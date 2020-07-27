COM701 Exhibits Compelling Anti-Tumor Activity in Diverse, Challenging Patient Population

After languishing for the better part of five years, Compugen (CGEN) shares are up 140% YTD and more than 300% over the past 52 weeks. This recent price action is directly attributable to the first data read-outs on the company’s lead cancer immunotherapy program, COM701. The data showed that COM701 induced an anti-tumor response as a monotherapy and in combination settings (with Opdivo), across a diverse and challenging patient population, and in indications refractory to current PD-1 therapy.

It’s important to note by way of context that the dose-escalation phase of the trial enrolled an all-comer patient population, meaning they were not prescreened for cancers or biomarkers that would make them most likely respond to COM701. In total, the data covered the 28 patients enrolled in the dose-escalation cohorts of the trial – monotherapy arm (n=16), combination arm (n=12) – as of the cut-off date of April 1, 2020.

These patients were heavily pre-treated with a median of six prior therapies for patients in Arm A (ranging from 2 to 15) and four prior therapies for patients in Arm B (ranging from 2 to 12). Across both arms, 32% of patients (9/28) had progressed on prior PD-1 treatment. In short, these patients had poor prognoses. Against this backdrop, the disease control rates, partial responses, and durable responses are compelling and bode exceptionally well for the clinical potential of COM701.

Exhibit 1: Clinical Data Highlights 1

Anti-tumor activity was observed in the monotherapy arm (Arm A) with a disease control rate (DCR) of 69% (11/16), including one partial response

Anti-tumor activity was evident in the combination arm (Arm B) with a DCR of 75% (9/12), including one partial response.

The two partial responses were in very challenging tumor types – microsatellite stable (MSS) primary peritoneal cancer (a form of ovarian cancer) and MSS colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC). 2

Anti-tumor activity was observed in 66% of patients (6/9) who failed prior PD-1 treatment. The company has not directly disclosed this data; instead, it came to light during the Q&A portion of the AACR presentation. 3

Anti-tumor activity was elicited in 88% of MSS-CRC patients (7/8), including one partial response, a notoriously challenging cancer that is PD-1 refractory.

As of the data cut-off date, 50% of patients in the combination arm remained on study.

25% of patients (7/28) had durable, stable disease of greater than six months – 3 in the monotherapy arm, 4 in the combination arm.4

Footnotes:

1 Data as of the AACR data cut-off date of April 1, 2020, except where indicated2 Both patients remained on study as of May 6, per the company’s press release on that date.3 An archive of the AACR presentation with the referenced data at the 13:20 mark.4 AACR data updated to include May 6 disclosure that primary peritoneal patient (Arm A) on treatment > 6 mos.

From a clinicians’ perspective, a 25% durable response rate in this patient population is remarkable. In our assessment, the initial COM701 data provides a resounding validation of Compugen’s discovery of PVRIG as a novel immune checkpoint pathway and its hypothesized role in a broad range of solid tumors.

Investors should rightly consider the observed single-agent anti-tumor activity to be a massive de-risking event, especially in light of the litany of clinical trial disappointments that have beset immune-oncology development programs over the past few years.

In our view, the observed anti-tumor activity of COM701 alone and in combination with Opdivo increases the likelihood that additional clinical synergies will be realized in planned future combination trials. Namely, the combination of COM701 with COM902, Compugen’s TIGIT inhibitor, as well as the triple combination trial of COM701, with Bristol Myers’ (BMY) drugs Opdivo and BMS-986201, an investigational TIGIT drug.

In response to the trial data, Compugen announced that they, and clinical collaboration partner Bristol Myers, have accelerated the planned triple combination study of COM701 with the two Bristol agents, now expected to start in 2H’20. In addition to accelerating the timetable, the partners decided that Compugen will lead the study, and Bristol Myers will contribute BMS-986201 to the trial for free. That Bristol Myers is entrusting Compugen with the development of its TIGIT program should be considered a testament to their confidence in Compugen and COM701.

While Compugen plans to use Bristol Myers’ anti-TIGIT drug in the triple combination trial, the dual combination study will utilize COM902, Compugen’s TIGIT inhibitor. The company has yet to provide a timetable for the start of this trial, but with COM902 currently progressing through dose-escalation studies, an IND could be filed later this year.

As noted, the initial clinical trial data showed efficacy signals in a broad set of tumors, including MSS-CRC, which is a particularly challenging indication that is PD-1 treatment refractory. In response to this result, Compugen added a fifth expansion cohort to the COM701 monotherapy arm in this indication.

“CRC was not initially selected by Compugen as having a high likelihood of response to COM701, as it is a medium expresser of the PVRIG pathway. These results are particularly encouraging." - Anat Cohen-Dayag, Ph.D.,CEO

Compugen utilized a biomarker strategy to prioritize the indications most likely to respond to COM701. Concerning MSS-CRC, in one biomarker study, the company reported that of 30 colorectal tumors analyzed for cell surface expression of PVRL2, 53% expressed PVRL2, but only 7% of tumors had high expression of PVRL2. For this reason, MSS-CRC was considered a medium expresser of PVRL2 and, therefore, not likely responsive to PVRIG inhibition.

The efficacy signals observed in MSS-CRC are particularly intriguing as it suggests, with regard to PVRIG inhibition, that high cell surface PVRL2 expression may not be a pre-requisite for induced anti-tumor activity. The data hints at a more complex mechanism for regulating PVRL2 expression and raises the distinct possibility that COM701 has broader clinical potential than initially hypothesized.

One possible explanation for this comes from the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center. In a joint poster presentation with Compugen, it was found that “constitutive recycling of PVRIG suggests that a greater amount of PVRIG is available to be blocked over time than can be observed at a single time point.” (Li, Jessica et al. “Activation of Human NK Cells Modulates Expression of The Inhibitory Receptor PVRIG”).

In a separate study, Compugen reported that cell-surface PVRIG is “rapidly internalized upon T-cell activation” with one experiment showing more than 50% of the cell-surface PVRIG being rapidly internalized compared to less than 20% of cell surface TIGIT. The internalization of cell surface PVRIG suggests that overall PVRIG expression may be far higher than indicated by cell-surface expression analysis. This dynamic could be responsible for the efficacy signals that were observed in MSS-CRC tumors and may suggest that the PVRIG pathway is more widely implicated in immune imbalance than pre-clinical data suggested.

A Unique Science-Based Perspective; A Highly Differentiated Strategy

The TIGIT checkpoint pathway has emerged as an active area of development for biopharma with, by our count, no fewer than 12 anti-TIGIT programs now in development. Of course, the three Pharmas with the most significant PD-1 franchises – Merck (MRK), Bristol Myers, and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)– also have the most clinically advanced TIGIT programs. Additionally, there are seven TIGIT programs, including Compugen’s COM902 program, in Phase 1 clinical studies, and two programs still in pre-clinical development.

The recent surge in development interest in TIGIT belies the fact that the checkpoint was identified by Compugen and others more than ten years ago. (“Stanietsky, Noa et al. “The interaction of TIGIT with PVR and PVRL2 inhibits human NK cell cytotoxicity.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America vol. 106,42 (2009): 17858-63. doi:10.1073/pnas.0903474106).At that time, Compugen, having learned that Roche was developing a TIGIT program, elected not to pursue a program preferring instead to focus on novel targets.

Compugen subsequently discovered PVRIG as a novel checkpoint, and its research into the mechanisms of PVRIG provided it with corollary and proprietary new insights into the biology of TIGIT. Specifically, the company discovered that PVRIG and TIGIT were different pathways on the same checkpoint axis and were highly synergistic. From a clinical perspective, Compugen determined that TIGIT blockade without PVRIG blockade would not produce anti-tumor effects. Hence, the company decided to develop COM902 (anti-TIGIT) to complement and support COM701 (anti-PVRIG).

