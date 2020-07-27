SEK/EUR: Riksbank Continues To Induce Currency Strength

The momentum of the Swedish krona's rise upwards has been quite impressive over the past few months. Even during a period when the euro is starting to see significant strength against the U.S. dollar, the SEK/EUR has continued to see a very strong upward trend in July.

Source: Investing.com

As I mentioned in previous articles, one of the reasons that the Swedish krona has started to see strength - even before the onset of COVID-19 - was a commitment by the Riksbank to adopt a policy of rising interest rates in contrast to the ECB which had even lowered the deposit rate late last year to -0.5%, the lowest on record.

With that being said, what is surprising is that the currency has continued to rise even though the central bank recently decided to keep interest rates at zero, along with an indication that the rate is not expected to change until late 2023. With GDP anticipated to have fallen by 7% in the second quarter, the rate decision is not particularly surprising.

However, even with rates at zero, the Riksbank is taking a markedly different stance from the rest of Europe in committing to keep interest rates from going into negative territory. From the central bank's perspective, dropping rates into the negative territory will do little to stimulate an economy that has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and given the nature of this crisis, it is unlikely that negative rates would particularly boost consumer spending under these set of circumstances.

Additionally, a negative rate cut at this point would be viewed as a "crossing of the Rubicon" moment for Swedish monetary policy, whereby negative rates risk becoming permanent if the Riksbank ultimately bows to economic pressure and implements a further cut.

This is one of the main reasons why the Swedish krona has been rallying - markets are starting to see Sweden's commitment to no negative rates as credible. However, this is somewhat of a double-edged sword. Should the economic pressures from COVID-19 become too great and the Riksbank is effectively forced to lower rates, then the Swedish krona could see a sudden depreciation as a result.

Looking at a longer-term trajectory for the SEK/EUR, we see that the rate is still significantly below where it was pre-2018:

Source: Investing.com

From this perspective, the long-term risk to reward for the currency still looks favourable. However, the higher the krona goes, the more room it may have to potentially fall if the central bank does an about-face and introduces negative rates.

With that being said, Sweden's decline in consumer spending of just over 7% has not been as severe as that of the Euro area, which saw a 19% decline on a year-on-year basis.

Sweden Consumer Spending

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Euro Area Consumer Spending

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Moreover, while it remains to be seen whether negative rates in the Euro area will be successful in boosting inflation, we see that levels across the Euro area and Sweden remain similar.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

From that standpoint, it is plausible that Sweden may still be able to recover without having to bring in negative rates, and I would anticipate that the currency would rise further under that scenario. In this regard, I still take a bullish view on the SEK/EUR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.