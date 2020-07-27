Moderna has mixed luck with patent snub, but moves ahead with COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) suffered a setback as the company lost its patent case against Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS). The company had appealed for the revocation of Arbutus's '069 patent on the ground of describing "obvious concepts". However, Moderna has clarified that the adverse ruling is not likely to have "any significant intellectual property impediments for any products we intend to commercialize, including mRNA-1273." The news had a negative impact on the stock price.

The case revolves around an Arbutus patent covering lipid formulations for the delivery of nucleic acids. In its decision, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board stated that Moderna could not conclusively corroborate its position. This technology is crucial to Moderna and the ruling may result in the company being liable to pay a part of its royalties to Arbutus. Moderna still has the right to appeal the patent office ruling to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Moderna is currently in the news for being one of the frontrunners in the race to develop COVID-19 vaccine. The company recently reported positive interim data for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273. It is administered through the intramuscular route as a lipid nanoparticle. The company received the FDA approval to start its Phase II trial in May and later obtained Fast Track designation as well.

The company's Phase I trial was started in March 2020 and involved 120 adult subjects. These participants were randomized into 13 different cohorts. The groups were segmented by age in 18-55 years, 56-70 years, and 71 years and older cohorts and on the basis of dosage of 25μg, 100μg, and 250μg. The participants were given a two-dose vaccination schedule that was 28 days apart.

The preliminary results were based on data collected from 45 adult patients included in 18-55 cohort. The results showed that the vaccine candidate did not result in any serious adverse events. The drug was found to be well tolerated and had only minor side effects.

Moderna plans to begin its Phase III clinical trial in late July. It is expected that nearly 30,000 patients spread across 87 sites in the United States will be recruited for this phase. The trial will be a placebo-controlled, randomized study. The pool will be randomized into two groups where one group will be administered 100μg of mRNA-1273 while the other will be given a placebo.

The Phase III trial aims to establish whether the primary endpoints of prevention of symptomatic Covid-19 disease are achieved in the vaccine-treated group. The trial will be conducted in collaboration with NIAID. The company is currently carrying out Phase II trial. The drug candidate has the potential to become the first mRNA vaccine to seek approval. mRNA approach holds various advantages such as rapid discovery and the ability to incorporate multiple mRNAs into a single vaccine.

Moderna has inked a deal with Lonza for manufacturing the vaccine, subject to the approval. Based on Phase 3 dose at 100 μg, the company plans to deliver nearly 500 million doses per year, with the potential reaching up to 1 billion doses per annum. It has a deal in place with Catalent as well for its biologics facility in Indiana.

Sorrento advances acquisition of SmartPharm

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) announced that it has inked a letter of intent to acquire SmartPharm. The companies expect the transaction to be closed in August 2020. However, the parties to the deal did not disclose financial terms of the agreement. Both the firms had earlier announced a research and development collaboration for encoding and expressing SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing monoclonal antibodies.

SmartPharm is a gene-encoded therapeutics company and is currently working on non-viral DNA and RNA gene delivery platforms for COVID-19 and rare diseases. The company's products also have potential for boosting antibody-centric therapeutics. Henry Ji, Ph.D., CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics said, "We are excited about the prospect of leveraging SmartPharm's Gene Mab platform in combination with our G-MAB library to produce next-generation gene-encoded antibody candidates against a host of pathogens and cancer cell types." Sorrento is planning to accelerate development of its multiple in vivo antibodies candidates.

SmartPharm's Gene Mab™ platform has the ability to deliver to muscles a novel low-immunogenic DNA plasmid encoded with a therapeutic antibody for long-lasting expression in vivo. Sorrento may use its in-house cGMP capabilities for manufacturing DNA plasmids for a fraction of the cost. SmartPharm is also working on developing a range of non-viral, gene-encoded proteins for the treating conditions that require biologic therapy.

Sorrento is currently working on its lead drug candidate STI-1499 or COVI-GUARD. The product candidate is in preclinical stage and the company expects to file an IND for it in August 2020. The initial clinical trial for COVI-GUARD will likely take place in ICU patients for ensuring safety and for allowing preliminary assessment of efficacy. In vitro data obtained until now has shown that the product candidate may completely neutralize SARS-CoV-2 infection at low doses.

Corcept moves ahead with Phase 2 ovarian cancer trial

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (CORT) reported completing enrollment for its Phase 2 ovarian cancer trial. The study aims to assess relacorilant combined with nab-paclitaxel or Abraxane® in patients with metastatic, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The trial has enrolled 177 across 28 locations in United States, Canada and Europe.

The primary endpoint of the trial is progression free survival. Its secondary endpoints are objective response rate and duration of objective response. Andreas Grauer, MD, Corcept's Chief Medical Officer said, "We achieved this milestone thanks in part to the hard work and enthusiasm of our clinical investigators. Data from our open-label, Phase 1/2 trial were very promising. We expect to have results from this larger, controlled trial in the first half of next year."

Relacorilant is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor. This receptor is activated when cortisol levels are elevated. However, the drug candidate does not bind to other hormone receptors in the body. It is currently being evaluated for its potential to treat a wide range of ailments including advanced adrenal, ovarian and pancreatic cancer and Cushing's syndrome. Corcept holds composition of matter and method of use patents for Relacorilant. The drug candidate has been tagged as Orphan Drug in the United States for treating Cushing's syndrome and pancreatic cancer.

Corcept is a commercial-stage company and is mainly engaged in developing and commercializing treatments for a wide range of conditions such as metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by regulating the stress hormone cortisol. Its Korlym® was the first FDA approved treatment for Cushing's syndrome. The company also has a robust portfolio of proprietary compounds such as relacorilant which work by selectively modulating the impact of cortisol.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.