In our opinion, understanding the scientific rationale behind Compugen’s clinical development strategy is critical to fully appreciate the company’s opportunities and the potential for the stock. In short, proprietary science is what has enabled Compugen to emerge at the forefront of the next generation of cancer immunotherapy.

Exhibit 2: PVRIG & TIGIT – Distinct, Non-Redundant, & Highly Synergistic Pathways

The first panel of Exhibit 2 illustrates what had been the prevailing consensus view of the TIGIT signaling pathway before Compugen publishing its discovery of the PVRIG pathway. As shown, activated T-cells express TIGIT, a co-inhibitory molecule, and DNAM, a co-stimulatory molecule. Both of these compete for binding with PVR, a shared ligand expressed on tumors. PVR binding with TIGIT leaves the immune system downregulated, while PVR binding with DNAM stimulates an immune response. Therefore, conventional wisdom held that an antibody that blocked TIGIT’s ability to bind with PVR would enable DNAM to bind PVR freely, and by doing so, restore immune balance.

Importantly, and perhaps most importantly for our purposes, the conventional view held that PVRL2 was also a shared TIGIT ligand, albeit one with weaker binding affinity to it than PVR. This view suggested that PVRL2 signaling was redundant with PVR as both ligands competed for binding with TIGIT and DNAM. From this perspective, a single TIGIT blocker would disrupt the immunosuppressive signaling from both PVR and PVRL2 and promote a DNAM co-stimulatory response, thereby restoring immune function. Biopharma’s enthusiasm for TIGIT and the development of a dozen TIGIT immune checkpoint inhibitors is predicated on this previously accepted view of the underlying biology. Compugen discovered that this view of the underlying biology is incomplete.

The second panel of Exhibit 2 illustrates how Compugen’s discovery of PVRIG as a novel immune checkpoint – a known protein with a previously unrecognized immune function – elucidates a different understanding of the DNAM axis. Specifically, Compugen discovered that PVRL2, rather than being a ligand with a weak binding partner in TIGIT, is the natural ligand of PVRIG with which it has a high binding affinity.

This discovery revealed that PVRIG and TIGIT were part of a DNAM axis and that PVR and PVRL2 are not redundant signaling mechanisms along a single TIGIT pathway. In other words, TIGIT/PVR and PVRIG/PVRL2 are two distinct, non-redundant immune signaling pathways. Therefore, TIGIT inhibition alone will not produce the desired clinical outcome since it does not disrupt the immunosuppressive signaling from PVRL2; a separate antibody that binds PVRIG is required. Hence, the COM701 program was born.

Compugen subsequently undertook biomarker studies to determine tumor types that over-expressed PVR and PVRL2. These studies revealed that PVRIG expression is highly correlated with TIGIT expression; that is, an over-expression of TIGIT is almost always accompanied by an over-expression of PVRIG. In virtually all tumor environments where the TIGIT pathway is being recruited to down-regulate the immune system, the tumor also recruits the PVRIG pathway. This finding further reinforced the view that a durable immune response will require the co-blockade of both the TIGIT and PVRIG pathways.

Expression analysis also showed settings where tumors over-expressing PVRIG did not over-express TIGIT, which suggested that PVRIG inhibition could generate efficacy signals without being combined with TIGIT. Monotherapy potential for PVRIG inhibitors, but not TIGIT inhibitors. However, in subsequent studies, Compugen discovered that PVRIG blockade could induce TIGIT expression. (Whelan, Sarah et al. “PVRIG and PVRL2 Are Induced in Cancer and Inhibit CD8+ T-cell Function.” Cancer immunology research vol. 7,2 (2019): 257-268. doi:10.1158/2326-6066.CIR-18-0442). This dynamic further supports the non-redundancy of the PVRIG and TIGIT pathways. It suggests that the clinical synergies of the two pathways are stronger than what would be indicated by a single point in time measure of cell surface expression.

