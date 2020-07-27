We are neutral on this stock and think there are better ways to spend half a buck.

In this article, we take a look at Baytex Energy Co.

Introduction

My experience with sub $1.00 micro, micro caps hasn't been great. I'm zero for three in that category. There is a lure in them because they are cheap in terms of absolute dollars, you can buy a starter position in the company for the price of a weedeater and then, just wait for them to strike the mother lode to get rich. If you read company filings, typically, the next well they're expecting a barn-burner.

In many cases, you're better off putting your money in a good, solid grass trimming device and pitcher of cold Mississippi Sweet Tea to drink after cleaning up the fence line.

In the case, this one, a member of my Seeking Alpha community asked about it recently. I initially thought I'd misheard and replied -

Me - "Yeah, Baywatch...I remember it. It had that girl who married Tommy Lee of..." Sub - "No, no, no...Baytex...Bay-T-E-X, got it? They're up in Canada. Whaddya think a-boot em?"

A little more back and forth repartee like that and I'd agreed to take a closer look at Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE). In this article, we will discuss the merits of BTE.

Note - a version of this article appeared in the Daily Drilling Report earlier this month.

Investment thesis for BTE

This Canadian company has a diversified asset base with about a third of its daily production coming from the Eagle Ford in a partnership with Marathon Oil (MRO). It has rebounded strongly from the depths of March, but only as a matter of absolute price per share. It's still a $0.50 stock. Why is that?

Source

Is it a $0.50 stock because of some structural weakness, or a debt time bomb ticking away that will annihilate the company? Or is it a $0.50 stock due to the generally depressed market conditions that have halved oil related equities in the best case since the first of the year? Or both? Or more?

Regardless of what other asset valuations we apply, the thing that matters most to me at present is its debt maturities.

Liquidity and Debt - It's better to be lucky than good

Well, let's face it. They're on the hook for ~$2 bn, which is about 8X their present capitalization. BTE doesn't bury the fact in fine print, it's right there on page 10 of the investor's presentation. There's good news and some bad news there.

Company presentation

First, the good news. They've pushed maturities back to 2024, so they've got some breathing room before running into the wall. Timing is propitious here. The bulk of this was done just before the world received the latest "Made in China" export. Hence, my "lucky rather than good" comment. So, no near-term debt wall.

Also, in the good category is the balance of their credit line and apparent conformance with debt covenants.

In the not so good category, they have no cash on hand, so are living off credit. You will note that working capital is a subtraction item from their credit facility.

Also, in the not so good category, their borrowing costs have gone up substantially, from 5.25% to 8.5% and will detract from future earnings to defray. It's not like they had a choice, but it's something to be aware of if you're looking to dip your toe into BTE.

Cash flow

In their earnings release for Q-1, BTE notes adjusted funds flow cash flow for the quarter of CAD$133 mm, a figure that will probably drop substantially when Q-2 is reported. They reported realizations in the mid $40s for their WTI-based crude, and we haven't seen that for a while, although we might in the coming quarter. So, AFF will probably drop.

Source

Curiously, the company has gotten an upgrade on improving cash flow, so perhaps, the market is pricing this in with the rally seen in shares so far.

Management

It's hard to sing management's praises as if you're wondering where much of the debt they are dancing around now comes from their (ill-fated?) purchase of Aurora Energy in 2014. You may recall 2014 was when oil peaked over $100/bbl. They are not alone in this bucket by a long shot, but you play it as it lays, and it means they have a higher cost than some for the Eagle Ford acreage that now provides so much of their cash flow.

To be fair, the genius who struck this deal is no longer with the company. It really doesn't matter, investors are stuck with a deal that, in a historical context, is not looking that great. Sort of like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and the XTO deal that everyone now excoriates it for. I'll bet you never expected to see a comparison between BTE and XOM. You're welcome.

Then, there was the merger with Raging River. This was a stock swap, so no new debt, but valuations have plunged for the combined companies over the last two years from ~CAD $5 bn to ~CAD $330 mm. Current management does own that debacle. To be fair, if oil had gone back to a $100 bbl, this would probably be seen as a genius move, and management would all be billionaires now. Oh well, you have to work in the oilfield you have, not the one you'd like to have.

