The Epiphany Of The CRA Tool Portends The Bad News That The Fed Is Expecting

The Fed is playing hard and fast with the distinction between targets, forecasts and indicators again which has traditionally signalled a new monetary policy move.

(Source: and caption by the Author)

Earnings Call: Since it is Earnings Season, this author must report the earnings from one of the major beneficiaries, of the conflation of monetary policy and asset management, from the Fed's outsourcing of its asset-buying to those known as the "Masters of the Asset Class Universe". BlackRock (BLK) ended Q2/2020 with 7.32 $Trillion under management versus $6.84 $ Trillion a year earlier. The company is having "a very good pandemic" as they say. Based on the latest extended forward guidance from the Fed, it's just about to get even better for BlackRock. Unfortunately, it has to get worse for Main Street for it to get better for BlackRock.

The last report suggested that the US economy is moving towards Zombie Nation status, as the combined effects of monetary and fiscal stimulus extend the existence of businesses and individuals that could not otherwise survive. The sub-optimal use of monetary and fiscal resources is given a higher social welfare rating, by policymakers, versus a painful market-driven solution to the problem reminiscent of the original Great Depression.

(Source: the Author)

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Federally mandated recession response to it, US policymakers are dusting off their old copies of Keynes and re-constituting them in a contemporary setting.

The new setting is a kind of Keynes's thoughts on full employment meets Ricardo's thoughts on the diminishing returns to labor. The Zombie Nation outcome is not considered, as policymakers focus on current issues rather than potential future outcomes of this current focus. Focus on the immediate future infers fiscal and monetary policies that allow economic overheating. What to do with an overheated Zombie company, and/or its inflated capital markets valuation is left in the hands of Mr. Market. As history shows, such an oversight is not without its own risks. Mr. Market's unsupervised creation and bursting of asset bubbles can swiftly focus the attention of policymakers, away from the other pressing agendas of the day, as happened in 2008 and April this year.

(Source: Dallas Fed, caption by the Author)

Robert Kaplan's Dallas Fed staffers recently crafted some empirical work that seeks to justify the policymaker Zombie Nation solution on purely economic grounds. The staffers look at entry and exit barriers in economic booms and busts. They conclude that the business cycle has an innate bias towards reduced employment because workers are hired slowly in booms and then fired swiftly when they end. Assuming that full employment is what they should be solving for, the staffers advise fiscal and monetary policymakers to overstimulate the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dallas Fed's staffers would much rather keep Zombie companies alive in order to mitigate the innate bias towards unemployment. This policymaking thesis seems to resonate closely with the historic and current Fed behavior of the Dallas Fed President.

Back in 2018, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan liked to be known for what he called his "abundance of patience", in relation to his guidance on the need for a measured approach to normalizing monetary policy. Clearly, back then, Kaplan was in no mind to drive potential Zombie companies to the wall and their workers out onto the street. Unfortunately, Kaplan and the US economy have been hit by an event that has happened too swiftly for his "patience". Today, Kaplan would like to be known as the impatient man of action who swiftly stood up to the White House on the politically contentious issue of mask-wearing.

Fast-forwarding to today, Kaplan's new "patience" in relation to the pandemic response is starting to look a little exasperated. Kaplan's guidance has been consistently on point, that the pace of recovery and hence the Fed's actions are conditional upon the health protocols and public response to them. Raising his invective, whilst patiently repeating his message, for those Americans who are hard of hearing, he recently opined that "If we all wore masks, I think that's probably the most important thing we can do right now to make sure that rebound is faster, not slowing." If all goes well, on the mask front, he sees above-trend growth in 2021.

Kaplan clearly understands that the US economy can no longer afford a full-lockdown; and that the pace of recovery is driven by the speed with which Americans can come together, whilst social-distancing, to boost commerce. This coming together is great in theory, yet risky in practice. He also understands that this coalescence, in the absence of strict health policy discipline, is a potential recipe for disaster. He would thus neither rule out the need for further monetary policy easing nor further fiscal stimulus, in the event that the re-opening is a health SNAFU.

(Source: Atlanta Fed, caption by the Author)

A new staff report, on post-layoff employment after a significant period of unemployment, from the Atlanta Fed, neatly sets out how its president Raphael Bostic will be looking at the challenged economic re-opening and recovery.

The Atlanta Fed staffers find that those who find a job, after having been laid off for some time, usually accept a lower salary. In addition, older workers and less-educated workers have even less pricing power. Finally, those finding work in a totally new industry also tend to have less pricing power. The omens are not good for those who are currently losing their jobs. The omens aren't so good for those who are finding new jobs. Bostic's balance of risks, from an employment and inflation mandate perspective, must, therefore, be to the downside.