Compugen’s prediction that TIGIT-blockade would not induce an anti-tumor response has since been validated by monotherapy data from other companies’ TIGIT trials. To wit, Merck, Oncomed (acquired by Mereo), and Roche have reported that their anti-TIGIT drugs have elicited a combined 1% response rate (1/76) in monotherapy settings, a single patient in Merck’s study showed a partial response. As Compugen predicated, TIGIT, as a monotherapy, appears inert.

COM701 is the only clinical-stage anti-PVRIG program in the industry. We estimate that it has a development lead of at least two years over any competing PVRIG initiatives. COM701 and COM902 together provide Compugen with a unique and highly differentiated clinical development strategy relative to the many other companies pursuing TIGIT programs.

As depicted in Exhibit 3, Compugen has identified potential clinical synergies between the PVRIG/TIGIT axis and the PD-1 pathway as most exhausted T-cells express all three checkpoint receptors. As noted, the company is starting a triple study in 2H’20 of COM701 with Bristol Myers’ Opdivo and its investigational anti-TIGIT drug BMS-986201.

In settings with low PD-L1 expression levels, Compugen plans to test the dual combination of COM701 with a TIGIT inhibitor. As previously noted, while Compugen will use Bristol Myers’ TIGIT drug in the upcoming triple combination study, it seems likely that for the dual combination study, it will use COM701 and COM902. The company has yet to provide a timetable for this trial, but with COM902 currently proceeding through the dose-escalation studies, an IND could be filed later this year.

Exhibit 3: The PVRIG Pathway Has Clinical Synergies with TIGIT and PD-1 Pathways

Exhibit 4: PVRIG & TIGIT Data Support Compugen’s Hypothesis

Substantial Intellectual Property Bolsters Scarcity Value

As noted, COM701 is the only clinical-stage PVRIG program of which we are aware. Surface Oncology (SURF) has disclosed its pre-clinical program, which, based on patent filings and its stated expectations for beginning clinical trials, appears to be trailing COM701 in development by over two years. We have no evidence of other PVRIG programs, but the strong clinical rationale for anti-PVRIG antibodies, now supported by compelling clinical data, would make other initiatives on this front likely. However, Compugen’s substantial intellectual property may prove to be an impediment.

As part of its development of COM701, Compugen identified all antibodies with high binding affinity to PVRIG, which resulted in more than 50 antibodies being covered in its already issued COM701 patent. While this does not preclude other companies from pursuing anti-PVRIG, it certainly limits the freedom to operate in the US. In Europe, however, it would appear Compugen’s patent position is even more formidable, which will make it very difficult for any competitor to grab a toehold.

In January of this year, the European Patent Office issued Patent No. 3258951 to Compugen, titled “Anti-PVRIG Antibodies and Methods of Use,” which relates to any anti-PVRIG antibody that activates T cells or NK cells, for use in the treatment of cancer. In addition, the patent covers anti-PVRIG antibodies for use in combination with other immune-stimulatory antibodies, a cytokine therapy, or an immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of cancer. This patent gives Compugen rights to the European market for anti-PVRIG antibodies, whether as a monotherapy or in combination treatment. The implications of this patent are seemingly profound.

As previously described and illustrated in Exhibit 3, the PVRIG pathway is dominant in a broad range of solid tumors, and it has clinical synergies with both the TIGIT and PD-1 pathways. With this context as background, consider that Compugen’s European patent covers any anti-PVRIG antibody, which includes antibodies for use in combination therapies.

In our opinion, this patent provides any would-be competitors with no freedom to operate in Europe for commercializing anti-PVRIG antibodies. And because the patent gives Compugen rights to anti-PVRIG based combination therapies, then by extension, a PD-1 or TIGIT drug approved as part of that combination benefits from the patent as well. Therefore, Compugen’s European patent confers considerable competitive advantages to Compugen’s collaboration partner, Bristol Myers. Given the clinical synergies between the three pathways and the large patient population in need of effective combination therapies, this is no small matter.

