Philip Morris (PM) is a company whose stock we've followed with much interest. The key element of our thesis is to do with IQOS, whose volumes we believe drive margin expansion. In the most recent quarterly release, there was a pretty negative outcome in traditional cigarette volumes. We expected more resilience, but the downtrading environment has clearly taken its toll, although apparently with improvement in more recent months. Regardless of the situation with traditional volumes, IQOS growth has persisted despite everything, including hampered point of sale commercialization efforts. The margin improvement that we posited was not being recognized by The Street seems to be having its effect, where margins far exceeded analyst expectations and were even able to improve YoY despite the loss of scale due to declining overall volumes. We continue to see PM as a high alpha play, and expect that as things normalize over the coming years, the endpoint where IQOS takes over volumes will be a PM with much higher cash generative ability.

Q2 Results

Just to illustrate some of the happenings, the volume decline in the traditional business was rather substantial, declining by 17.6% YoY. Even though heating tobacco products, where IQOS' business resides, was up 24.3% in volumes, as the traditional business is the lion's share of volumes the overall effect was still a decline of 14.5%. Although some of the decline in traditional volumes is likely attributable to a downtrading environment, since the declines were really far more substantial than the few points of terminal decline we expect and were focused in premium brand Marlboro, some of it was also linked to the cannibalization effect that we had documented in our initiating coverage. At the quarter-end, it was estimated that there were 15.4 million IQOS users, with now around 11.2 million being former smokers. This continues to line up almost perfectly with the 70% cannibalization effect that we incorporated in our model. The tremendous growth of IQOS in key markets, the EU and Eastern Europe may have actually accelerated decline in traditional volumes for the quarter.

(Source: PM PR Q2 Data 2020)

Our relative margin estimate seems to be holding up as well. There was a ~32.5 million unit decline in traditional products and only a ~3.7 million increase in IQOS and operating income only fell 13%. Assuming that operating leverage effects are non-linear for smaller changes in volume, and that the 17% decline in traditional volumes would have resulted in around a 17% decline in operating income, with 10% of the traditional volume decline being offset by IQOS growth, 25% of the operating income decline was stemmed. By this logic you'd only need 0.5 heated tobacco units for every unit decline in traditional products, implying twice the margin on heated tobacco. This is a lot higher than the ~70% higher margin we estimated in our previous article, but it gives the same directional conclusion. Previously, we had a better situation to derive the relative margin, since operating income had in fact stalled with differential volume changes between heated tobacco and traditional. For Q2, normalizing for the gross margin expansion (excluding the impact that lower excise tax on heated tobacco products has) and incorporating operating leverage would probably bring the 2x relative margin estimate down towards the levels we would expect around 1.68x.

(Source: PM PR Q2 Data 2020)

Concluding Remarks

Overall, the quarter demonstrated the real impact that a recessionary environment can have even on a resilient business like PM. Marlboro, the key premium brand, was hit rather hard, declining almost 20% in volumes due to downtrading. However, we saw that IQOS volumes were still very much on the rise, with the cannibalization ratio of IQOS users from previous smokers remaining stable. IQOS has proven itself a vigorously growing product in the core markets, even though there are hindrances in a point of sale commercialization model due to social distancing. With even marginal levels of IQOS unit growth, we have seen operating income is more stable than overall volume declines. This helps corroborate the idea that IQOS is a higher margin product. Although the downtrading impact is meaningful, we are confident in the core idea that PM is reinventing the market with IQOS. What will be interesting is to see if BAT's (BTI) Glo can compete in growth rates with IQOS during the period, and whether downtrading has impacted it as well. Nonetheless, the growth story remains intact, and we hope that a more stable real economy, even if depressed, will breathe more life into PM's traditional products to further bolster the business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.