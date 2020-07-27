At $96.67, AXP shares are trading at 11.2x 2019 earnings, or 13-14x without a sustained Travel & Entertainment recovery. We remain Neutral.

Introduction

We review American Express (AXP) after its 20Q2 results on Friday (July 24), both as a potential investment and for read-across for other payment names. We have originally initiated a Neutral rating on AXP in March 2019, and reiterated it several times, including in April 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak. In this period, the shares have lost 11.7% of their value (after dividends), behind Mastercard (MA) (Buy-rated since April 2019) and Visa (V) (Buy-rated since June 2019), as well as PayPal (PYPL) and the S&P 500:

Neutral Case Recap

Our original Neutral case on AXP in 2019 was based on structural concerns about its business model, including:

The costs of competing with card-issuing banks, both in customer rewards and in co-brand partners

The focus on loan growth, which meant it would have to retain 20-25% of its earnings each year to maintain the same capital ratios

The impact of any potential U.S. economic slowdown, given the U.S. is more than 70% of Pre-Tax Income, in both spend volume and loan losses

Back in March 2019, AXP was trading at 15x 2018 EPS, so we were also concerned that its P/E multiple would fall by 2-3x, should headwinds appear.

With COVID-19, we've believed AXP's P&L is particularly vulnerable:

AXP has a high exposure to Travel & Entertainment ("T&E"), which was 30% of its billed business (including airlines at 7%) in 2019

AXP proprietary billed business was down 45% year-on-year in April 2020, with T&E down 95% and non-T&E down low-20s, at the time of Q1 results

We expected revenues to be 40% lower during lockdowns, and costs to be 21% lower, which meant AXP would just break even before credit costs and became loss-making after

We expected further reserve builds, as reserves were only 6.7% of loans at 20Q1, vs. 10.0% at 2008 year-end during the Great Financial Crisis

We assumed a global recession, with AXP's 2020 EPS being much lower year-on-year, the economy normalising by 2021 year-end but AXP EPS being likely to lag behind

Subsequently, U.S. states began re-opening in May, followed by other countries. At the MoffettNathanson conference in June, AXP CFO Jeff Campbell disclosed that volume declines had decelerated to 30% in proprietary billed business (but still at a 90% decline in T&E).

Volume Update

With 20Q2 results, we have an updated view on volumes.

The year-on-year decline in AXP's proprietary billed business has decelerated from its trough in April, but was still 35% for 20Q2, and 20% for the first half of July. Even in July, AXP exposure to T&E (which was still down 75% year-on-year) more than offset the small recovery in non-T&E spend; U.S. volume remained 15% lower in July even with some states having re-opened, and Asia volume remained 20% lower, despite the successes against COVID-19 in countries such as China, South Korea and Japan:

AXP Proprietary Billed Business Y/Y Growth – By Category & Region (2020) Source: AXP results presentation (20Q2).

AXP’s continuing volume decline contrasts with the recovery for Mastercard and Visa. Mastercard, for example, reporting an almost flat global volume by late June, with U.S. volume up 5% year-on-year:

AXP's slower recovery is structural. In addition to its high T&E exposure, it is also over-indexed to high-end, discretionary purchases, and has no debit cards, which have been recovering faster than credit cards.

In non-T&E volume, AXP's recovery has in fact been relatively consistent - at approx. 5% in each of the U.S., Europe and Asia. However, T&E categories have remained very weak, with Airlines volume still down 95% year-on-year in July, Lodging still down 75% and Restaurants still down 45%, again despite many U.S. states and European countries having reopened:

AXP Proprietary Billed Business Y/Y Growth – T&E and Non-T&E (2020) Source: AXP results presentation (20Q2).

We believe that AXP volumes will remain weak unless there is a sustained recovery in T&E spend, which in turn requires an end to the COVID-19 outbreak. That remains highly uncertain, with COVID-19 cases still rising in many U.S. states, possible resurgences in countries like Spain, and sporadic outbreaks in previously successful Asian cities like Beijing and Hong Kong.

The future of air travel also remains unclear, with industry association IATA only forecasting a recovery to 2019 global air travel levels by 2023 (in terms of Revenue Passenger Kilometres):

IATA Forecasts on Global GDP & Air Travel Source: IATA forecasts (May-20).

Travel is an important part of AXP's business model, both as a sizeable part of its volume, and as an attractive card member reward that forms a key part of its customer proposition. Airlines and hotels make up nearly all of AXP's co-brand relationships, which were 17% of billings and 36% of loans in 2018 - but 90% of co-brand spend is not with the co-brand partner, but instead card members spending on other categories, likely with T&E rewards in mind.

Credit Costs Update

AXP had more credit costs in 20Q2, but whether these are enough will depend on developments in the wider economy.

As we expected, AXP credit costs were sizeable in 20Q2, including an additional $628m reserve build and write-offs ticking up as well:

AXP Credit Provisions (Last 8 Quarters) Source: AXP results presentation (20Q2).

Reserves are now 8.0% of loans and 1.4% of receivables, up from 2.7% and 1.1% respectively at 2019 year-end.

