

In this article, we are focusing on an emerging sleeping giant in the field of precision medicine and healthcare machine learning, Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL). The above quote is by Ark Investment Management, which happens to own 7.6% of Personalis in its Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG).

Personalis was founded in 2011 as a Stanford University spin-out by a team of internationally-renowned NGS thought leaders consisting of John West (CEO), Dr. Euan Ashley, Dr. Atul Butte, Dr. Russ Altman, and Dr. Michael Snyder. John West started in the field of DNA sequencing in the 1980s and was CEO of Solexa Ltd., a VC-backed UK company focused primarily on single-molecule DNA sequencing. John negotiated the January 2007 acquisition of Solexa by Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) for approximately $600M.

The NeXT Platform - A Comprehensive One-Stop Shop Platform

Personalis has spent nine years developing a comprehensive genomics platform, the NeXT Platform, which is a high-accuracy, clinical-grade, next-generation sequencing and analytics platform that provides pharmaceutical companies with the following:

Comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single sample tissue.

DNA sequencing on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes. By comparison, two leading precision medicine companies, Guardant Health and Foundation Medicine (acquired by Roche OTCQX:RHHBY) provide data on 500 genes and 400 genes, respectively.

provide data on 500 genes and 400 genes, respectively. A one-stop-shop for both research and clinical use versus going to multiple vendors to compare results and cross-reference data across different platforms.

Comprehensive coverage of all genes, DNA and RNA, tumor and normal tissue, and immune biology enables the NeXT platform to accommodate new genetic biomarkers and signatures as they are published.

Comprehensive profiling of large cohorts of patients provides biopharma customers with a rich database to use for insights during clinical trials.

This slide on the Personalis Investor Presentation illustrates the improvement of the NeXT platform for pharma companies over existing piecemeal tumor profiling from multiple service providers.

It's All About the Data

With its analysis of 20,000 genes, the NeXT platform overcomes limitations of small panels that are rendered out of date when new genetic biomarkers or therapeutic targets are identified. Existing panels from Guardant Health and Foundation Medicine, two leaders in the precision medicine space, focus on roughly 400 to 500 driver genes and do not focus on immune cells. The commercial success of immunotherapy drugs has demonstrated the need to better understand the immune system, something the NeXT platform does, which should help to better understand biological effect of therapeutics in cancer patients. Below are two competitors in their space valued at much higher valuations.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health has a cancer panel that focuses on 500 genes, 1/40th the coverage of Personalis' NeXT platform. Below is a screen shot from its website on the GuardantOMNI panel.

Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, another precision medicine play, has a cancer panel that analyzes 406 DNA genes and 265 RNA genes, roughly 1/50th the coverage of Personalis' NeXT platform.

The NeXT platform reports on the entire transcriptome of a tumor, which includes RNA expression across the approximately 20,000 human genes, and allows for a much more accurate analysis of which of the many mutations might be driving tumor progression. Biopharma companies are quickly recognizing the importance of all of this rich data that the NeXT platform provides, as evidenced by the ramp-up in new customers in Q1 for Personalis (see more below).

(Source: Personalis Investor Presentation)

Since 2012, PSNL has been contracted to provide DNA sequencing and data analysis services to the United States Veterans Affairs' (the "VA") Million Veteran Program (the "VA MVP"). The VA MVP began collecting samples in 2011, and to date, PSNL has been contracted to deliver approximately 115,000 genome sequence data sets to the VA MVP. This is a major driver of revenue for PSNL as it accounted for over 60% of revenue in 2019. While this is a low margin revenue stream, it provides synergies with the NeXT platform biopharma business because of its shared underlying technologies and the operational implementation. Additionally, the data derived from this population sequencing project feeds into the NeXT platform database that biopharma companies use.

PSNL sequences and analyzes up to 180 trillion bases of DNA per week in its facility. The company believes that this capacity is already larger than most cancer genomics companies, and it is building the automation and other infrastructure to scale further as demand increases and in support of the planned 2020 launch of its NeXT liquid biopsy assay.