The omens from Fed Governor Lael Brainard are also inauspicious. Her recent commentary was framed to complete her signal that enhanced forward guidance is the order of the day, going forward since there is little conventional room and the Fed's balance sheet is also crammed.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Brainard has gently deflated expectations, for the employment situation, from the rapid re-opening of the economy and commensurate improvement in the headline jobs numbers. She framed the benefits of the return to work, with elevated health risks, as protocols meet human friction. She, then, carefully addressed what this author has called the employment basis risk from the indicators that have failed to keep pace with the rapid return to work. Her view is that the improving jobs numbers will plateau and eventually disappoint. In addition, inflation dynamics are disinflationary, and global economic conditions are further headwind.

(Source and caption by the Author)

For Brainard, the balance of risks is clearly loaded to the downside. Given its conventional monetary policy constraints, she believes that the Fed should liberally apply the unconventional tool of enhanced forward guidance. This is all well and good, but eventually the Fed will have to follow through on the promise to buy with some real buying. Her enhanced forward guidance can be summarized as "sustained accommodation" in her own words.

Both Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick T. Harker have also emphasized the rising health risk as a threat to the economy and consumer confidence.

Harker classifies the pandemic impact as "stubborn and long-lasting". He also notes that what he calls the "blunt instrument" of the PPP was not focused enough on those most at risk. By inference of his observations, the policymaker response must be focused in addition to being as "stubborn and long-lasting" as the pandemic itself. More on what he may have in mind later.

Harker's commentary was far more critical than any speaker so far. He stated unequivocally that "the country has still failed to control the virus". He also noted that the economic future is conditional upon how the health issues are mitigated going forward; taking great care to emphasize that the burden has fallen disproportionately on those least capable of dealing with it. Harker's guidance, thus, implies his support for the Fed to have a policy that is "stubborn and long-lasting" in its commitment to economic overheating. More on this later.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard was observed to be in risk management mode in the last report. From his vantage point, he recently gave some enhanced forward guidance based on his observation of the economic re-opening. Whilst remaining upbeat about the reopening he, too, is worried about what he sees.

According to Bullard, "the downside risk remains substantial, and better execution of a granular, risk-based health policy will be critical to keep the economy out of depression." His view, of the downside risk, makes Bullard confident that another significant fiscal stimulus will be legislated into existence soon.

The cautious tone of the incipient extended forward guidance of the Fed speakers strongly resonated with the tone of the July Beige Book. The report told a tale of nascent economic recovery held back by health concerns which have subdued animal spirits.

(Source: Gallup)

The cautious tone of incipient extended forward guidance also, clearly, follows the deteriorating feedback on public perceptions of the way that the pandemic and re-opening are going.

(Source: Gallup, caption by the Author)

Whilst it is true to say that the public perceptions are partisan, with the Democrats having the worst perceptions, the deterioration in the perceptions of Independents signals an underlying worsening trend. This trend amongst the Independents is a significant problem for President Trump's re-election campaign since they are crucial for him.

(Source and caption by the Author)

New York Fed President John Williams's latest enhanced forward guidance is, in fact, so enhanced as to be barely credible. His objective was, clearly, to portray the lack of uptake of the Fed's latest emergency loan package for Main Street as a sign of economic success. In his view, it hasn't been taken up because it isn't needed. There is another interpretation, of the poor uptake, which is the antithesis of what Williams opined. As the reader will find, the probability of this alternative explanation is higher than that advanced by Williams here.

Williams also carefully modulated perceptions, of the alleged success, perhaps, so as not to create a spike in US Treasury yields that creates unrealized losses on the Fed's balance sheet. Said yield spike is an economic headwind. Perhaps, he was also being careful not to perjure himself from opining positive conditions that contradict the Fed's next move to ease further.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Williams doesn't want to create a larger asset bubble, with low interest rates, nor does he want to burst the current one. He, thus, sought to balance the apparent strength of Main Street against the growing threat of deflation. His commentary, therefore, reveals everything about his perceptions of risk to the Fed and a little about what he sees on Main Street. This author has previously noted that the Fed's house-view is of an economy returning from "Hell" to "Purgatory". Evidently, Williams is happy to be back where he started.

A new tweak of its Main Street Lending Programme shows that, despite Williams's representation, the Fed is far from satisfied with the uptake. In fact, it would appear that the design specifications of the original program are so flawed that it needs retro-engineering. The refit in question involves the terms and conditions being tweaked to allow non-profit making organizations and those with below ten employees to qualify for the Fed's charitable lending. Evidently, the Fed's initial rules had, in fact, precluded uptake but now this has been remediated allegedly. There is nothing wrong with making things up as one goes along since this is practical, but claiming success for failure is hypocrisy bordering on incompetence.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

Clearly, the Fed is dissatisfied with and/or even scared that the poor uptake of its lending programs portends another crisis. Consequently, it has seen fit to tweak and cover more than just the non-profit base. The new tweaks cover the bases, originally assumed to be covered comprehensively in the programs involving commercial paper, secondary market corporate credit and term asset-backed loans. The scope and scale of the tweaks, basically, cover the whole yield curve and the whole credit spectrum of the US capital markets. It is, therefore, not an incremental tweak so much as it is a wholesale reconfiguration.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Despite the optimistic countenance and guidance of its president James Bullard, the St. Louis Fed shows the signs that all these tweaked/reconfigured emergency lending programs will be insufficient. Consequently, the St. Louis Fed is pulling back the lid, of the monetary policy toolbox, to reveal the next tool.

(Source: St Louis Fed, caption by the Author)

The June 27th article in this series surmised that the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) would be used as the Fed's subliminal Inclusivity Mandate Tool aka CRAIMT, for those who love acronyms. It would seem that the St. Louis Fed has decided to reveal it now.

Clearly, this epiphany portends some ugly economic data that will be used as the justification for new the tool's use. The epiphany involved a post, on the bank's website, of some information and a reprised video from former St. Louis Fed EVP for Supervision Julie Stackhouse providing a short briefing on the CRAIMT and its uses.

This author notes that the CRAIMT directly addresses the "stubborn and long lasting" challenge, from the pandemic, opined earlier by Patrick T. Harker. Harker, therefore, can be seen as advocating for the CRAIMT, previously in this report, with his own specific enhanced forward guidance.

Alluding to the Fed's dissonance, also noted in the last report, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans has appeared to undermine Williams's clever doublespeak. For Evans, enhanced forward guidance actually requires some measurable and deliverable economic targets that are a prelude to following actions with monetary policy rather than just words. Since the Fed is at the Zero Lower Bound, this action will most likely be unconventional. Of said expected action, Evans would only venture that "I anticipate that before too long there will be some developments, but that is for others to announce." Could Evans have been talking about the CRAIMT?

Williams then rejoindered that the current form of equivocal forward guidance, that he opines, is serving the Fed so well that it has time to perfect its craft for a more enhanced style that will require the key performance indicators of the kind Evans suggests. The two are talking, at cross-purposes, about the practicalities of dealing with Yield Curve Control (YCC) as the next tool to be deployed. Clearly, Williams likes to have his guidance cake and eat it without having to actually be held accountable or liable for actual performance. Clearly, also, Evans thinks the clock is ticking, in the face of a second pandemic outbreak, on such guidance free-riding.

(Source and caption by the Author)

On the timing of the final enhanced forward guidance syntax, this author has also noted, in the last report, that the upcoming August Employment Situation report would be a time when diverging employment indicators converged. Clearly, this would be a good time for the Fed to, at least, start talking seriously about something if the convergence event is a negative one in employment terms. If this talking happens, in the remote conclave of this year's socially distanced Jackson Hole Summit, it may also have a wider global impact.

(Source: BIS, caption by the Author)

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is, evidently, keen on coordinating some enhanced forward guidance at the global level. In anticipation of this mission, the BIS has recently published some research that gives the Fed the green light to act. The authors of the analysis conclude that, at the Zero Lower Bound (ZLB), the Fed's policy rate forecasts have influenced real yields without damaging the central bank's credibility.

(Source and caption by the Author)

In a previous late 2018 report, this author suggested that the Fed was damaging its credibility by interchanging its economic forecasts, with guidance and indicators. On that occasion, the Fed was on normalization auto-pilot. In support of this desired course of action, inflation and growth indicators were swiftly moved through the gears to become forecasts and then targets. We all know how this ended! A U-Turn to be precise.

Under the present circumstances, the Fed is going through the gears again in order to manifest something called enhanced forward guidance. Experience shows that the outcome will not be what the Fed intends. This failure will manifest itself in the misbehavior of the yield curve that the Fed ultimately wishes to target, with its Yield Curve Control policy that, belies the original enhanced forward guidance.

Evidently, now that we are at the ZLB this author's original critique about mixing indicators, targets, and forecasts is apposite once again. The BIS, thus, wishes to quash all such criticism by flexing its outsized academic muscle. This author will respond, only, by saying that the BIS has also lost its credible commitment by endorsing the Fed's misuse of indicators, forecasts, and targets by lumping them all together under the enhanced forward guidance label. Central banking, thus, plumbs new all-time lows as the assault on the value of fiat currencies is about to take another step forward. The latest move in the gold price confirms that this is, indeed, the case.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

Fed staff researchers have been busy trying to model how this author's putative employment convergence basis will work itself out. Current thinking is that Insured Unemployment is a better high-frequency indicator than Weekly Unemployment Insurance claims. Continuous weekly jobless benefit claims, thus, seem to track the job separation and return pattern more accurately on aggregate over time. Unfortunately, despite having a better read on the employment situation, the staffers expect another wave of job-losses once the current emergency job support program expires. In the absence of another support program and/or a continued strong economic recovery, the Fed can thus be expected to act again. The CRAIMT is expected, by this author, to figure substantially in the next act.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The August convergence epiphany could be explosive. Weekly earnings data is, ostensibly, exploding to the upside. Concealed within the data is the boobytrap mechanism that creates the effect. The boobytrap involves the fact that low paid workers, who have formed the majority of the layoffs thus far, are not being rehired. Those getting re-hired are not getting pay rises, in fact, they are taking lower salaries. The impression that wages are rising is, thus, a misleading statistical artifact. The reality is that wages and employment are falling.

A further potentially explosive epiphany is also being predicted for Mr. Market. The last report explained the unintended consequence of the American drift towards Zombie Nation status, enabled by loose monetary policy and fiscal support for companies with poor fundamental reasons to exist.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The Zombie situation in the Small Cap sector is beginning to raise eyebrows on Wall Street. The latest data suggests that 43% of Russell 2000 companies are now loss-making. The index was up about 25% in Q2. Analysts and pundits think that this divergence is unsustainable. Unless Small Cap investors decide to exit the sector in general, what will occur is a violent rotation out of the Zombies into the few profit-making companies. If the sector allocation to Small Caps then remains the same, the index will be driven higher by the same amount of money chasing a smaller universe of investable companies. If the sector allocation is reduced, the Zombies will be forced out of the index; thereby putting a floor underneath its value once all of them have been forced out.

Monetary inflation never deflates asset prices, unless it is either turned off at source by the central banks or abandoned by Mr. Market in favor of price inflation in hard assets. Thus far, Mr. Market has not chosen to create price inflation. Indeed, the collapse of Zombie companies will be viewed by him as a further sign of deflation. P/E multiple expansion for profit-making companies along with their scale and pricing power will escalate.

The death of Zombies will thus lead to the creation of Mega Caps, even in the Small Cap sector. Schumpeter's Creative Destruction in combination with monetary policy plus portfolio rotation will create Mega Caps in all sectors. Index tracking, then, essentially defaults to become stock-picking, since the Mega Caps drive the index ultimately. The stock-picker ostensibly becomes a Mega Cap stock-picker.

The corollary story can also be found in the Technology Sector. Current angst over the concentration of price risk in the FAANG acronym, clearly, serves to illustrate the process of Mega Cap creation discussed above in action. The process is pervasive and not an isolated risky event only to be found in the FAANG nexus, however. It is a systemic risk pervading throughout the US and global economy.

(Source: BIS, caption by the Busta Rhymes)

A recent report by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), also provides some anecdotal evidence about the Zombie versus Mega Cap issue. The BIS finds that whilst the global banking system remains well liquefied with US Dollars, the corporate sector may still be experiencing a US Dollar shortage.

The tightness in US Dollar liquidity is a further, deflationary, signal that companies are not abandoning the Greenback. On the contrary, they seek US Dollars and thereby indicate a willingness to tolerate further monetary inflation by the Fed. The Zombies are in need of liquidity to sustain their global existence. Evidently, the banks are avoiding Zombie status by not lending the required volumes of US Dollars to Zombie companies. Such sustenance from the Fed would increase the supply of, and thereby weaken the value of, the US Dollar as the second form of life support.

Mega Caps, on the other hand, do not lack US Dollars. Indeed, their scale equips them to survive in a global economy that is short of US Dollars. Furthermore, when the Fed creates more US Dollars they gravitate to the safety (and valuations) of the Mega Caps.

(Source: bumpy.com)

So, the Fed will soon have to address the twin headwinds of employment data basis convergence and Zombie Nation status. Mr. Market is already addressing them both by weakening the US Dollar, taking off some risk, and buying Gold. A classic "buy-the-dip" moment is being set up by the price action and economic data. A classic catalyst for a new monetary policy tool known as the CRAIMT is also under construction through the same dynamics. A dodgy Earnings Season is just part of the context and illusion. The Mega Caps, in all of their respective sectors, are best equipped to survive and prosper in the current economic environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.