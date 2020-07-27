Due to lagging Berkshire valuation relative to everything else and size of cash to be deployed, buybacks seem to be the only reliable alternative for Buffett today.

Impossible to know if this is putting cause and effect in the right order, but if history is any guide, Buffett appears to dislike cash on hand exceeding float.

When compared to float, the cash position seems to be getting near where in past instances, significant cash deployment has followed.

A lot has been written about Warren Buffett's cash pile at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), which at the end of the first quarter reached an all-time high of about $137 Bln. Given how much the company itself has grown, I have looked at the cash relative to other balance sheet items, to try and assess if such amount of cash represents such a conservative position, as assumed by most.

Methodology

The exercise is very simple. Berkshire publishes on its website all the 10-Qs going back almost 25 years, to year-end 1995. I took the main balance sheet values form the ninety-eight quarters and put them into Excel table to try and find some useful ratios of cash level to other balance sheet items.

Cash as compared to equity and total assets:

Definitely, the trend during the last decade is upward, with more cash accumulating in relation to both total assets and equity. No surprise here, but it is worthwhile to note that it is also not at "extreme" levels. The peak happened in 2004, at 23% of assets and 50% of equity.

Cash vs. Float

This ratio may bring some insight into Buffett's conservative or aggressive posture. Float is measured here by adding unearned premiums to loss and loss adjustment expenses. As you may know, Mr. Buffett considers float that comes from insurance operations a key source of funding for his investments. Float is cash that Berkshire has received in the form of up-front premium payments that it has yet to earn or to pay out in losses. Some of these losses create payments almost immediately (a car repair) and other losses are paid gradually though many years (a workers' comp).

The cost of float depends on underwriting results, if combined ratios are below 100%, the cost of float is actually negative, a very low cost of leverage that Buffett has applied to such positive results.

As is to be expected, both float and cash have grown in-step throughout the years. The scatter plot below plots the levels at each quarterly observation for the last 25 years. No surprises here, R-squared near 90% and beta of 0.95. Cash and float move very close together.

An interesting observation is that Buffett has yet to allow cash levels to surpass float for any given quarter (from this 98-quarter sample). The information from 1998 is more representative because of the General RE acquisition that Berkshire made that year. This transformed Berkshire's insurance operation and powered float growth going forward.

Even for an incredible patient investor (sometimes frustratingly so - for us mere mortals), it seems he will look for cash deployment as the level starts to approach float amount. This makes sense; the leverage from float, regardless of actual very low cost, always carries "potential" cost and is therefore valuable only if deployed for returns. However, our sample of observations is very low, in this 25 year period, only three times has cash been high enough to approach the amount of float:

The period leading up to the tech bubble in late 1990s (which also includes the float addition and cash used to purchase General Re).

The period leading to the GFC, where cash/float ratio began to open up in 2006 and accelerated into 2008 as the market tanked.

And now.

From the chart above, we see two prior periods, marked by the first two arrows, where float and cash nearly equal each other. In the first case, leading up to the tech bubble, Buffett deployed cash while float grew though the early 2000s. In 2005, cash balances again approached float levels and despite this being "irrational exuberant times", Berkshire started investing cash (we know it was not used to pay dividends), and this accelerated towards 2008 and 2009 (remember his "Buy America" article around this time during the GFC).

Likewise, we see other longer periods (the shaded circles) where Buffett allows cash to run substantially below float (a deployment phase). Interestingly, the quarter where this spread reached its highest point happened around the first half of 2009 (the spread between cash and float was about $45 Bln). With hindsight, we know now that this was the low point in the GFC market crash. Low point in the market = highest use of cash relative to float. Very good timing here for Buffett.

Current conditions

We are now at an interesting point. On the above scatter plot chart, Q1 is the point farthest to the top and right. On the line graph, we see cash getting "dangerously" close to float (the third arrow). In the past, this has triggered cash reducing action. Because a dividend is off the table, and holding company debt almost non-existent, action to reduce cash will entail investment of some sort.

With a longer-term perspective, float is expected to grow more slowly due to size of insurance operations (and Buffett has warned it may start to shrink very gradually). And cash continues to pile up. Lower float implies a certain drain on cash, however this will not solve the "cash problem" by itself as businesses continue to throw off cash (I estimate $2Bln per quarter of cash to parent). I have no clue, but maybe even the hyper-patient Buffett and Munger duo may start to sweat when cash levels surpass float, a condition they have not allowed to happen yet. In the bar chart below the numbers would need to turn negative.

Will this situation trigger repurchases?

This is only speculation on my part, obviously, but I believe the cash to float ratio is relevant to Buffett. Given overall market levels are inversely correlated with this spread (the higher spread is observed at market's low points), a further down leg may finally spur deployment of the excess cash. Especially if low prices last longer than a few days. However, if the market does not provide this opportunity, like it did in 1999 and again in 2008, Buffett may have to continue "piece meal" private transactions (like the OXY preferred, or the Dominion asset purchase), but these are rare opportunities and far between.

The obvious method, and one more and more shareholders seem to be clamoring for is to significantly step up share repurchases. Berkshire market cap has hovered around $450 Bln and recovered roughly 10% from the low point in March. The rest of the market has recovered much more.

Let's quickly look at some estimates. Berkshire's Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake alone of more than 250 million shares will have recovered to about $90 Bln in Q2 (from $63 Bln in Q1). Including AAPL, Berkshire stock portfolio was valued at $180 Bln at March 31st. Let's assume other stocks worth $117 Bln ($180 Bln - $63 Bln on Apple) appreciated by a market-trailing 25% - there are many banks here. That would imply stock portfolio value of about $240 Bln including Apple. Let's assume cash grew slightly to $140 Bln due to dividends received and certain smaller stock sales. These two items (stock and cash) add up to $380 Bln or about 85% of the average $450 Bln market cap during second quarter.

To put it another way, Buffett could be buying "everything else" Berkshire owns for $70 Bln. The insurance operation alone is worth this much according to my earlier estimate based on peer multiples here. The remaining businesses of Burlington, Berkshire Energy, the Kraft stake accounted for under equity method, and all manufacturing, retailing and services subsidiaries would be purchased for free.

There are some indications, from a reduction in total share outstanding reported in a share donation disclosure recently, that some repurchases were made in Q2. We will know for sure in early August.

During the May meeting Buffett mentioned the very wide dispersion of potential outcomes of the pandemic and economic consequences as a reason to avoid additional investments and repurchases. Since then, some of the worst outcomes seem to be gradually becoming less likely. It now seems like a vaccine will eventually be ready (he is very good friends with Bill Gates and even Bill has sounded more confident now), the uncertainty about mortality seems to be narrowing at a lower percentage and, importantly, it does not seem like exposure to insurance from BI claims is going to be as wide as initially feared.

Given all these considerations, especially that overall stocks remain high and unappealing, while Berkshire has struggled around March lows, it will become harder for Buffett to continue to avoid eating his own cooking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.