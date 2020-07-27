A Simple Two-Metric Strategy To Outperform XLP

XLP holds a basket of consumer staples companies. This article tries to identify criteria that could lead to outperformance by concentrating in the best stocks held by the fund.

Introduction

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) runs a concentrated portfolio of stable businesses that are supposed to perform well regardless of market conditions. The ETF has beat the S&P 500 ETF, SPY, on an absolute price performance basis, but has underperformed with the inclusion of re-invested dividends. When examining the ETF, I couldn't help but notice I didn't like some of the stocks it held, but I did like others. Thus, I came up with a strategy that could identify the best stocks held by the fund, and I examine in this article what would have happened over the last ten years had one used my criteria to invest, and what will likely happen going forward with a strategy like the one presented.

Beating XLP With A Simple Strategy

XLP holds 33 stock holdings and one money market holding as of the time of writing. Some of these businesses have struggled over the last decade, like Kraft Heinz (KHC), while some have put up monstrous gains like Costco (COST) and Monster (MNST). This got me thinking, could there be a simple way for investors to outperform XLP in the consumer staples sector?

I typed in every symbol that XLP holds into stockrover, and sorted by 10-year sales growth and return on invested capital (ROIC for short). The image below is sorted by ROIC.

Source: stockrover.com

This got me thinking, what if one were to just buy the companies that earned an ROIC above 10%, and had averaged sales growth over the last ten years greater than 3%? Note that I arbitrarily selected these numbers, although companies that are able to meet these two metrics should be indicative of companies that have enduring competitive advantages that allow the companies to continue growing, albeit slowly, while also earning decent returns on the money invested in the business.

The result was a portfolio of the following 10 stocks:

Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com

I then plugged these ten stocks into portfoliovisualizer.com and compared this portfolio to XLP (portfolio 2) and SPY (portfolio 3). All dividends were re-invested, and no rebalancing occurred in this backtest. The results were staggering:

Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com

The companies that averaged 3% sales growth and an ROIC greater than 10% massively outperformed both XLP and SPY. Portfolio 1 earned a CAGR of 18.63%, had a sharpe ratio of 1.4, and a market correlation of just 0.66. It's safe to say these stocks crushed both XLP and SPY on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis. This provides substantial evidence that companies growing sales over long periods of time and earning a good ROIC outperform.

Now, before you go off and buy these ten stocks, there are a number of factors (one might even call them problems) at play in a backtest like this that investors must be aware of. First off, ROIC in the backtest is measured based on the latest quarter's results. While these businesses are stable, they may have had an ROIC that did not meet the 10% threshold ten years ago, so the portfolio one would have actually selected back in 2010 may have had some different holdings. Over time though, if you only kept businesses based on 3% sales growth and 10% ROIC, you would have ended up with this portfolio. Second, a company like Monster has provided investors with fantastic returns, some may argue that it was luck that the portfolio held this stock. So what happens if one takes out the best performing company? Does the portfolio still beat XLP? Taking out the best performing stock and replacing it with 10% cash for the entire backtest period did impact the portfolio's CAGR by 2%, but it still substantially outperformed.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

A Strategy To Go Forward With

This strategy has clearly performed well in the past, but what matters is how well it performs in the future. Intuitively, it makes sense that companies earning high returns on invested capital with some sales growth would outperform. That is indeed the case, as we've now tested, and I see absolutely no reason why companies earning lower returns and not growing would ever outperform those that are. Thus, I would feel very comfortable with a strategy like this. Mixing this strategy with other factors based on an investor's objectives (such as an income-oriented dividend portfolio) may prove to be even better going forward.

Conclusion

While there are definitely some issues with a backtest like this, I think it provides evidence that selecting companies based on reasonable metrics like sales growth of at least 3% and an ROIC of at least 10% can lead to superior returns. Some investors may not want to put in the work to tracking these metrics, and simply want one low cost consumer staples ETF to buy. In that case, XLP is a good choice with its 0.13% expense ratio. But for those willing to put in a little extra work, sorting stocks by metrics like ROIC and sales growth and investing in them individually can lead to vastly superior returns. Investors could even go much further with this strategy, applying it to other indexes and ETFs, and adding metrics like earnings or free cash flow growth. I always have been a believer that outperforming indexes isn't as hard as people make it out to be, and with transaction fees lower than ever today, it's easier than ever to invest in stocks directly rather than through ETFs or mutual funds. A strategy like this isn't guaranteed to outperform going forward, but I certainly wouldn't bet against it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.