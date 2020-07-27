BNY Mellon, because of their proximity to its high-value clients has a stickiness that allows it grow its deposit base and loans.

By any measure, the bank has an attractive valuation and will likely grow over time.

BNY Mellon is facing increased pressure on its net interest income with the continued low interst rates.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), like all banks in this low-interest-rate environment, are facing pressure on their interest rate margins. But Bank of New York Mellon has been growing its deposit and loan levels sequentially over the last four quarters.

In addition, the bank is currently undervalued and has room to grow as the price appreciates. Plus, they play an attractive dividend that helps us while we wait for the price to appreciate.

The bank also is a market leader among the custodial banks and benefits from the proximity to its high-value clients.

Let's dive in and take a look, shall we?

Overview

Bank of New York Mellon, founded in 1784 and based out of New York, NY, reported its second-quarter results ending March 31.

Bank of New York Mellon, one of Warren Buffett's holdings, is not your average, everyday bank. Unlike other banks that take in deposits and lend that money out to generate income from the spreads on deposits and interest rates collected on loans.

Rather, Bank of New York Mellon, or BNY, takes in deposits from its clients and holds financial assets for its clients, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, and commercial paper.

Some highlights from the quarter include:

Net income of $901 million

Diluted EPS of $1.01

Return on Equity of 9.4%

Dividends equaling $0.3 billion returned to shareholders

Bank of New York Mellon reported total revenue of $4,010 million, which was down 2 percent form the first quarter of 2020, but up 2 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Those figures include an increase in fee income, Bank of New York's bread and butter of 2 percent from the year-ago quarter, but down from the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest revenue was also down both from the previous quarter and the related quarter in 2019 by 3 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Net income dropped 7 percent from the first quarter of 2019, and five percent from the previous quarter to a total of $901 million.

Breaking down the revenues into the two segments that Bank of New York Mellon reports:

Investment Services

Investment and Wealth Management

The Investment Services segment reported higher revenues for the quarter as a result of higher fees and other revenues, the total equaling $3,107 million, which was a three percent increase over the first quarter of 2019.

Investment and Wealth Management saw a drop in revenue from $913 million in 2019 to $886 million, a three percent decrease. The bank stated that the drops were a result of changes in the AUM (assets under management) mix, MMF (money market fees) waivers, and lower net interest revenue.

Also impacting the lower revenues were the provision for loan losses, which totaled $143 million, which was lower than the previous quarter but substantially increased over the previous years, all a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Let's talk about the capital and liquidity of the Bank of New York Mellon.

The bank reported Common Tier Equity of 12.6 percent, up from 11.3 percent and 11.1 percent from previous quarters.

The Tier One ratio was 15.4 percent, and the Tier One leverage ratio was 6.2 percent, and the average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 112 percent for the quarter.

The bank reported total available funds of $201.7 billion at quarter-end, compared with $144.9 billion at quarter's end of 2019. The bank attributed the increase to higher interest-bearing deposits with the Fed and other banks. The total available funds were 43% of the total assets of the bank.

The credit ratings for Bank of New York Mellon per Moody's all indicate great strength.

Long-term senior debt - Aa2

Long-term deposits - Aa1

Long-term debt for the bank currently is $27.5 billion, of which $2.2 billion is due to mature in 2020.

U.S. regulators have created a new metric for certain banks, such as BNY Mellon called LCR (liquidity coverage ratio), which helps track the minimum amount of unencumbered high-quality liquid assets that can withstand the stress of a severe liquidity stress scenario.

Currently, BNY Mellon has high-quality liquid assets of $254 billion, well above the average of $184 billion, and the average LCR is 115 percent. The required level is 100 percent or above, so BNY Mellon is well above that currently.

Let's do a balance sheet review next.

BNY Mellon reported growth in the total assets for the quarter of $469 billion, compared to $382 billion at year's end, which increases the result of higher interest-bearing deposits with the Fed and other central banks.

Speaking of deposits, there was an increase from $259 billion from year's end to the quarter-end total of $337 billion, with the total interest-bearing deposits falling from 62 percent at years' end to the current level of 60 percent.

BNY Mellon had securities of $139 billion, or 30 percent of total assets at quarter's end, which was up from the $123 billion at year's end. The increase was a direct result of investments in U.S. Treasuries, commercial paper and CDs, and agency residential-back mortgages (RMBS).

Loans for the bank were $62 billion, or 13 percent of total assets, which was higher compared to the year-end total of $55 billion, a direct result of higher loans in the financial institutions.

Moving on to capital returned to shareholders, the company returned 0.3 billion in share repurchases during the quarter and $0.31 per common share of dividends for the quarter.

Ok, we have a good idea of the overview of the quarterly results of the bank, let's move on to the growth story for the bank.

Growth Story

BNY Mellon has seen revenue growth at 11.45 percent year over year, with 5.50 percent CAGR over three years, and 8.38 percent over the last five years.

