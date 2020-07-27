(Image source)

The unprecedented market action we’ve seen as a result of COVID-19 has created numerous opportunities. Some stocks are trading at new highs with the immense rally that has taken place, while others continue to languish.

One such stock that is languishing is Old Republic International Corp. (ORI), a multi-line insurer that has a nearly four-decade dividend increase streak. Old Republic was cut in half earlier this year, and while it has regained roughly half of that decline, it has a long way to go to get back to pre-COVID-19 levels. I see the stock as representing meaningful value, and when you consider the current yield and Old Republic’s dividend streak, it becomes all the more attractive.

Don’t confuse Old Republic with a growth stock

Old Republic, like just about any other insurer, is far from being a growth stock. The company’s results tend to be volatile - beholden to losses of different types - but over time, Old Republic has produced strong earnings that have afforded it the ability to pay its dividend for all those years.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Revenue has seen moves up and down through the years but over time, it’s basically around the same level at $6 billion or so. To be clear, I don’t see any catalyst for this to change for the long term, although fluctuations in results can mean reasonably-sized moves up and down from time to time. However, Old Republic doesn’t need revenue growth to continue to earn enough to pay its sizable dividend, as well as see some level of valuation upside over time.

Indeed, I think the company’s second-quarter earnings showed that it is weather this storm particularly well, and that investors that are buying Old Republic for its ample dividend needn’t worry about a cut, despite the massive economic disruption that has taken place as a result of COVID-19.

Total operating revenue in Q2 was up just 1%, as strength in title insurance offset weakness in the general insurance business, as well as lower net investment income. Claim costs also fell nearly 2% year over year, but SG&A costs were up significantly, adding 5.5% year over year and more than offsetting the gains seen from lower claim costs.

This increase in SG&A costs caused Old Republic’s core operating earnings to decline from $0.45 per share to $0.42 cents per share from the year-ago period.

However, even so, the point is that on an annualized basis, Q2 earnings - even with their relative weakness - came to $1.68 per share. The last two years have seen earnings at ~$1.85 per share, so 2020 is coming in weaker than normal. But given the dividend is just over half of Q2 annualized earnings, and that the stock has already declined as much as it has, I’d argue that investors are pricing in more weakness than they should.

Earnings tend to fluctuate a lot based upon the types and the magnitude of losses sustained in any period. As I mentioned, revenue moves around but is generally in about the same place; the wildcard is how much Old Republic has to spend on claims and support costs.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Over time, that has resulted in some fairly volatile EPS numbers, as you can see above, with large moves both up and down over time. Estimates for this year call for $1.70 in EPS, followed by another decline to $1.60 in 2021. If title insurance remains as strong as it has been through the first half of the year, any sign of strength in general insurance should lead to a meaningful increase in earnings. However, for Old Republic to be attractive, we don’t need more strength, so we’ll operate under the assumption the above is what will happen.

An attractive value/yield combination

Since Old Republic isn’t a growth stock, its attractiveness must come from value and/or yield. In this case, it is both.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Above we can see the company’s price-to-tangible-book value for the past five years, and I think this paints quite an interesting picture. While Old Republic was cheaper earlier this year (just about everything was), it is still quite undervalued by historical standards. Indeed, if we look at pre-COVID-19 valuations, Old Republic was trading at ~1.2X tangible book value. Today? Just 0.84.

It’s the same story in prior years, as 2018/2019 saw valuations in the 1.1-1.3 times tangible book value area. What I’m arguing is that Old Republic’s business has been through recessions before and always come out the other side. There is no reason to think this time will be any different, and with the stock trading at such a large discount to its normalized book value, I think it looks quite cheap.

Finally, Old Republic’s yield makes it an even sweeter buy because not only is the stock yielding much more than it typically does - owed to its cheap valuation - but that yield is ~2.5X that of the broader market at just over 5%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

With the current payout of $0.84 per share, Old Republic’s 2020 and 2021 earnings values will both very easily cover the payout, meaning dividend safety is not a concern. The company’s earnings could decline by nearly half of current levels and still cover the dividend, so I see it as very safe, and poised to continue its decades-long streak of dividend increases.

With a 5% yield that is safe and a book value multiple that is pricing in lots of weakness, I think Old Republic should appeal to value and dividend investors alike. You don’t often get a chance to buy this stock with a 5% yield, but that is exactly the opportunity presented today. If you wanted to own Old Republic, now is the time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ORI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.