Neoantigens and an Expanding TAM Outside of Cancer

PSNL uses machine learning and artificial intelligence approaches to generate substantial performance advantages for its algorithms, including neoantigen-binding prediction. Neoantigens are biomarkers in immunotherapy (a biomarker helps identify potential diseases within the body). However, PSNL is now finding that companies outside of its original target market, cancer research, see value in its approach to neoantigen identification. On the Q1 call, the CEO said the following:

We are also leveraging the technology we developed for cancer to capture opportunities outside of cancer. For example, it is beginning to be appreciated that neoantigens can be created outside of cancer. In Q1, we were contracted by a major biotechnology company to apply our proprietary neoantigen bioinformatic expertise to their noncancer gene therapy drug development... ...Our new advanced capability may also be used for development of drugs that are designed for use outside of cancer, such as gene therapies. This Personalis R&D project has required multiple proprietary technologies including genetic engineering of proprietary human cell lines, mass spectrometry to identify and modify peptides binding to HLA and the training of novel machine learning algorithms. Our data shows that this project has achieved a leapfrog advance in this field. We expect to launch this capability as part of our NeXT platform before the end of 2020.

On June 2, PSNL formally announced it won this aforementioned business from Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), a $12+ Billion biotech focused on gene therapy drugs. This is significant in that it could dramatically expand the TAM, which is $5 Billion alone in cancer.

Note: This TAM takes into account the number of patients and clinical trials based on data from the U.S. National Library of Medicine, ClinicalTrials.gov, January 2019; assumes that patients in such clinical trials will receive one tumor biopsy test and three liquid biopsy tests over the course of a clinical trial, and the cost of tumor and liquid biopsy tests will be $5,000 and $7,000 on average, respectively.

Biopharma Orders Are Surging

PSNL came public in the middle of 2019 to much fanfare, with its stock surging from an IPO price of $17 to $31.88 immediately afterward. At the time, the hope was that its biopharma division would see rapid growth after the launch of its NeXT platform and with an upcoming liquid biopsy launch.

Armed with over $130M from its IPO, the plan was to spend a lot on expanding its sales force to push the platform to pharma companies that would also eventually use the liquid biopsy after it launches. However, the sales cycle took longer than expected and the liquid biopsy launch got pushed back to late 2020, and as a result, the market got impatient. Coupled with the Covid-19 crisis in early 2020, the stock fell from that post IPO high of $31.88 all the way down to $4.27 at the low in March 2020.

In late November 2019, PSNL reported earnings for Q3 2019 and the company guided for $21.3M for 2019 and $21M to $25M for 2020 for the biopharma division, implying flat to +17% growth. Clearly, this disappointed investors, as you can see in the question from the Cowen analyst.

The first sign of a turnaround came in the Q4 2019 earnings call in late March 2020. While biopharma revenues fell from $7M to $4.4M from Q3 to Q4, the company disclosed a significant uptick in orders placed for the NeXT platform, with orders more than double revenues for the quarter.

Our biopharma revenue in the fourth quarter was $4.4 million, well within the range we expected and provided in our 2019 guidance. Looking ahead, I'd like to point out four factors that give us confidence in the long-term growth of this business. First, I'm happy to report that in the fourth quarter, as in the third quarter, new orders significantly exceeded revenues. In fact orders were more than twice the amount of revenue in the fourth quarter.

This momentum has continued into Q1 as well. On the Q1 earnings call, the company talked at length about this continued surge in orders for NeXT:

The potential value of new orders received from biopharma and all other customers was more than 3x the amount of our biopharma revenue in Q1, and new orders have now increased sequentially since Q3 2019. In April, this trend continued with orders again exceeding revenue from our biopharma customers.

