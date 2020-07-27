As a steel producer, Nucor (NUE) operates a highly cyclical business that has been impacted by the COVID-19 recession. Accordingly, shares have lost nearly one-quarter of their value over the past year and, essentially, trade at the same level as five years ago. Still, Nucor has outperformed peers like US Steel (X) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), which have shed half their value over the past year. With its strong financial position, solid operating performance, and exposure to rebounding industries, Nucor is well-positioned to recoup lost business, and shares are attractive.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Nucor Reported Solid Operating Results

In the company's second quarter (financials available here), Nucor earned $0.36, which was $0.23 above consensus, even though revenue of $4.33 billion missed by $100 million. Given lockdown policies and the drop-off in demand as NUE's customers faced lockdowns of their own, revenue was 26.6% lower than last year. This 26.6% drop in revenue led to a 71% fall in EPS as steel mills have a significant fixed expense that is incurred no matter the revenue run-rate. Indeed, steel mills' operating earnings fell by $427 million to $161 million, accounting for more than the company's drop in earnings of $353 million. Corporate expenses fell by $48 million as management worked aggressively to control cost given the changing economic backdrop. Marketing and administrative expenses were down $66 million to $142 million, which helped to support the bottom line.

Due to the drop off in demand, operating rates (or utilization) fell to 68% from 84% a year ago. One bright spot was the improvement in raw material sales, thanks to improvement in June. Interestingly, US Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs have raised prices for carbon flat-rolled steel products, so better pricing may provide a tailwind going forward. In the first six months of this year, NUE has generated $635 million of free cash flow, which is actually above last year's $555 million level, thanks to tighter control of working capital. Being able to generate free cash flow despite the downturn is a testament to Nucor management's ability to navigate economic cycles and control costs.

Considering the severity of the economic weakness, this was a solid quarter. Nucor brought down utilization to avoid over-supplying the market and undercutting pricing. The company was able to take out significant costs to offset some lost revenue and maintain profitability. Management expects a similar EPS outturn in the third quarter, though beyond the third quarter, I see the potential for the company to begin a strong EPS recovery.

The Company is Positioned to Rebound

Obviously, the first step in increasing profitability is to increase mill utilization and steel sales. Indeed, on their quarterly conference call, management said, "we would anticipate utilization rates to be improving as we go into Q3 and beyond." Of course, the company can only increase utilization if there is a demand for its product. This is where Nucor's product portfolio gives it a distinct opportunity to enjoy an economic upswing.

(Source: Nucor)

The construction sector is Nucor's biggest customer at 36% of sales. This is also the sector that is probably enjoying the swiftest recovery. For instance, new home sales have recovered all of their pandemic losses as mortgage purchase applications run nearly 20% higher than a year ago. A combination of low interest rates and potentially some urban flight are pushing housing demand substantially higher. This demand should continue to support new construction activity and benefit Nucor. In fact, on the call, management said, "the construction market has shown incredible resiliency." If, in 2021, Congress can pass an infrastructure plan, that would provide an additional tailwind to Nucor, though I would not invest in Nucor solely on this hope given their inability to strike a deal on the issue for years.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Now aside from construction, low oil prices and regulatory headwinds for pipeline construction will likely weigh on demand from the energy sector quite some time. However, NUE's auto exposure is a reason for optimism. Last week, AutoNation (AN) reported that new car sales, which were down 50% in April, were only down 13% in June. While not rebounding quite as sharply as construction, the auto sector is clearly on the mend. Recovery in this sector will help Nucor. On their earnings call, management said, "we will surpass shipping level of what we did in '19" even though they expect auto sales to remain lower than 2019 levels through 2021. Management expects to continue to gain market share in the auto sector, which will help it outperform broader auto trends.

With nearly half of its business coming from autos and construction, Nucor is positioned strongly in rebounding sectors, which should allow utilizations to continue to creep higher beyond the third quarter. In a testament to their optimism, management now expects its 2020 capex spending to be $1.7 billion, about $250 million more than previously expected. They will likely spend a similar amount in 2021 to build out capacity. Critically, NUE has a conservative financial profile that supports spending in a downturn. The company is carrying $3 billion in cash on its balance sheet and only has $5.3 billion of debt for a net debt position of $2.3 billion. With a market cap of $12.9 billion, its net debt load is only 15% of its enterprise value. Cyclical businesses should capitalize themselves primarily with equity, and Nucor has done so. Additionally, as noted above, NUE is generating substantial free cash flow, further strengthening its balance sheet and allowing it to make smart investments to generate long-term growth.

Valuation is Fair

Nucor is a premium operator poised to see results improve over the next year as its end markets heal. Over the next year, I believe the company can recoup about 2/3 of its lost utilization as construction and autos rebound while other sectors like energy languish a bit. With that increased revenue, EPS should run in the $0.90-1.00 area. Shares are trading about 12x my expected 2021 earnings level, which I view as attractive. Management also declared a $0.4025 dividend in June. Given its strong balance sheet and cash flow, I view this dividend as very secure. Its safe 3.75% dividend yield also makes Nucor attractive for income-oriented investors. As investors see improving results in the back half of 2020 into 2021, I see shares moving past $50, offering a nearly 20% total return potential over the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.