AXP's balance of delinquent loans and receivables stood at $1.9bn at the end of 20Q2, slightly down from 2019 YE ($2.1bn); however, an additional $3.1bn of balance resides in relief programs where payments are being deferred. Together, the delinquent and deferred balances include $3.3bn of loans (4.7% of the total) and $1.7bn of receivables (0.5% of the total). Compared to these figures, current reserves seem adequate.

Reserve builds under the Current Expected Credit Losses accounting standard in theory cover all expected losses upfront, though AXP is using less negative assumptions than some peers. For example, while AXP is assuming 9-11% in U.S. unemployment in 20Q4, JP Morgan (JPM) is using a base case of 10.9%, and its estimates assume a worse-than-base-case outcome:

Reserve Build Assumptions – AXP vs. JPM (20Q2) Source: AXP & JPM results presentations (20Q2).

AXP's actual write-offs in loans and receivables have been trending up, both in dollar terms and as a percentage of the balance (though this is partly due to the denominator getting smaller), though still relatively low:

AXP Loans & Receivables Write-Offs (Last 8 Quarters) Source: AXP results supplements.

Actual loan defaults in the U.S. have remained small, as consumers and small businesses have been supported by government stimulus programs, as we have also seen with U.S. banks. Things may deteriorate later in 2020.

20Q2 Results

AXP's 20Q2 results have been driven by volume and credit cost trends discussed above, and showed the full impact of COVID-19.

Global billed business fell 34.2% year-on-year and 26.6% quarter-on-quarter. Cards-in-force fell 0.9% from Q1 in the U.S. and 0.6% globally, as AXP paused its marketing spend and more actively cancelled unused cards. Card member loans were down 15.7% year-on-year and 9.8% quarter-on-quarter, as card members spend less:

AXP Operational Performance (20Q2) Source: AXP results supplement (20Q2).

AXP's key P&L items are below:

AXP P&L Performance (20Q2) NB. 20H1 EPS figure includes litigation charge ($0.21). Source: AXP results supplement (20Q2).

Most of AXP's revenue lines fell by varying degrees. Discount revenues fell more than volume, due to the loss of high-margin T&E revenues, with the merchant discount margin falling 14 bps year-on-year. Net Interest Income fell less than volume, from a higher Net Interest Yield thanks to lower funding costs, a better mix and higher pricing for higher-risk balances. However, net card fees were still up 15.5%, as member attrition remained still low, and was helped by card fees already paid and accrued on the balance sheet:

AXP credit provisions of $1.56bn in 20Q1 was 80% higher year-on-year, and was only partially offset by expenses falling 29%. Pre-Tax Income was thus down 72.0% year-on-year, and a higher tax rate (from one-off tax items) meant that Net Income fell 86.2% year-on-year.

The reduction in expenses was achieved with aggressive cuts to all lines (except people costs, where AXP has pledged not to make COVID-19 job cuts, and occupancy & equipment, which are relatively fixed). The costs of card member rewards and services both fell more than volume, as it was not possible for members to spend reward points on high-cost items like travel:

AXP Operating Expenses (20Q2) Source: AXP results supplement (20Q2).

Illustrative Normalised P&L

AXP P&L is too difficult to predict with precision given the uncertainties around COVID-19, the economy, credit losses and international travel.

Annualizing 20Q2 figures gives a Pre-Tax Income that is 70% lower than 2019, but this is likely too low given the ongoing recovery in spend during the quarter, and the one-off reserve build.

For illustrative purposes, we have produced a “July 2020 illustrative” P&L, based on the following:

Net Revenues expected to be 16% lower than 2019, based on volume being 20% lower (in line with July 2020), affecting different revenue lines differently

Variable costs, including marketing and business development, credit costs, card member services and rewards, to be 20% lower, in line with volume

People costs to remain unchanged, given the commitment to not making COVID-19 job losses

Other OpEx to be cut by $1bn, as management has guided for 20Q2-Q4

In this illustrative scenario, Pre-Tax Income is $7.1bn, 16% lower than 2019:

AXP Revenue & Cost Profile (Illustrative Future vs. History) Source: AXP results supplements, Librarian Capital estimates.

Valuation

At $95.33, AXP shares are trading at 11.0x 2019 EPS (adjusted for buybacks), having fallen from its March 2019 level of 15x as we expected. We believe EPS will be 15-20% lower without a sustained T&E recovery, in which case the P/E would be 13-14x. The Dividend Yield is 1.8% ($1.72)

With T&E’s future remaining unclear, AXP may not recover its former growth rate and valuation premium in the near future.

As a long-term recovery play, AXP is more "expensive" than large U.S. banks like JP Morgan and Bank of America (BAC), which are trading at less than 10x 2019 EPS.

Conclusion

AXP's Q2 results on Friday showed the full impact of COVID-19, with volume down 34%, revenues down 29% and pre-tax income down 72%.

Even in the first half of July, volume remained 20% lower year-on-year, as AXP continued to suffer from its high Travel & Entertainment exposure.

Until Travel & Entertainment recovers sustainably, we believe AXP volumes will remain weak, with earnings 15-20% lower than 2019 levels.

AXP's unique vulnerability to COVID-19, from its exposure to air travel in both spend and rewards, adds to our prior concerns about its business.

At $95.33, AXP shares trading on 11.0x P/E on 2019 earnings, or 13-14x without a sustained T&E recovery. We reiterate our Neutral rating.