Valuation

BTE reported revenues of ~CAD $315 mm, with AFF (a non-GAAP measure that means different things to different people.) For the purpose of this article, we'll take it as Gross Profit. So, cash flow is positive. In terms of valuation, probably, the best metric, since they just took a $2.4 bn asset writedown, is their netback of CAD $16.05 per bbl which generates $1.5 mm daily, or about CAD $572 mm for the year ahead. This means they are generating cash in excess of their market cap, suggesting to me there might be room to grow the stock price. That's a good thing.

Source

The company shows 2P-reserves (proven and probable) of 529 mm bbl across all producing basins. Quick math for flowing barrels - Market cap-$288 mm + Debt-$2-bn/82 = $27K per flowing barrel. If you then divide by the netback amount of $16.05, you come up with $1,636 per barrel.

That weedeater's looking pretty good to me right now.

You could also look at them with increasing cash flow which could be what the market is doing. In Q-4 of 2019, the netback with higher oil prices was ~$27, almost double the current rate, which conceivably drives their stock price higher.

Highly speculative holdings

Here's the thing, though. A lot of their Canadian production is shut-in to the tune of about 25K BOED, and there are no definite plans to bring back the Peace River heavy oil production - due to lifting costs I will expect.

Their main cash-generating asset would appear to be the Eagle Ford stuff that is operated by MRO. That's all good, but MRO has struggled a bit in recent times with a downgrade by Goldman, and a price target of $6. A few cents from where it is now.

Investors should take the health of MRO into account when sizing up BTE. I looked quickly at MRO and they seem to be emphasizing the Eagle Ford, so that's good news. Just remember, these two are joined at the hip. This could be good or bad, depending on how things shake out for MRO.

Company presentation

Possible catalysts for the stock

The company has a number of levers to pull, but the Eagle Ford seems the most prospective to me. With the low drilling risk passed off to Marathon, they simply need for drilling to increase, and of course, for funds available for drilling to increase.

As I went through the Q-1 call, other areas seemed farther out and at earlier stages of development, or were shut-in with no capex planned until 2021. If this were to change as a result of improved pricing, the extra barrels would boost the cash flow. This is a 2021 story as of the last conference call.

Edward LaFehr, CEO of Baytex comments -

We previously announced a 50% reduction in our capital spending for this year to CAD260 to CAD290 million from CAD500 to CAD575 million. Originally, with this revised capital program, we suspended drilling and completions operations in Canada, and expect a moderated pace of activity in the Eagle Ford. We're also intensely focused on driving further efficiencies in our operations. We have taken actions to achieve CAD135 million of cost reductions for 2020, related to operating transportation and general and administrative expenses. We are also voluntarily shutting in approximately 25,000 BOE's per day of production. This includes approximately two-thirds of our heavy oil production and 15% of our lighter oil production. We currently expect the heavy oil volumes will remain offline for the balance of this year. For the light oil assets about 5,000 barrels per day of production has been shut in for April and May, these volumes will be evaluated monthly, and we currently anticipate production resuming in the second half of the year.

Source

Source

Source

As the company has shifted to Extended Reach Horizontal (ERH) wells, cumulative recoveries have improved in the Viking field. If oil prices support a reallocation of capital in the Viking, these extra barrels of heavier oil could help the stock.

I just don't see much to forego a new weedeater in this stock at the present time.

Analyst upgrade

BTE was upped by Eight Capital on increasing cash flow yield and low debt implosion risk.

Insider buying

This is often considered a good indicator of future performance. The CEO made an open market buy in Feb. The amount isn't earth-shattering, given the stock price, but a buy is a buy! (Hmm, I wonder if he needed a weedeater and saved a few bucks for a trip to the DIY?)

Your takeaway

I think that, at its current price, the best I can do is give it a neutral rating. It is under a delisting notice from the NYSE, so there is a potential reverse split hanging out there if improved oil prices don't move the stock higher soon.

It has liquidity, so the main risk I see is concentration of your capital into just a few shares. I am going to skip this one for my portfolio. Where am I looking to invest cash?

Look at the companies I've written up recently. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), and a couple of others. Sure, these companies are many, many times the stock price of BTE, but there is night and day between them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash