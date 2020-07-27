Technology And Cost Cutting To Aide Schlumberger

Source

Schlumberger (SLB) relies on cost management and efficiency improvement through the digital side as the energy market maneuvers through various difficult challenges. Many of its international geographies saw operating margin expand in Q2 after adopting the DELFI cognitive platform and Ora platform. In North America, the restructuring continued as it recorded significant impairment charges in 2020. But in the process it also reduced its workforce and asset base, which can lower its operating costs in the coming quarters.

Despite the resilience in the crude oil price and completions activity, volatility in energy markets makes it difficult to predict the precise turnaround period. Also, SLB’s backlog deteriorated in Q2. So, the stock's recent upward momentum has put the valuation at a premium over its peers. Fortunately, it has sufficient liquidity to get it over any short-term worries in the credit market. I think Schlumberger can show some negative bias in the near-term, but the stock continues to be a long-term pick.

The Age Of Digital Technology

I discussed some of the more recent initiatives on this front in my previous article. In the last series, I also discussed its efforts to build an asset-light model. The company identified operations that it is ready to exit, including the pressure pumping and coiled tubing business, and closed 150 of its facilities so far. As a result of its current strategy in North America, it has lowered fixed and infrastructure costs. On top of the capital stewardship, SLB's management expects the adoption of new technology in reservoir evaluation, and digital solutions will determine its international market performance to a significant extent. The company's continuous stride in this field ensured that its margin in the majority of its international markets remains steady in Q2 despite the pricing pressure and the energy demand contraction around the world.

Schlumberger's management reckons that the use of technology has become significantly more critical during this period of low growth as the energy producers seek efficiency. As part of the core strategy, it now deploys digital operations, mainly through remote services and digital inspections (DELFI cognitive E&P environment). During Q2, the company's drilling remote operations went up by more than 25% and now accounts for two-thirds of its drilling activity. Similarly, its open digital platform is being used in subsurface operations to transition to a cloud-based DELFI solution. The move will help it gain a new revenue stream of IT infrastructure cloud operation. The company also plans to monetize its business around data. Toward that, it has introduced the GAIA digital subsurface platform.

Cost Reductions

By the company's latest estimate, it can save roughly $1.5 billion from this exercise. On top of that, it plans to reduce aggregate capex by 30%, which can result in another ~$500 million in savings (annualized). It achieved approximately 40% of this target in Q2 2020, which prompted reducing the workforce by one-fourth of its strength. Since it plans to complete the majority of the cost savings before the end of the year, I expect a margin tailwind in 2H 2020.

Industry Indicators Throw Some Light In Q3

In the past year until June, the key U.S. unconventional Basins, on average, the U.S. saw a 14.5% fall in tight oil production despite as the rig count crashed. According to the EIA's Drilling Productivity Report, the U.S. shale oil production is due for a further slowdown (2.5% decline, on average) by August 2020. According to the EIA's Short Term Energy Outlook, the Brent crude oil price for 2H 2020 can exceed the previous month's forecast by $4 per barrel, while it is expected to beat the last estimate for 2021 by $2 per barrel.

International Business Outlook

Schlumberger expects international energy market disruption to continue, but more importantly, its management is unsure at this point about the magnitude or the timing of recovery. If the conditions in the market do not deteriorate too much compared to Q2, its revenues from international operations can remain relatively unchanged. Margin, on the more optimistic scenario, can expand due to the ongoing cost reduction efforts, better activity mix, and the benefits of digital adoption.

From Q1 to Q2, SLB's revenue share from international operations increased to 78% from 69%. In Q2 2O20, the company's revenue fall from international services, in aggregate, was 19% compared to Q1. Europe/CIS/West Africa (12% down sequentially), despite the weakness, turned out to be more resilient than Latin America, which crashed by 43% quarter-over-quarter. Following the situation arising out of the pandemic, travel bans, and the drop in deepwater activities in Latin America and Africa resulted in the sales decline in Q2.

North America: Some Resistance In Sight

Schlumberger's management is modestly positive about the uptick of DUC (drilled-but-uncompleted) completions activity. It provides a glimmer of hope in contrast to the sharp and continuous fall in drilling and completed well count in 2020 so far. On top of that, the energy price recovery in Q2 has firmed up in Q3, which suggests the fracking activity will be steady in the short-term. Halliburton's (HAL) management has shared a similar view, as I discussed in my article here.

Quarter-over-quarter, SLB's North America revenues decreased by 48% in Q2. The OneStim pressure pumping revenue, led by a 40% dip in Production revenues, led to the revenue decrease. Revenues from Revenue Characterization (20% down) and drilling (24% down) declined, too, from Q1 to Q2. The major weaknesses in the North American market turned out to be Surface Systems, Artificial Lift Solutions, and Valves and Process Systems. As it turned out, the midstream capacity paucity and storage constraint adversely affected the Production segment.