Investment services are the driver of those revenues, which declined compared to the first quarter. A large portion of those revenues comes from the Asset Servicing segment, which is under pressure from the declining interest rates, more on that in a moment.

Year over year, the bank saw improvements in four of the five segments of the Investment Services branch of the bank. Largely because of increases in deposits and loan balances, increases in AUC/A, client volumes, and money market fund balances.

Offsetting all of these were the declining interest rates in the quarter, which drove the Investment Services drop in revenue. Also offsetting the gains were declines in the Pershing segment, which saw increases in MMF fee waivers, which dropped fee income for the segment.

Getting back to the interest rates, during the second quarter, the bank saw average deposits increase $25 billion, securities and loan balances increase by $20 billion, plus increases in hedging, which was all in line with past quarters. However, the Fed's decision to drop the interest rates in mid-March cut into the bank's net interest revenue.

Another example of the impact of the lower interest rates is the declining interest rates the banks are earning on their assets, for example:

2nd Quarter 2020 - 1.95%

1st Quarter 2020 - 2.30%

4th Quarter 2019 - 2.75%

The cut in rates led to decreases across the board and is the biggest threat the bank faces going forward.

BNY Mellon mentioned that pressure on the net interest revenue would continue into the future, while interest rates remain low. Increases in the NIR will depend on the bank being able to continue generating increased deposits, deposit rates, as well as an improving yield curve.

The hard part for the bank, frankly, most of those items are out of their control, which will put the revenues of the bank under pressure for the duration.

A benefit the bank enjoys, because of their location and proximity to a large majority of their high-value clients, the bank has a certain stickiness for their clients. Because of their proximity, most of their clients can visit the bank for that personal touch, all of which offer BNY Mellon high switching costs and customer retention.

Like any other business BNY Mellon is working towards streamlining their costs and improving its digital offerings, which will work towards increasing the efficiency of the bank and leading to greater profitability.

Another potential avenue of returns for investors is BNY Mellon's dividend. Currently, the bank is offering a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per common share, which yields 3.42 percent. The dividend is safe with a 32.10 percent payout ratio, and the bank has grown the dividend over the last ten years with a 12.32 percent CAGR over the last five.

Risks

Like every other bank out there right now, the bank faces risks from the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of interest rate risks. As with most banks, and particularly with BNY Mellon, the bank makes the majority of its profits from interest-bearing products such as loans, investments, and the spreads on deposits.

In the depressed interest rate environment, we are currently in, BNY Mellon will face headwinds those regards until we see a rise in interest rates.

Additional risks the bank faces currently are in the form of increasing the balance sheet with the increased inflows of deposits. The increase has reduced capital ratios, in particular, leverage ratios.

The continued low-interest rates will put pressure on the investment portfolio to produce, while still keeping the strength of the portfolio as it is currently.

The bank also announced on March 15, 2020, that it would suspend share repurchases for the foreseeable future, as the bank tries to maintain their capital levels and liquidity.

Valuation

I am moving on to my favorite part, the valuation of BNY Mellon.

The bank currently has a B value per Seeking Alpha, with the current TTM GAAP PE of 7.87, compared to the sector median of 10.60, and the banks a five-year average of 13.47, which all indicates the company is undervalued at the current market levels.

All BNY Mellon is trading at a P/B TTM is 0.82, with the sector P/B of 0.85, and the five-year average is 1.26. Plus, the bank is also trading below the current book value per share of $44.21. Again all indicating the bank is trading at a discount to its book value.

On a relative basis, it seems that BNY Mellon is trading at a discount to its market value.

Also, the bank has a quant rating of 3.00 among Seeking Alpha authors, 3.60 among Wall Street analysts, and a quant rating of 3.44. Additionally, the bank ranks 11th out of 89 in asset management and custody bank industry, and 97th out of 619 in the financial sector, all per Seeking Alpha's quant rating.

Next, let's take a look at an excess return model that I like to use for financials. I will include the assumptions I am plugging into the model so you can follow along at home, plus all the numbers listed come from the TTM financials.

Assumptions:

Return on Equity = 10.63%

Retention Ratio = 73.33%

Expected Growth Rate = 7.79%

Cost of Equity = 10.30% Beta - 1.50 Risk-free Rate - 1.30% Risk premium - 6%



Based on the model above, we arrive at a value of $52.89, which means that BNY Mellon is currently undervalued, which, based on all the numbers I believe, is correct.

Final Thoughts

BNY Mellon has a long history and is one of the stalwarts in the custodial banking realm; however, the drivers for the growth for the bank are going to be under pressure into the near future, as long as the interest rates continue to remain low.

I would rate the bank as a hold, even as attractive as the valuation is, and the nice dividend, the bank's reliance on interest rates and the likelihood of depressed rates, gives me pause to see the price appreciate over the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.