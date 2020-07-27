With recent improvements in fundamentals, Fujitsu seems to be on the best way to benefit from its foundation.

Despite declining revenues suggesting business maturity, the company has achieved strong operating efficiency which makes it ready to successfully manage its transition.

Fujitsu embarked on a journey of transformation from IT to DX company, embracing new technologies such as AI, 5G and IoT.

Investment Thesis

Over the recent quarters, shares of Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY) have experienced a noteworthy rally in spite of the coronavirus outbreak. With an attractive valuation, accelerating cash flow from operations and a clear vision for the future direction of the company, Fujitsu is a bargain despite declining revenues.

Corporate profile

Fujitsu Limited is an information and communication technology company operating in Japan and internationally. The company operates three business segments - Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions – which account approximately for 81, 13, and 6 percent of total revenue, respectively. In FY2019, about 68 percent of total revenues were generated in Japan, with the rest originating in foreign markets. As of March 2019, the company had 132,138 employees.

Key insights from the latest annual report

Reading through the latest annual report, the management reiterated its intention to transform the company from an IT company to a DX company which was first announced in September 2019. Amid the growing global threat of the coronavirus threat, the company’s CEO Takahito Tokita announced an establishment of a new subsidiary called Ridgelinez Limited, which is intended to help customers ''accelerate their DX'':

To facilitate this reorientation, in January 2020 we established Ridgelinez Limited, a new company whose mission is to help customers accelerate their DX. This involves aiming for growth in the “digital field” encompassing the DX business based on such technologies as AI and data utilization while pursuing modernization, including migration to the cloud, which collectively constitute an essential step toward realizing DX. – Fujitsu’s CEO Takahito Tokita

Regarding the conventional IT business field in Japan, Fujitsu is implementing various initiatives to strengthen its existing structure built over many years.

Financial analysis

From financial statements’ perspective, Fujitsu maintains a firm balance sheet with very little debt (financial debt to EBITDA ~ 0.9) and sufficient liquidity (current ratio ~ 1.38), income statement with strong profitability measures (ttm ROE ~ 13 percent) and solid cash flow statement.

Valuation

Plugging in Fujitsu's financial statement figures into my DCF template, the company's shares look to be modestly undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 1 percent, 5 percent annual revenue decline over the next five years, and stable operating earnings margin of around 6 percent assumption, the model's estimate of intrinsic value of the stock comes at 21284 JPY. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 17556 JPY if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Key risks

The industry a company operates in is highly competitive and any increased competition may put pressure on the company’s margins and financial results.

The recently introduced transformation of the company may take delay which could negatively impact the company’s operating and financial results.

Shortages or any interruptions of supply chains due to the COVID-19 restrictive measures might adversely influence operating and financial results.

Unexpected changes in economic conditions or the occurrence of earthquakes, hurricanes or floods may result in a worsened outlook and financial results.

Increased input prices might negatively impact the company’s operating earnings and bottom-line results.

The bottom line

To sum up, Fujitsu is a mature consolidating company that seemingly has a high capacity to push forward and innovate. With attractive valuation (forward PE ratio of 19x), flourishing cash flow from operations and transformation vision in place, the company looks to be having some better days underway. Lastly, Fujitsu has a long dividend history (dividend payout ratio ~ 20 percent) which brings stability and currently offers a yield (~1.3%) which is greater than one of the market’s most fixed deposits and savings accounts.