While there is a chance that not all of these orders will translate to revenue as some samples may not be high quality enough to be fed into the NeXT platform, the fact is the company is seeing a surge in orders which will translate into much higher biopharma revenue in future quarters. We do not believe this is even remotely factored into the current valuation of the stock as we detail toward the end of this article.

In Q1 2020, the company generated $4.4 Million in biopharma revenues. The company said that the new order total of over 3X these revenues includes a large order from an existing customer that it does not expect to repeat every quarter, but that even if it excluded this from its Q1 orders, the order total would be "well above our Q1 revenue."

We have actually found in parsing through commentary on prior calls that in general the company's biopharma customers are placing orders roughly every other quarter and that they're repetitive in nature. It wouldn't surprise us to see this same large order repeat every 2-3 quarters. In fact, in the Q4 2019 earnings call, it disclosed this same large customer order, and in part of the Q&A, management talked about how this customer has placed multiple orders and will likely continue to order going forward. See below.

This quote below from the Q1 earnings call speaks to this surging order flow in both number of orders and order size, emphasis noted by us in bold:

This is John West. I could speak to the NeXT uptake there. So I think we're actually thrilled with the uptake of NeXT. When we receive pilot orders like that, they are generally customer-paid orders. They can range up to close to $1 million in orders. So that's not a bad start. It's been quite a change in our business. A couple of years ago, a pilot order might have been $10,000 or $20,000, but we've now had several large pharma companies starting with us where the initial order from them was between $500,000 and $1 million. So that's been very positive. We did speak over the last couple of quarters about a group of pharmaceutical companies that we had never worked with before, at least not our customers in 2018. And with NeXT, their adoption, we had identified, in particular, four large pharmaceutical companies where that was the case. And we had mentioned last quarter that two of them have now given us purchase orders. I'm happy to say now that both of those customers have actually given us follow-on purchase orders and that the total value of orders we've now received from those two big pharmaceutical companies which were new to us now totals over $2 million. The other two that we had identified are ones that are we're actually in active negotiations, and there's a third one as well. On top of that, there are two other large pharmaceutical companies that we started working with for the first time in Q1. One of them is headquartered in Europe. The other one is headquartered in Japan. Those are more traditional pilot orders, but we're optimistic that those can become very large accounts for us. Lastly, I'd say we had one large pharmaceutical customer that we actually had worked with a little bit over the years, and they finally tried NeXT when we introduced that last summer. We received a pilot order from them at that point. And I'd say, depending on the data, it wasn't clear how that would go, actually, it's gone terrifically. We've now had four orders from them. The most recent one was over $1 million. The total of the orders we received from that customer is over $2 million, and this was from a single customer that was -- that tried NeXT for the first time sort of this time last year. So we're actually thrilled with the uptake of the platform. I think it's been a terrific quarter for us.

If we were to assume that all orders translate into future revenue, from the commentary in both Q4 2019 and Q1 2020, it's likely that the company is currently seeing biopharma orders in the range of $9M to $13M per quarter depending on when the "large order" falls. The midpoint is somewhere around $11M per quarter, but that number is clearly ramping up as it seems that when companies test out the NeXT Platform, they tend to place repeat orders and also increase order sizes.

PSNL generated the following revenues from biopharma customers in the past three years:

2017: $8.4M

$8.4M 2018: $19.2M

$19.2M 2019: $21.5M

The lower growth in 2019 (+12%) seems to be coincident with the launch of the new NeXT platform in 2019. Perhaps customers held off on utilizing the PSNL's services until after the NeXT platform launched. Growth clearly seems to have resumed as the disclosed order rate from Q1 2020 implies perhaps a 100%+ future revenue growth over 2019 figures (that is, if we were to assume a $11M per quarter order rate ($44M annualized) with those orders translating into revenues in the next 6 to 18 months).

