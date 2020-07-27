The stock rallied over 50% off its March low but recently dropped to move out of the overbought territory.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is one of the few major pharmaceutical companies that isn't working on a COVID-19 vaccine but has still seen its stock perform well in 2020. Sure, the stock fell in February and March as the market plunged, but Vertex dropped far less than the S&P did. So far, in 2020, Vertex has gained just over 20% while the S&P is basically breakeven.

Vertex is set to release second quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday and investors want to know whether the stock can continue outperforming the overall market. The current consensus estimate is for earnings per share of $2.07. That would be an increase of 64.3% over the EPS from the second quarter of 2019. The EPS estimate has been bumped up from $1.88 over the last 90 days and that is a rarity with the current economic environment. Many companies are seeing the EPS estimates ratcheted down.

Revenue is estimated at $1.39 billion currently and that is 47.2% higher than the $941.3 million the company reported last year. Revenue has increased by an average of 31% per year over the last three years and it was up 76% in the first quarter.

Earnings have grown at a rate of 78% per year over the last three years and they increased by 125% in the first quarter. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 66% for 2020 as a whole while revenue is expected to increase by 43%.

In addition to the tremendous earnings and revenue growth, Vertex boasts some pretty strong management efficiency measurements. The return on equity is well above average at 26.4% and the profit margin is at 42.9%.

Vertex has a solid pipeline of drugs with different variations of Ivacaftor in Phase 4 of testing for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It also has several drugs at Phase 2 of testing for the treatment of sickle cell diseases, pain, and kidney diseases.

Personally, I like the fact that Vertex has stayed the course with its drug development plans and hasn't diverted attention and resources to a vaccine for COVID-19. Yes, some companies have seen tremendous spikes in their stock price as various results have come in about successful trials, but there will likely be but two or three winners in that race.

Vertex Just Moved Out of Overbought Territory

After falling approximately 18% during the February/March meltdown, Vertex has since rallied over 50%. The stock did fall this past week and that moved the weekly stochastic indicators out of the overbought territory. The stock for most of the last month and a half traded between $280 and $300 but dropped below the $280 level this past Friday.

We saw a similar rally from last September through February where the stock gained over 50% in less than five months. Something that jumped out at me about the two rallies, from September through February and March through July, was how they both first started when the stochastic indicators were below 50 and then made a bullish crossover.

I also took note that the 10-week RSI was right around the 40 level when both of those two rallies started.

The oscillators stand out for where they were and what they did just before the two strong rallies, but I also took the liberty of connecting the lows from the fall of '19 and from March. I don't know if it can technically be called a trend line yet since it hasn't been tested, but I like the fact that it is in the same area as the 52-week moving average. The 52-week appears to have acted as support at the March low.

Sentiment toward Vertex Pharmaceuticals is Just Average

Looking at the sentiment indicators for Vertex, I was a little surprised to see them in the average range rather than skewed to the bullish side. When a company has strong fundamentals like Vertex and when the stock has rallied nicely, I expect the sentiment to be more optimistic. For Vertex, there are 26 analysts covering the stock with 18 "buy" ratings, seven "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. This puts the buy percentage at 69.2% and that is right in the middle of the average range. Most stocks have a buy percentage in the 65% to 75% range.

The short interest ratio for Vertex is at 3.19 and that is slightly higher than the average stock. The ratio has increased in recent months and it is the highest it has been since January. The ratio has gone up as the short interest has increased and the daily trading volume has decreased.

Turning our attention to the options market, there are 10,593 puts open and 13,428 calls open at this time. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.789 and that is a little below the average put/call ratio. When Vertex reported on April 29, the ratio was slightly higher at 0.91, but the ratio fell after that earnings report and it has ranged between 0.63 and 0.81 every day since then.

Looking at all three sentiment indicators, analysts have become a tad more skeptical, short sellers have become more pessimistic, and option traders have become slightly more bullish. But none of the readings are showing extreme levels of optimism or pessimism.

My Current Take on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

There is a lot to like about Vertex, especially with the fundamentals. The company has been able to grow earnings and revenue, and the management efficiency measurements are really good. The company has a good pipeline of drugs that are at various stages of the clinical trial process and that should help the earnings and revenue continue to grow in the coming years.

I like the fact that the sentiment isn't over-the-top bullish at this time. If the buy percentage was above 80% and the short interest ratio was down below 2.0, I would be worried that the sentiment was getting too bullish. But that isn't the case at all and that leads me to believe the stock still has some room to move higher.

My concern for the stock is on the chart. The recent rally was a good one and it moved the stock into overbought territory. The stock pulled back this past week and that moved the stochastic indicators out of the overbought territory, but I think it could move a little lower.

I think the stock could move down to the $250 range in the next few weeks and then I would look for it to stabilize. That prediction is based on where the pullback in March was halted and the previous high. In January 2019, the stock peaked just shy of $196 and the pullback in March saw the stock drop to $197.47. The high in February was just shy of $250.

I don't own Vertex yet and I haven't recommended it to my subscribers yet, but if the stock drops down to the $250 level and the 10-week RSI gets down near the 40 level, the stock will certainly be under consideration for both my personal portfolio as well as the Hedged Alpha Strategy.

A lot of times when I have a target price in mind to enter a position, I will suggest a put writing strategy to capture some premium, but the option pricing for Vertex doesn't make that a worthwhile strategy at this time, at least not in my opinion.

My suggestion is this-if you own the stock already, I suggest holding on to it. You may see the stock dip another 10% or so in the next few weeks, but that would put the stock down at the $250 level and that is where I see support coming in. If you don't own the stock and are looking to own it, I would watch two things: the 10-week RSI reaching 40 and the price getting near $250. If you are more conservative in your approach you could wait for a third indication and that would be a bullish crossover from the weekly stochastic indicators.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.