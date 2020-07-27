I believe Chewy’s premium valuation is justified. I like the company from a strategic and business perspective, and its financial metrics have shown its ability to execute.

E-commerce stocks have had a fantastic run lately. I wanted to publish my long-term analysis on one such stock, Chewy (CHWY), and show that the company still has room to grow. I believe this company is just getting started.

Just a brief background on the company. Chewy is an online retailer of pet products, which include pet food, pet supplies, and pet medications. The company carries multiple pet food brands for a variety of animals. The entire online experience is built for pet owners. The company is most known for its Autoship service, where you can conveniently set up recurring orders (for pet food and other items), as well as its superior customer service. Typically, the company offers a discount to customers who use the Autoship service to make recurring orders.

I believe that the laser focus of being the “go-to shop” for pet owners is what forms Chewy’s strategic advantage. The company has a leg-up over other smaller e-commerce pet sites such that it dominates the e-commerce pet market along with Amazon (AMZN). By 2024, analysts forecast that 27% of all pet product sales will be done online. Chewy and Amazon dominate the market with 75% of the market share, with other players divvying up the remainder. Industry experts forecast that these two companies will most likely continue to dominate this market. Doing a quick Google Trends analysis on some of Chewy’s smaller competitors shows the dominance of the brand when it comes to e-commerce pet sites. PetMed Express (PETS) (owner 1-800-PetMeds) barely shows up in Google Trends.

While I believe that Amazon is a giant that will continue to dominate online retail, it can’t be everything for everyone all the time. Before the internet age, in the brick-and-mortar world, Big Box retail used to live and thrive side by side with more niche specialty stores.

The main advantage Chewy has over Amazon is that it has tailored the shopping experience for pet owners. For example, when setting up an account with Chewy, it asks you to fill out some details about your pet. These details range from basic information, such as your pet’s name, birthday, etc., to more advanced questions, such as allergies, preexisting conditions, and medications. Unlike Amazon, Chewy also sells prescribed pet medications. States typically require veterinarians to authorize a prescription. Chewy has a system where it works together with veterinarians to confirm your prescription. These features, along with more consistent pricing and pet-centered image and branding, make me confident that Chewy would be able to compete.

Valuation and the Bear case

Like most e-commerce/technology companies out there, Chewy has its share of detractors. The company has negative equity and continued net losses. Margins are tight and operating expenses are rising.

These are the typical arguments to make against virtually any technology company in the growth stage. The same arguments were made against Amazon and Facebook (FB) in the past and fail to take into account the strategic considerations when building a “platform-type” business. The bears have a point that the company is expensive, but you also get what you pay for. Chewy is still in its “hyper-growth stage” and has consistently grown revenue quarter after quarter. Once it hits scale, the company will have multiple levers to achieve profitability, as discussed below.

Chewy had a blowout Q1 2020, partially thanks to the “work from home” tailwind brought about by the coronavirus pandemic as revenue grew by 46% to $1.62 billion. The company had a Net Loss of $47.9 million, but the bulk of it was share-based compensation of $42.3 million, which is a non-cash expense. The company actually had flat EBITDA at $3.4 million. The most important metric, though, is that it recorded an increase of 3.7 million active customers in the quarter for a total of 15 million. The US has 85 million households with pets. Sales per active customer also grew by 6.6% in the quarter. Chewy reported that its Autoship customer sales were 67.9% of total sales and exceeded $1 billion for the first time in a single quarter. This metric is extremely important, as it is cheaper to maintain a customer than acquire one, ensuring the company will be able to properly scale its business.

Chewy has multiple ways to monetize once it grows its platform

A misconception for the company is that it only operates in the $31 billion pet food market. However, its total addressable market is much bigger than that. Americans spend roughly $100 billion on their pets. Of the total, roughly $70 billion can be penetrated by Chewy through its platform. For example, the actual costs of purchasing a pet are out, but things like supplies, insurance, services, etc. are all possible areas that the company can expand to.

Source: "Pet Industry Growth, Statistics & Trends 2020: A Definitive Ecommerce Marketing Report", Common Thread Collective, April 1, 2020

The company is also poised to benefit from the humanization of pets trend. Pet owners increasingly view pets as part of the family, and thus, are willing to spend more on high-quality products as well as purchase products outside the traditional scope. For example, last Halloween, Americans spent $490 million on costumes for their pets. This signals to me that people are open to new products for pets and owners (for e.g., matching costumes) - a trend that Chewy can capitalize on.

“Dressing up pets might seem absurd to some, but it’s grown in popularity over the years and is becoming big business. When we first asked the question in 2010, 12 percent planned to dress up their pets; today, it’s nearly two in 10 (17 percent). Likewise, spending on pet costumes continues to increase: This year total planned spending for pet costumes comes in at $490 million, more than double what we saw in 2010...”



- "Americans spend nearly half a billion dollars on Halloween costumes for their pets", ABC15, October 23, 2019

Finally, Chewy can more aggressively promote and expand its private-label brands American Journey and Tylee’s. Pet food manufacturing is usually outsourced by major companies to a handful of manufacturing companies who only vary the recipes to create thousands of product lines. Pet food has been a cash cow category for the two leaders in the industry, namely Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Mars (a private company). Looking at Nestle’s disclosed financials, we can see that the category had $14.8 billion in revenue, $3.1 billion in operating profit, and a 20.1% operating profit margin. Chewy isn’t aggressively promoting its own brands now, as it wouldn’t want to alienate its partners. However, in the future, once the company reaches scale with the Autoship and veterinary functions of the platform, it will “own” the customer relationship and can be more aggressive. Sales of Chewy's private-label brand would directly flow to the company's bottom line.

Conclusion

I believe Chewy’s premium valuation is justified. I like the company from a strategic and business perspective, and its financial metrics have shown its ability to execute. The company has a clear path to growth and profitability moving forward, and it is a Buy even at these levels.