How much are these revenues worth? Below are comps with ADPT, GH, and ArcherDX (see more on Archer below), all players in the same space (figures are in millions of dollars):

At a $44M annual order run rate and using the average price to sales multiple of these three companies, this places the value of the order run-rate in PSNL's biopharma division at $52/share, roughly 200% higher than its current price.

ArcherDX above is a privately-held company that was recently acquired by Invitae's (NVTA). The purchase of ArcherDX was for $1.4 Billion, which was 28 times annual revenue of $50 Million (ArcherDX filed S-1 papers for its own IPO in June 2020 right before being acquired).

There should be more revenue growth, though, for PSNL coming from its own liquid biopsy launch in 2020.

Liquid Biopsy Launch in 2H 2020

Personalis will be launching its own liquid biopsy by the end of 2020. Unlike typical liquid biopsy panel approaches focused on roughly 50 to 500 driver genes, PSNL is using a cfDNA approach in its NeXT Liquid Biopsy, which is currently in development, to sequence all of the approximately 20,000 genes in the human genome. "This broach liquid biopsy approach will help biopharma customers identify biological changes across multiple time points for each patient in their trials that they would otherwise miss with the current, narrowly focused liquid biopsy panels."

(Source: PSNL 10-k)

By comparison, GH only analyzes 500 genes in its liquid biopsy and the company did $245 Million in TTM revenues.

With PSNL's liquid biopsy, patients would be tested at multiple time points during the course of treatment: first to help a biopharma company design a therapy according to an initial genomic profile generated from a tissue and/or liquid biopsy, and then as follow-up liquid biopsy used in monitoring changes that might require therapy modifications.

Rather than get liquid biopsies from other service providers and match up the data from those providers to data from the tumor biopsy on the NeXT platform, we believe that a large portion of the biopharma companies signed on to NeXT will use the liquid biopsy from PSNL. The liquid biopsy can be a major driver of revenues, generating up to $21,000 per patient over the course of their treatment regimen during a clinical trial. They also come with hefty 60%+ margins.

PSNL guided to 60%+ margins longer term in its Q3 2019 earnings call:

As we get to scale, we've talked about, as revenue gets to $250 million to $300 million, then we could see gross margin much more elevated like in the 60% range.

This is in line with the margins at GH, which had gross margins in the mid-30% at $50M in annual revenues but that figure ballooned up to the high 60% now that it has scaled up to $245M revenues. We expect a similar trajectory for PSNL.

Potential Revenue Share from Customers' Approved Therapeutics

Interestingly, PSNL disclosed in its May 2020 Investor Presentation that it has the potential to derive revenue from its customers if its therapeutics are approved and generate sales. Slide 23 in particular discloses this.

The company's 10-K also discloses this information:

Conclusion

PSNL is seeing a surging order flow from biopharma customers since launching its NeXT platform in 2019. New wins from companies outside of the cancer space show an expanding TAM. Recent CEO commentary suggests that many new wins are in the pipeline. New orders from biopharma companies in Q1 were 200% higher than reported revenues, and with the launch of the company's liquid biopsy in late 2020, we could see substantially higher revenue in 2021/22.

Back in June, the very same VC firm that helped PSNL through two fund raising rounds bought almost 0.5M more shares at $13-14. We don't recall ever seeing an early-stage VC investor average up their holdings before, and we suspect the company will have huge revenue growth over the next two years, as it launches new products and also expands its TAM beyond immuno oncology.

PSNL appears to have developed a comprehensive genomics and data analytics platform that has become an essential component to biopharma companies seeking regulatory approval for their cancer therapeutics, gene therapies, and potentially other drugs.

"Leapfrog" advances in the company's data platform over competition suggest that PSNL could be a major player in precision medicine and healthcare artificial intelligence. Traditional valuation metrics like price to sales point to a valuation 200% higher than the current share price ($16/share).

In a red-hot space (precision medicine and healthcare machine learning), we believe any investor with a long-term time horizon will see significant gains over the coming 1-3 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSNL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.