Just under a year ago, I wrote two articles for Seeking Alpha in which I examined six of the most popular preferred stock ETFs. In the first of those articles, I took a look at the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX), the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), and the VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF). In response to a lively discussion in the comments of that article, I penned a second article in which I looked at another three preferred stock ETFs that, in my estimation, were somewhat less appealing.

A few months later, in November, I was invited to revisit PFXF in a follow-up piece for Seeking Alpha. Then, in February, I was invited to revisit PGX. This past Thursday, I published an article in which I re-examined PFF, which generated some interesting comments comparing the fund to several other ETFs and closed-end funds. One comment asked if I had any thoughts on the SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK), and I thought it would be a good idea to revisit the fund since it has been nearly a year since I last took a close look at it. In keeping with the approach of the previous articles in this series, I will check in on PSK and weigh the pros and cons, as I see them, to determine if now is a good time to open a position in the fund.

For the benefit of readers who may not be as familiar with preferred stock, I think it is important to review some of the basic reasons investors might want to include it in their portfolios. Preferred stock is a rather unique type of equity that might best be described as a hybrid investment vehicle combining characteristics associated both with bonds and common stock. Like bonds, preferred stocks tend to appeal to income-oriented investors seeking a steady, predictable stream of cash. While preferred stock can appreciate or depreciate, shares have a par value that tends to prevent them from trading outside of a comparatively narrow price range.

Thus, preferred stock rarely offers investors much in the way of capital appreciation. Instead, it offers investors a substantial yield, often well in excess of 5%. Furthermore, preferred stockholders enjoy preferential treatment in the event of a company's financial distress. If, for instance, a company must liquidate its assets to pay its creditors, bondholders will be paid first, followed by preferred stockholders. Common stockholders will get whatever is left, if anything. Similarly, when a company suspends or cuts its dividend to common shareholders, preferred stockholders will continue receiving their checks. Lastly, preferred stockholders often benefit from qualified dividends that are classified as capital gains rather than ordinary income.

Why Preferred Stock May Not Be Right For You

Those benefits understandably appeal to many income-oriented investors, but there are some significant downsides to investing in preferred stock that must also be taken into consideration when looking to initiate or add to a position. As I mentioned above, preferred stock almost never offers investors significant capital appreciation. Thus, if you're seeking growth, you'd best look elsewhere. Another drawback to preferred stock that investors may want to consider is the very real possibility that a company will issue a share call. Like bonds, preferred stock generally has a maturity date set decades in the future.

However, after five years, a company can call the outstanding shares of its preferred stock, which they will often do if it is financially advantageous for them to do so. They'll pay you the par price, and you'll have lost an income stream. A third consideration investors will want to keep in mind before buying preferred stock is interest rate sensitivity: When interest rates go up, the appeal of preferred stock tends to weaken. In a rising interest environment, common stock becomes more appealing because they can offer higher yields while the fixed yield of preferred stock may even pull their share prices down - and prices can drop hard. With the Fed slashing interest rates in 2019 and virtually eliminating them earlier this year, this last consideration might not seem all that pressing, but it is well worth bearing in mind when looking at preferred stock.

The Pros And Cons Of PSK

Pro #1: Yield

As I have mentioned in my previous articles on the subject, since most investors turn to preferred stock as a way to generate a predictable stream of income, the first thing I look at when evaluating a preferred stock ETF is the fund's yield. PSK, like the other funds I have examined in this series, consistently offers a yield north of 5%. As of the close of trading on Friday, July 24, PSK's yield is 5.33%, putting it within the same range as PFF, PGX, and PFXF:

Data by YCharts

While PSK's yield is not as high as PFF or PFXF, it surpasses that of PGX, my own personal favorite in the preferred stock ETF space. While both PFF and PFXF do offer higher yields, PSK's 5.33% remains competitive and should appeal to income-seeking investors.

Pro #2: Low Credit Risk

Although I do not see the fact that PSK's yield is slightly lower than that of PFF as problematic, it is worth noting that PFF's higher yield is partly a result of that fund's willingness to include preferred stocks with riskier credit ratings in its portfolio than those held by PSK:

(Source: State Street Advisors)

As one can see, PSK's entire basket of holdings enjoys credit ratings of BBB or higher while a small, though not insignificant, portion of PFF's holdings are rated BB or lower. Compared with the credit ratings of PGX's holdings, PSK really shines:

(Source: Morningstar)

For the more risk-averse investors among us, then, PSK offers a noticeably lower credit risk than its two major competitors without a significantly lower yield.

