Nitrogen-only exposure offers better fundamentals and defensive advantages

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) has sole dependency on nitrogen fertilizers and produces several products. We talk mainly about urea, as generally speaking, prices of all nitrogen-based products are linked and correlated. CF has zero exposure in both phosphates and potash. We believe that this is an advantage as headwinds confront the agriculture sector given the shock in food demand and COVID-19 ramifications. All the three major fertilizer segments, namely potash, phosphate and nitrogen, have seen product price erosions during 2020. However, it is better to look at this from a historical perspective (see Chart 1):

Average price of DAP or phosphate (red line) in 2020 is about 30% lower as against 2018.

Potash or MAP (black line) is down around 20%.

Urea or nitrogen (green line) is lower by approx. 15%.

The key message here is that phosphate has been facing severe structural issues for a few years now (since end-2018). The recovery this year has been mild and not enough to make margins positive again. It is pertinent to note that phosphate cash costs are stickier in the medium term because of high reliance on rock phosphate. On the other hand, urea has portrayed a less severe downturn compared to not only phosphate but also potash. Moreover, nitrogen cash costs are heavily reliant on energy-based feedstock (i.e. natural gas), whose prices have steeply declined this year. A crucial fact is that nitrogen is highly dependent on corn plantation and is a defensive plant nutrient. This is because as against phosphate and potash, it must be applied in any given year. Fundamentals of both urea and corn are improving. Therefore, in the current environment, CF is better off compared to a mixed fertilizer player like Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) (Mosaic: Persistence Of Lackluster Fertilizer Price Environment To Pressure Valuations). We maintain our liking for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) as it has little EBITDA reliance on phosphate and the belief that its retail and nitrogen segments should offset the weaker potash (Nutrien: Guaranteed Dividend Yield Of 5.5% Too Compelling To Ignore).

Urea prices are bottoming out on India demand and shrinking supply from Chinese anthracite coal-based producers

Global urea prices are bottoming out as clarity is emerging on the demand-supply picture. Granular Urea NOLA has rebounded from the level of $180-190 in May to currently above $200/ton. Prices in Brazil are also seen recovering to around $250/ton. In May, India had issued its second urea tender of 2020 and buying has been stronger than expected. Moving on, purchases from India are to persist on the back of lower stocks and pent-up demand. Price of China anthracite coal is holding firm. Let us not forget that Chinese anthracite coal-based nitrogen fertilizers, despite being marginal producers, have a significantly higher cost. Their starting point is methane that the methanol-to-olefins (MTO) producers also rely on. The MTO producers are already in a tight spot given methanol oversupply in the region amidst a demand slump. With the anthracite coal chain already facing an earnings squeeze and like what happened a few years ago, there is a high risk for China urea producers to shut down production in a price environment of below $200. Chinese exports are already foreseen to be 25-30% down this year and domestic prices in the country have been firm lately. Considering all of this, we believe that the nitrogen market will tighten this year. A shot in the arm is a delay in capacity additions, which will lead to higher global operating rates. Urea dropped over 30% from mid-March before recovering nearly 15%. We estimate that the overall 2020 average will portray a much better picture and be weaker by only 10% (see Chart 2).

Corn in the United States setting the stage for a strong plantation season in 2021

CF derives around 85% of its revenue from North America and is thus highly dependent on corn plantation in the United States. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) publication released on June 30, 2020, corn plant acreage in the United States is up 3% in 2020 compared to 2019. Looking at the details, corn planted area for all purposes in 2020 is estimated at 92.0 million acres, higher by 2.31 million acres from last year. Area harvested for grain, at 84.0 million acres, is also up 3% YoY (see chart 3). Corn plantings are, however, lower than USDA’s March estimate of nearly 97 million acres.

Chart 3: United States Corn Acreage

Source: United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) publication released on June 30, 2020

The Feed Outlook issued by the USDA on July 14, 2020 states that:

“Lower corn harvested area forecast for 2020/21 in the Acreage report lowered forecast production nearly 1 billion-bushels to 15 billion bushels, the second highest behind 2016/17.”

Corn ending stocks are estimated to be above historical averages. We view all this USDA data positively on two counts. Firstly, higher YoY acreage indicates that nitrogen demand in H1 2020 was at least sustained compared to last year. Mind you that CF’s sales volumes in Q1 2020 were higher by 15%. Secondly, lower production amidst a conducive price environment sets the stage for a strong corn plantation season in 2021. This bodes well for nitrogen restocking prospects towards the end of the year. Corn prices have recovered somewhat but are approx. 15% below early-2020 highs. Therefore, it is also important to keep an eye on purchases from China and global food demand in general.

Market seems to be ignoring CF’s lower risk profile amidst continued visibility of strong free cash flow generation and dividend payments

Historically speaking, CF Industries has generated very strong free cash flows. Its feedstock costs are already among the lowest in the industry. Further, during 2020, CF will realize the full benefit of the decline in Henry Hub Natural Gas prices. This will mitigate the impact of lower realized product prices. Moreover, we believe that volumes will show a slight increase on higher 2020 corn acreage and restocking ahead of next year’s plantation.

Chart 4 – Estimated Impact of Nitrogen & Feedstock Changes on CF's EBITDA (2020)

($ Millions) Nitrogen price (385) Feedstock cost 110 Overall Impact (275)

Source: Author's estimates

Since 2015, CF has been paying a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The annual dividend payment is approx. $260 million. With an EBITDA impact of just about 17%, we believe that CF will still generate strong free cash flows of nearly $ 700 million. Therefore, there is no doubt that CF will continue to pay $1.2 per share annual dividend. This translates into a healthy dividend yield at 3.92%. In the current fertilizer environment, we feel that a relative value analysis is not useful because for players like MOS, some metrics are depressed and rightly so because of inherent fundamental weaknesses. Still, CF is attractive from an EV/EBITDA standpoint. Moreover, we believe that the market has largely ignored the advantage of CF’s focused nitrogen exposure and absence of potash and phosphate risks (chart 5).

Chart 5 – CF Industries vs Peers

CF MOS NTR Yara EV/EBITDA 7.2 9.1 8.9 7.9 YTD stock price % -36% -37% -32% -1% Stock price % from 2020 low 27% 95% 23% 40%

Source: Author's analysis

Contrary to what has happened so far in 2020, it makes sense for CF's stock to perform better than peers given cash flow visibility, low downside risk in urea prices, and a business model and geographical exposure that is straightforward and encouraging in the current situation. We recommend building positions in CF Industries and believe that upturn in the nitrogen and corn markets along with low business risk will propel the stock.