Among the four segments, SLB's Reservoir Characterization was the only segment to witness a quarter-over-quarter operating margin expansion (357 basis points up) in Q2. The improvement came principally from aggressive cost reduction and structural upgrading in international operations. In Wireline, using Ora as a platform of service proved to be a margin driver despite low exploration activity during Q2. On top of that, digital technology benefited the segment, as I discussed earlier in the article. In contrast, the Production segment saw operating margin dashed by 630 basis points sequentially due primarily to the decremental margin in Surface Systems and Valves & Process Systems.

In Q2, Schlumberger recorded $2.47 loss per share after it recorded $3.7 billion of charges (pre-tax) related primarily to workforce reductions and the impairment of the APS (Asset Performance Solutions) investment. As the company's asset base decreased following the impairment charges, it will lead to an $80 million quarterly reduction in the depreciation and amortization expense in the coming quarters. In comparison, in Q1 2020, it recorded an $8.5 billion of goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges related to the Drilling and Production segments. Excluding the one-time charges, its earnings decreased to $0.05 per share in Q2 compared to $0.25 per share in Q1.

Lower Backlog

SLB's backlog decreased after the end of Q2 compared to a quarter ago. In OneSubsea, it significantly reduced by 5% in Q2. The Drilling Systems back fell more sharply (13% down) in Q2. In Cameron, the book-to-bill ratio fell to 0.7x in Q2 compared to 1.2x in Q1. A lower backlog reflects lower revenue visibility in the future.

Linear Regression Based Revenue Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship between the crude oil price, the U.S. rig count, and SLB's reported revenues for the past 16 quarters. I see that the short-term trend suggests a steep decline, while the medium-term multi-variable study suggests a moderately growing revenue. Now, I think that the short trend factor will initially have a significant role, but will gradually decline. So, I expect its revenues to continue to decline modestly in the next couple of quarters but will reverse the trend by Q1 2021.

I have also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the revenue based on the equation from the multi regression formula after 10,000 iterations. I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $7.6 billion and $8.4 billion. The current revenue falls short of this range. However, investors should note that this is an academic exercise and is not part of any investment advice.

FCF and Capex In FY2020

SLB's free cash flow (or FCF) was $215 million in 1H 2020 – a sharp turnaround compared to the negative FCF a year ago. Significantly higher cash flow from operations (or CFO) led to the FCF improvement in 1H. Although revenues decreased, an improvement in working capital caused CFO to increase in 1H 2020. Its FY2020 capital expenditure budget (includes APS and multi-client) is $1.5 billion, which is 40% lower than the FY2019.

The company's debt-to-equity is 1.39x, which is higher than peers' (HAL, BKR, and FTI) average of 0.97x. As of June 30, 2020, its liquidity was $9.8 billion. The company has added to its liquidity flexibility and extended the near-term debt repayment maturity by issuing several notes. By Q3 2021, and it will have $1.1 billion in debt repayment, which should be easily repaid out of its liquidity and FCF. You can read more about its finances in my article here.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Schlumberger is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.2x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is ~10x. Between FY2015 and now, the company's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 11.1x. It is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

Schlumberger's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers, which implies the company's EBITDA is expected to decline more sharply than peers in the next four quarters. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (HAL, SBFFY, and FTI) average of 6.4x, which implies it is slightly overvalued compared to peers at this level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 19 sell-side analysts rated SLB a "buy" in July 2020 (includes "very bullish"), while 13 recommended a "hold." None recommended a "sell." The consensus target price is $22.8, which at its current price, yields ~17% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, SLB currently receives a "Neutral" rating. While the rating is high on the revisions criteria, they are moderate-to-low on profitability, growth, momentum, and value.

What's The Take On SLB?

Schlumberger's outlook for North America has undergone a mild change, for the positive, after Q2. While its financial performance brought little to cheer for in Q2, the recovery in the crude oil price and the resilience in completions well suggest light at the end of the tunnel. However, the current pressure has not subsided as the company recorded another $3.7 billion in restructuring and impairment charges after it wrote off another $8.5 billion of goodwill in the Drilling and Production segments in Q1.

At this period of low growth, the factors that will drive the oilfield services companies like Schlumberger are cost management and efficiency improvement through better technology adoption. In digital technology, SLB's DELFI cognitive platform and Ora platform have been a potent performance enhancer in various international operations. As a result, the operating margin in most of the international operations either expanded or remained steady in Q2, despite the pressure in the industry. Toward cost management, it has initiated a slew of measures including dividend and capex reduction and further workforce downsizing.

Because international operations now account for 78% of the company's revenues, resilience in the international business can outweigh the contraction in the North American market. However, the energy environment remains volatile, and a more pessimistic scenario may play out in the near-term. The improvement in the FCF generation will always be an advantage in this scenario, but an overly leveraged balance sheet like Schlumberger's doesn't help. Expect some turbulence in the stock price in the short-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.