Bottom-line: COM701 has enormous scarcity value by being the only clinical-stage PVRIG program with a multi-year development lead. This patent raises the scarcity value of COM701 further and provides Compugen with substantial leverage in future commercial licensing negotiations for COM701. The formidable European market position that this patent conveys to Compugen for next-generation immunotherapies, as well as any drugs used in combination with COM701, would also seem to make Compugen a highly attractive M&A target.

The significance of this patent seems to have passed largely unnoticed by investors and analysts. Understandably, the patent is a second-order consideration as its value is entirely dependent on COM701 advancing successfully through clinical trials. In our minds, the initial clinical data has increased that likelihood, but for investors still unpersuaded by COM701’s efficacy signals, the patent would be a moot consideration at this point.

As well, differences between US and European patent law may also account for this patent being under-appreciated. Under US patent law, a newly discovered antigen is not patent-eligible, nor is a genus of antibodies that target that antigen. Instead, to qualify for a patent, an applicant must disclose and describe specific antibodies by their biological sequence and further characterize the antibodies, through testing and data, as being functional. Under European patent law, however, an applicant can obtain broad patent coverage to a genus of antibodies (“An antibody that binds to antigen X”) for a novel antigen; this is what Compugen has accomplished here concerning anti-PVRIG antibodies.

Conclusion: Compugen Stands at the Forefront of Second-Generation Cancer Immunotherapy

Immune checkpoint inhibitors have revolutionized cancer care over the past five years, and in the process have created blockbuster franchises for leading Pharmaceutical companies. Immune checkpoints currently generate revenue of $27 billion, on a 1Q’20 run-rate basis. This, in turn, translates into a capitalized value in the neighborhood of $150 billion, which, if carved out in a separate company, would qualify as an S&P 50 company.

Despite the enormous commercial success of PD-1 drugs, their clinical success has been somewhat limited. These drugs have found clinical relevance in a limited number of cancer indications and, even then, in only a fraction of cancer patients. Accordingly, there is a significant opportunity for second-generation immune-oncology drugs that can fill the unmet need of patients who relapse or have disease refractory to currently approved cancer immunotherapies. In our opinion, Compugen is uniquely positioned at the forefront of this opportunity.

COM701 entered the clinic based on solid science and a highly compelling clinical rationale. The initial clinical trial data already provides a substantial measure of validation to the company’s hypothesis and suggests that the PVRIG pathway may play a significant role in the patient population non-responsive to current cancer immunotherapies.

Compugen shares are up over 300% during the past year as investors have begun to give the company some initial valuation credit for COM701. However, given the massive potential for second-generation cancer immunotherapy drugs that can meet the unmet needs of the current non-responder population we believe the current market cap of approximately $1.2 billion is extremely cheap. As such, we believe there is substantial upside in CGEN from these levels.

Investment Risks

As noted, we believe the Compugen is significantly more de-risked than it was one year ago. The preliminary efficacy signals observed in COM701 as both a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo has significantly unquestionably lowered the investment risk outlook. As well, the company completed an equity offering earlier this year which removed the balance sheet risk that has hung over the company for the past two years. Compugen's latest quarterly report showed $122 million of cash on hand against annual operating expenses of $25-30 million. The company is now sufficiently capitalized and is well-positioned to fully validate the clinical potential of COM701 before entering into collaboration discussions for the asset.

COVID-19. The company has not reported, nor do they expect, any delays in clinical trials due to COVID-19 since their trials are enrolling patients with late-stage cancer and poor prognoses. Electing to delay treatment is not an option. However, any delays in clinical trials could presumably defer any stock catalysts and diminish their time to market advantage over pre-clinical programs.

Drug Toxicity. Compugen and Bristol Myers are starting the first-ever human clinical trial combining COM701, Opidvo, and BMS-986201, Bristol Myers investigational anti-TIGIT inhibitors. Each of these drugs is shown to have a good safety profile with no dose-limiting toxicities. Further, the dual combinations of COM701/Opdivo and Opdivo/BMS-986201 were tested and also showed no dose-limiting toxicities. However, including three drugs in a treatment protocol stack carries greater risk than two.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.