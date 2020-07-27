Investment Thesis

The much-awaited peer-reviewed data of mRNA-1273, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), has left many questions unanswered. Though the vaccine has been safe and produced neutralizing antibodies, the Phase 3 trial will look for the vaccine's clinical efficacy, which depends on the comprehensiveness of the immune response it elicits. Compared to a rival candidate using the same technology, the cell-mediated immune response generated by mRNA-1273 looks weaker. The late-stage trials scheduled to start this week could reveal major adverse events missed in the much smaller Phase-1 trial. Meanwhile, the recent patent dispute has put into doubt the revenue potential of Moderna's entire vaccine platform.

However, the company remains well-funded to proceed with the late-stage studies, and the rivals have signed up deals worth billions of dollars to supply their experimental vaccines to governments as early as next September. The discount in the current trading multiple has failed to fully capture the latest uncertainties, and therefore, we avoid further accumulation of the stock ahead of the risky Phase 3 studies. Taking a leaf out of government's COVID-19 playbook, it's always better to diversify the bets by investing in several vaccine developers advancing a variety of technologies.

Source: Moderna - Vaccine Day Presentation April 2020

The Race to Eliminate the Pathogen

The raging COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the humanity's resolve to find a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus causing the disease. At the time of my last article on Moderna, only eight vaccine candidates had reached the clinical stages. Now 24 candidates are in the fray highlighting the competitiveness and financial gains available for front-runners. mRNA-1273, the vaccine candidate being developed by Moderna in collaboration with the NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) of the NIH (National Institutes of Health), was the first to reach human trials in March. A series of catalysts in its development, including the release of positive top-line data of the Phase 1 trial last May, has more than tripled Moderna's share price this year, while the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) has gained only ~13%. With more candidates showing promising results in their early-stage studies, Moderna's share price had plummeted last week and looks even more vulnerable as mRNA-1273 enters the late-stage trials this week amid an ongoing Phase 2 trial.

Source: Koyfin

The LNP Delivery System

Moderna's vaccine technology uses mRNA (ribonucleic acids) that instruct the human cells to produce the coronavirus Spike protein. Once identified as a foreign agent by the human immune system, it primes the body to mount a rapid and effective immune response to fight the virus when the infection occurs. However, after the injection, the blood can break down RNA during the delivery phase and cell membranes can also act as a barrier to the compound's cellular entry. To address the issue, Moderna uses the LNP (lipid nanoparticle) delivery system. Once injected, the LNPs containing the mRNA first bind to proteins that promote the cellular uptake of the particles, which then release the mRNA within the cell.

The Rivals Are Equal to The Task

Meanwhile, the rival candidates have demonstrated safety and positive trial data in their early-stage studies. This month, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced favorable preliminary data from two separate Phase 1/2 trials of BNT162b1, one of four experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates co-developed by the companies, using similar technology to Moderna's. Meanwhile, according to the data published by the medical journal, The Lancet, AZD1222, co-developed by AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) and Oxford University, has shown positive results in another Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Based on a weakened common cold virus (adenovirus) in chimpanzees, AZD1222 is a recombinant vaccine containing the genetics for SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein. However, using the same technology, Ad5-nCOV, an experimental vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCPK:CASBF) and Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, has generated positive data in what is reported as the first mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine study in a peer-reviewed journal. However, the investors should not read too much into small-scale early stage-data, which mainly focuses on evaluating the safety and the immune response of the experimental vaccines. Only the bigger late-stage trials will confirm the safety and assess the full efficacy of a candidate. While BNT162b1 is set to undergo its Phase 2b/3 study this week, the Phase 3 studies for AZD1222 have already started in Brazil, South Africa, and the U.K. The disparity in the vaccine studies makes their comparison highly speculative, a task best left to experts. However, the early-stage data of mRNA-1273 and BNT162b1 have uncovered several noteworthy differences.

Inadequate cellular Immune Response?

Before exploring them, let's take a brief look at the human immune system, the natural defense mechanism against the foreign bodies, and disease-causing agents. It consists of two components: the innate immunity, made up of non-specific barriers such as skin, and the adaptive immunity that springs into action once the body gets exposed to a specific pathogen (antigen). The adaptive immunity, which can also be elicited by a vaccine, has the memory to enhance the subsequent immune response. It consists of two components: cellular Immunity and humoral Immunity. The cellular immunity drives the cell-mediated response from the combined work of T Helper Cells (CD4+ T cells), Cytotoxic T cells (CD8+ T Cells), and Regulatory T cells. CD4+ T cells mainly activate other immune cells to fight the foreign agent. CD8+ T Cells kill the virus-infected cells and eliminates the pathogen, while the Regulatory T cells control the immune response from acting excessively. In humoral immunity, B Cells interacting with T Helper cells mount an antibody-mediated response.

Turning to vaccine candidates, all three have performed well on the humoral immunity front, generating SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies. However, in the initial U.S. trial, BNT162b1 has generated the highest level of neutralizing antibodies with a dose of only 10 - 30 micrograms, well below the 100 micrograms of mRNA1273, the optimum dosage selected by Moderna for the Phase 3 trial. According to the COVID-19 vaccine approval criteria set by the FDA recently, the presence of antibodies alone will not guarantee the FDA approval, as the antibody level required for protection against COVID-19 remains unknown yet. For approval, any successful candidate needs to be safe and 50% more effective than the placebo. However, as per the preliminary data, Moderna's mRNA1273 looks to have generated what seems to be an insubstantial cellular immune response eliciting only a small elevation of CD8+ T Cells. While the company attributed the lighter response to the shorter time period of the study, BNT162b1 has managed to generate a robust CD4+ and CD8+ response within 43 days.

A Legal Dispute Adds More Confusion

Aside from the Phase 1 concerns, a legal setback has clouded the commercialization prospects of Moderna's entire vaccine platform. The USPTO (U.S. Patent and Trademark Office) has turned down the company's bid to invalidate a U.S. patent owned by Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS). Known as the '069 patent, it relates to Moderna's LNP technology, the basis of its vaccine platform, designated as 'proprietary' by the company in its latest 10-Q filing. Even though the Moderna stressed the ruling would not have any impact on mRNA-1273 development, the investors were not convinced, dragging the shares more than ~9% and sending Arbutus ~119% higher on the day the news broke out. The concerns are understandable as the ruling can put a dampener on Moderna's growth story. If mRNA-1273 gets the regulatory nod, the royalty payments to Arbutus can cost the company a few percentage points of the vaccine sales.

However, the company appears to be committed and well-funded to proceed with the large-scale Phase 3 trial and manufacture 500 million - 1 billion doses of the vaccine from next year. Following an equity offer worth $1.3 billion last May, to scale up the manufacture of mRNA-1273, this week, the company announced an agreement with BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) for an additional $472 million. Taking the government institution's total grants for Moderna to $955 million, the latest allocation meets the shortage in funding for a much larger Phase 3 trial as required by the FDA. Meanwhile, the rivals have forged supplier agreements worth billions of dollars with governments. As Pfizer/BioNTech aims to produce 500 million doses of its vaccine candidate by the year-end before raising the capacity to 1.3 billion doses next year, both the U.K. and the U.S. have lined up to order 30 million and 100 million doses, respectively. Hailed as the 'most advanced' vaccine candidate by the WHO's chief scientific officer, AstraZeneca's AZD1255 is targeting to deliver billions of doses by 2021, including 300 million for the U.S. government. A contract for 100 million doses for the U.K. includes an agreement to fulfill 30 million doses as early as next September.

Many Uncertainties Prompts Diversification

Even though the positive early-stage trials will not guarantee successful late-stage results, the investors seem to have already picked the winners pricing them well ahead of the revenue potential. As the contracts with the U.S. government indicate, it is too early to speculate on their pricing strategy, let alone estimate the revenue. While the most recent Pfizer/ BioNTech deal implies $19.50 per dose for BNT162, an agreement with Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) for 100 million doses of its vaccine candidate, currently in Phase 1 trials, suggests a price tag of $16.00 per dose. Unlike AstraZeneca, whose supply of 300 million doses indicates a price of $4.00 per dose for AZD1255, both Pfizer and Novavax intend to make profits from their vaccine programs. Without going through the detailed agreements, the pricing estimates based on the face value of the above contracts will only be guesswork. However, the uncertainty over pricing remains an issue even though the consensus estimates suggest ~$1.6 billion in revenue for Moderna in 2020, more than a 27-fold increase from the level in 2019.

Source: Koyfin

While Moderna's NTM EV/Sales multiple stands at ~41.5x with a discount of ~43.5% to the past year average, it currently trades at ~17.4x in terms of 2021 sales indicating ~41.0% discount to BioNTech's EV/Sales multiple of ~29.5x for the year. The latest patent dispute and the apparent incomplete immune response of mRNA-1273 appear to have only partially reflected in the discount, discouraging a Bullish view on the stock. Instead, with many candidates in the fray, it is always better to diversify the portfolio, as done by the governments, by placing the bets on several developers following different technologies hoping at least one will succeed.

Conclusion

The peer-reviewed data of the Phase 1 trial of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has generated fresh concerns over its immune response. While a rival candidate using the same technology managed to elicit a stronger and more comprehensive response, Moderna's mRNA-1273 has only generated a modest effect. Even though the drug was proven to be safe to head into the late-stage trials starting this week at a higher dose compared to the rival, the recent patent dispute could hamper its revenue potential. As the discount in the trading multiple partially mirrors the current uncertainties, we would avoid further accumulation of Moderna and instead look to diversify the existing COVID-19 vaccine portfolio.

