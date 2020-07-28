AT&T (T) certainly isn't firing on all cylinders as COVID-19 has significantly impacted WarnerMedia's revenue stream and its premium TV segment realized an 886,000 net loss in subscribers. T faced significant challenges and in the face of adversity finished Q2 2020 with an EPS beat of $0.04 and its revenue coming in in-line with estimates. Over the past five years, T hasn't been a lucrative investment. Throughout this time period shares of T has fluctuated between $30 - $40 with two multi-month stints above $40 and some brief flashes below $30. If you had purchased T five years ago without factoring in dividends your investment would be in the red by 13.76%. When you take into consideration the bull market of the last decade T really has an unattractive chart.

In my opinion, T isn't a growth stock and isn't going to $100 or even $50 anytime soon. I look at T the way I look at Cisco (CSCO) as more of a utility company within the IT realm (which I consider telecom to be a part of). I am a shareholder of T for multiple reasons which includes its generous dividend, cash generation, free cash flow, the necessity of its services, future potential, and its resilience. If you're looking for growth it's not here and you can find countless other investments to make. If you're looking for a company with a quality dividend that has a long track record of being covered throughout the good and bad times with the potential of seeing small to modest positive returns over the long-term T should be in your portfolio or on your list of investments. I have been a shareholder of T for years and hopefully will be a shareholder for decades to come letting those dividends compound every quarter. As I have said before T sits in a section of my portfolio for retirement that is dedicated to income and every quarter the dividends reinvest and compound. I look at T as a cornerstone of an income portfolio and if you're interested in generating dividends T is an investment you should research and consider.

Why I love AT&T's dividend and the power of reinvesting the dividends

T is one of the cornerstones in my dividend portfolio because of its track record, company stability, and dividend growth. T has increased its dividend on an annual basis for 36 consecutive years. Its dividend is just under 7% with a payout ratio of 49% according to the Q2 call. With T generating $12.1 billion cash from operations with free cash flow of $7.6 billion and a payout ratio of 49% in Q2 it's hard to argue that its dividend is in an elite class. Mr. Stankey indicated that T is committed to the dividend and is projected to finish the year with a payout ratio in the low 60% range. T has more than enough resources to continue its dividend increases even if it decides to allocate additional cash to other segments of its business.

There aren't many companies that yield close to 7% with a 36-year track record which provides the type of cushion T generates in its payout ratio. Buying or adding to a position in T today is something anyone looking to generate income from stocks should consider. The quarterly dividends will compound and each quarter you will generate additional income than the previous quarter. For someone like me who is nowhere near retirement age holding T for another 30 years will payoff in spades if the dividend continues on the same trajectory and T's share price stays at least in its current range. Share price appreciation would be the icing on top for an investment in T but many look at T as a vehicle to generate income. I really don't need the share price of T to increase for it to be a worthwhile investment for myself.

I am going to create a hypothetical scenario for T and show the true power of compounding in the chart below. For this scenario, we are going to use a twenty-year time period and speculate that T trades between the $30-$40 range while continuing its annual dividend increases by 1% each year. I am going to use an average share price throughout the year and construct a table showing each quarter's dividend, the new share amount, and the income produced for the year. I went down the line and inserted average prices at random. I am going to use 100 shares as the starting point at today's closing price of $29.90.

In this scenario which is hypothetical, the initial investment is $2,990. Over the course of twenty years at an interval of 1% T's dividend will increase from $2.08 to $2.51. In this scenario I have T's share price being $37 at the end of the twenty years with is a 23% increase from its starting point which is not an attractive ROI after twenty years. What's attractive to me in this scenario is that the initial 100 shares increase to 366.07 shares over this time period. The growth in shares increases the annual income produced from $222.80 in year one to $919.88 in year twenty which means the income produced grew by 312.87% from its starting point. By sitting back and letting the power of reinvesting the dividends work in your favor the $2,990 investment twenty years from now will throw off just over $900 in annual income. Furthermore, while 23% return on share price over twenty years is nothing to get excited about due to your additional 266.07 shares the original investment would now be worth $13,544.45 which is a profit of $10,554.45 or 352.99%. Over the course of the twenty years, the investment would have produced $9,738.89 in income.