Pro #3: No Mandatory Convertibles

A second reason PFF offers a higher yield than either PGX or PSK is because roughly 11% of PFF's holdings are mandatory convertibles, which convert to common equity. While mandatory convertibles can add a few percentage points to a fund's yield, they can inject a degree of volatility into an ETF by increasing the equity sensitivity of its portfolio, causing it to deviate from the risk-return tradeoff more conservative investors may be looking for. In contrast with PFF and like PGX, PSK does not hold any mandatory convertibles in its basket. As a result, PSK's yield may be slightly lower, but the ETF will likely experience less volatility than funds with higher percentages of mandatory convertibles.

Con #1: Lack of Diversification

One risk potential investors may want to consider when looking to add PSK to their holdings is the EYF's lack of diversification. In contrast with the aforementioned PFXF, which markets itself as a diversified basket of preferred stocks deliberately, excluding the financial sector, PSK, like both PGX and PFF, is heavily concentrated in financials, with nearly two-thirds of its holdings tied to that sector:

(Source: State Street Advisors)

While banks and other financial institutions certainly present some unique risks to investors, PSK's deliberate avoidance of preferred stock issued by institutions with lower credit ratings should help investors sleep well at night. Although the potential for widespread mortgage defaults and a massive spike in missed credit card and car payments will likely impact their bottom lines, American financial institutions, buoyed by federal bailouts and infinitesimal interest rates, are well-equipped to weather the tumultuous global financial disruption. Still, for any investor concerned with the stability of financial institutions, PSK's concentration in that sector may be enough to inspire second thoughts.

Con #2: The Taxman Takes More Money

Compared with the similarly-yielding PGX, PSK pays out significantly fewer qualified dividends. For any readers unfamiliar with the concept of qualified dividends, it may be worthwhile to briefly differentiate between non-qualified and qualified dividends. Basically, qualified dividends are dividends that are taxed as capital gains rather than regular income. Thus, investors pay lower taxes on qualified dividends than they do on non-qualified dividends, which can keep more money in their pockets. Where close to 80% of PGX's dividends are qualified, just under 50% of PSK's dividends are qualified. Thus, PSK's yield advantage over PGX is undercut by the ETF's lower percentage of qualified dividends.

Con #3: Assets Under Management

Last May, Moody's Investor Research issued a warning for investors owning "ETFs tracking inherently illiquid markets," arguing that "[t]hese ETF-specific risks, when coupled with an exogenous systemwide shock, could in turn amplify systemic risk." Because preferred stocks are a comparatively thinly-traded cornet of the market, ETFs focusing of them run the liquidity risks highlighted in the Moody's report. Compared with PFF and PGX, PSK has significantly fewer assets under management:

Data by YCharts

While PSK does have over one billion dollars in total assets under management, the fund nevertheless is roughly one-fifth the size of PGX and about one-thirteenth the size of PFF. As a result, PSK is much less liquid than either of its more popular competing funds, which may be a problem should the market experience some "systemic shock" during what is, by almost any metric, a highly unusual period of human history.

Final Thoughts

PSK is an interesting choice for investors looking to add exposure to preferred stocks to their portfolios. The fund, while significantly smaller than PFF or PGX, possesses several appealing characteristics that should command the attention of income-seeking investors. The fund's high percentage of investment grade holdings and complete lack of assets rated lower than BBB should appeal to the more risk-averse among us. Furthermore, the absence of mandatory convertibles in the fund's basket should help reduce PSK's already low volatility. On the other hand, PSK's comparatively low percentage of qualified dividends chips away at the fund's yield, which already falls on the lower end of the spectrum for preferred stock ETFs. Thus, while PSK deserves our consideration, I continue to believe that there are better options with higher yields, more liquidity, and negligibly higher risk in the preferred stock ETF space. But I am curious to hear what you think! Please feel free to share any questions or thoughts you may have in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.