Weyerhaeuser and timber REITs are beneficiaries of new housing demand and increasing lumber prices, with both trends likely to continue into 2021.

Weyerhaeuser suspended its dividend at the start of May and is likely to announce its resumption when the company reports earnings on July 31.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on July 31. I believe the company is likely to increase its outlook and potentially resume paying a dividend, though possibly at a lower rate. The company may also make other significant announcements regarding capacity and margins that should support the business.

In May, Weyerhaeuser suspended its dividend, along with the announcement of other cost-cutting and capacity reduction measures. This followed the company's operating capacity reduction by 15-25% in April. Weyerhaeuser stated it expected to reduce engineered wood products' operating capacity by an additional 10% within May when it last reported on May 1.

Since making these cuts to Weyerhaeuser's operating capacity and suspending the dividend, it has become more apparent that there is strong demand for new housing and lumber. As a result of increasing demand, and the capacity reductions that occurred earlier this year, the price of wood has been increasing for months.

Given the strong demand and increasing prices, it is likely that Weyerhaeuser will ramp up its capacity utilization. Lumber futures are approximately double where they bottomed in late March and into early April. If the company is capable of capitalizing on increasing commodity pricing and strong demand, and especially if the trend continues, the business is likely to have to resume distributing to shareholders.

Pricing within the lumber market has been volatile for years. The primary causes of volatility were interest rate volatility and concerns over Chinese purchasing, both of which continue to exist. Now, there are also concerns about demand, where it is unclear how long the current insatiable appetite for lumber will last.

Lumber peaked in the first half of 2018 and then began a considerable decline that continued for most of the second half of the year. From top to bottom, lumber prices more than halved in about six months within 2018, so the possibility that lumber pricing could drop by 50% is not merely theoretical.

Current lumber pricing is about 15% below where it peaked in 2018, but higher than it has been at any other time in the last decade. A large part of the spike in prices seen in 2018 was likely due to speculation around trade policies creating demand in the coming quarters.

Now, concerns around Covid-19 and the corresponding demand for new housing are creating an expectation of even greater near-term demand. This presumption could prove incorrect, as was the case in 2018, and pricing may decline along with demand in the coming quarters. This appears unlikely at the moment, but anything that may reduce housing demand will be a significant risk, including mortgage rates and lending availability.

What does appear most probable is that Weyerhaeuser should report that its business outlook improved and continues to improve. It is also likely Weyerhaeuser will report that pricing and margins are increasing and that capacity is also ramping up.

Weyerhaeuser should be able to pay a dividend soon, if not already, and may even have to distribute capital before the end of the year, depending upon its profitability. REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their income to shareholders as dividends. This should be a significant differentiator for Weyerhaeuser going forward, where many REITs have been overbought for years and did not quickly suspend their dividends out of an abundance of caution. Instead, many REITs will likely have to reduce or suspend their dividends in the coming months, or will issue secondaries, where Weyerhaeuser may be able to do the exact opposite.

Best ETF alternatives

A reasonable ETF alternative to Weyerhaeuser is the iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD). This ETF offers exposure to products made of wood, such as lumber, paper and packaging, but it is primarily a timber REIT ETF. Both WOOD and the Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT) include timber REITs, but WOOD is more concentrated in timber REITs. CUT's core holdings are more diversified, but still includes Weyerhaeuser as its second largest holding. CUT actually has fairly limited REIT exposure, with the majority of the ETF's exposure being to materials and products, but several of these are also doing well lately, because they make things like cardboard boxes, paper towels, and toilet paper.

Conclusion

Weyerhaeuser suspended its dividend last quarter in an abundance of caution. Since then, it is more obvious that Weyerhaeuser should be a beneficiary of Covid-19, as it is likely that there will be strong demand for lumber and wood products in the construction and furnishing of new homes. Weyerhaeuser is likely to eventually resume its dividend, and it is reasonably probable that it will do so this quarter.

While it is unlikely WY will restore the dividend to its prior level, it is likely the company will have the capacity to increase it in the coming quarters. The market is likely to appreciate Weyerhaeuser for this, and especially at a time when so many REITs and other equities are likely to make permanent cuts to their payouts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.