AT&T has proven in Q2 2020 that they can still put up big numbers in a horrible scenario

In January of 2020, I don't think anyone would have believed this is where the world would be seven months in the future. It's hard to disagree that since the middle of March COVID-19 has turned our world upside down and the damage is still somewhat surreal. In a time where many jobs have been lost and many businesses have gone under, filed for chapter 11 or are just scraping to get by T posted some huge numbers in their Q2 2020 earnings release. I can't predict the future but I would speculate that Q2 of 2020 could be the worst quarter for business we will see in a long time. This could certainly turn out to be incorrect but it's a fair assumption in my opinion. If we operate under that premise and look at what T did it's actually outstanding. In an environment t where most of the country faced periods of shutdowns T generated consolidated revenues of $41 billion, $12.1 billion in cash from operations, and had free cash flow of $7.6 billion bringing its dividend payout ratio to 49%.

When you look at the first six months of 2019 vs. 2020 T has seen reductions in its total operating revenue, operating income, net income, total assets, and stockholder equity. Its total operating revenue has decreased by 6.7% but they still came in $83.73 billion for the first six months of 2020 with $41 billion attributed from Q2. T's operating income decreased by 25.2% and net income dropped by 21.6% over the first six months of 2020 compared to 2019. In most cases this would be a major red flag if a company saw 21.6% in its net income drop in 6 months. I am looking at these numbers differently due to the global pandemic. It's almost inevitable that most businesses were going to see reduced numbers due to the global environment. As I go through T's Q2 earnings and its balance sheet I am seeing a company which time and time again proves its viability in the marketplace and generates enough capital to withstand some of the harshest situations.

Why the Long-term debt isn't something to be scared of at the moment for AT&T

Unless you're Facebook (FB) it's very common to have long-term debt on the balance sheet. I hear this argument all the time and people always say why aren't you worried about the mountain of debt T has? Yes there is $153.388 billion in long-term debt on T's balance sheet but it's the cost of doing business. Verizon (VZ) which I happen to also like has $106.56 billion of long-term debt on its balance sheet as of Q1 2020. Even Apple (OTC:APPL) with as much profit as they generate has $89 billion in long-term debt on its balance sheet. Companies tap the debt markets and long-term debt is often the cost of doing business. The question really becomes does the company generate enough income to sustain its business while servicing the debt.

After the Time Warner acquisition in June of 2018 T's debt level increased from $163 billion to $181 billion. By the end of Q1 2020, T had reduced its debt level by $33.8 billion through divesting assets and capital allocation. At the end of Q2 2020, T had $152 billion on its balance sheet of long-term debt with $17 billion in cash on hand. T took advantage of the bond markets as rates are low and issued $17 billion in long-term debt at rates which were significantly lower than T's average cost of debt. This is allowing them to reduce their near-term debt towers which puts T in a much different position over the next few years with managing its debt obligations. By tapping into the bond market at this period in time T will be able to reduce its debt towers by $15 billion over the next three years. T has also been active in coming up with solutions to manage its debt levels and expects to close $2 billion in pending sales of CME, real estate, and tower monetization in 2020. The funds will be allocated to redeem preferred interest. At the end of the day T is generating more than enough in cash to manage its debt obligations and constantly pulls levers when opportunities present themselves to strengthen its financial position. At this point in time the debt doesn't worry me but that doesn't mean I won't change my mind in the future if its business conditions change.

Conclusion

In the face of adversity T has shown it will still produce. This has been one of the toughest business landscapes to navigate and T is still standing tall. There is currently a new normal affecting many businesses but T can still shine. Most of their business segments are essential and won't disappear when times are tough. I think now is as good of time as any to either make an investment in T, add to a current position or simply hold your shares and reinvest the dividends. I am not expecting the share price to do much and if you're looking for growth T may not fit your investment profile. If you're looking for a cash-generating machine that has a supported dividend that throws off piles of income research T and see if it fits your needs. I plan on holding T for decades to come and adding to my position when opportunities present themselves. As I illustrated the power of compounding from T is very powerful and I smile every quarter when those dividends reinvest and go to work.

