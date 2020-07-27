This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

On July 16th GOOD issued a bullish press release touting its high rent collections, recent lease renewals and liquidity. GOOD is justifiably proud of its collections track record of 99% in the current environment. GOOD’s success here speaks to its skill as an underwriter of middle market credits. It should not surprise investors that GOOD does a good job picking credits as Gladstone’s other business are intimately involved in lending to middle market companies. Where GOOD has struggled over the years is in its real estate selection. This has meant that while GOOD’s tenants do not face financial issues, they often do not fully renew their leases. (This is true notwithstanding the small releasing success which was highlighted in their recent press release for a call center in Richmond which was built in 1972 where rents are a little above $5/sqft.) It is impossible to make money in the net lease business if tenants are not renewing the lease. The time and cost involved with releasing single tenant assets or turning them into multi-tenant properties is simply too high. As I detailed in Gladstone 2020 Lease Expirations Spell Trouble for Dividend Coverage earlier this year, GOOD had very few lease expirations over the last several years, so the market was able to ignore whether GOOD’s tenants renewed or not. At the beginning of the year 8.3% of GOOD’s base rental revenue expired in 2020. It would have been a challenge for GOOD from a leasing perspective even in a great economy. COVID-19 will have increased the struggle.

GM Lease

GOOD’s biggest lease, which accounts for 4% of their total revenue, is with GM for a 320,000 sqft. facility in Austin. (GOOD’s 1Q20 Financial Supplement p. 18.) The lease expires in August. On GOOD’s 1Q20 call management said they had two prospects for entire building and two prospects for a 1/3 of the space. Given the lack of leasing activity in the Austin market since the pandemic began, it is almost certain that GOOD will not be able to make a meaningfully positive comment on its releasing efforts for the property on its earnings call this week. As detailed in an article in the Austin American Statesmen on July 17, leasing in Austin ground to a halt in the second quarter. The article quotes Cushman’s Director of Tenant Representation who says that examples of companies who took more space are very hard to find and that all larger space requirements are hold. Additionally, there is a lot of sublease space hitting market. There is now 2.7 million sqft. available versus 0.7 million last year at this time. Just as companies are flooding the market with sublease space, about 8 million sqft. of new construction is in progress and due to be delivered to the market over the next 24 months. While some of this space is preleased, much of it was built on spec. (Even the preleased space will create holes in the market as tenants move out of their existing buildings.)

GOOD has argued on past calls that it should be able to lease GM’s old space easily because of the lack of large blocks of space in the market. The pandemic has change the equation. As detailed in the Statesmen article much of the sublease space hitting the market is large blocks of space from brand name tech companies, and there also will be large blocks of space available in the new buildings which are coming on line over the next two years. The Austin Chamber of Commerce has an extensive list of large blocks of space available to companies looking to move into the area. While GOOD’s property is featured, as the list shows tenants have lots of options. Based on market conditions, GOOD’s building could sit empty for years or require a significant amount of capital, free rent etc. to land at a tenant.

While the GM lease expiration will not hit 2Q20 numbers. Going forward the impact on GOOD’s FFO will be noticeable. Historically, GOOD disclosed base rents by property. Based on its last disclosure, the Austin property produced $4.8 million of base rent annually. When the lease expires GOOD will not only lose the base rent it will also be required to pay for property taxes, insurance, maintenance, etc. These numbers can vary wildly, but a good rule of thumb is about 20% on of top base rents. Using this assumption GOOD’s lost revenue would be about $5.76 million or $0.17 per share of FFO or 11% of 2020 consensus FFO/share. Even the GOOD bulls will have trouble ignoring this. It may also be hard for banks to overlook. GOOD’s line of credit covenant requires a payout ratio of less than 98%. In Q1 they were at 95%. (GOOD’s 1Q20 Financial Supplement p. 14.) Currently most analyst models on GOOD are showing 3rd and 4th quarter FFO/share inline or only a penny off the FFO GOOD recorded for 1st quarter. The market has not been properly prepared for a quick fall off in revenue.

Series F

On February 20th, GOOD entered into an agreement with Gladstone Securities to sell 6% Series F Cumulative Preferred Redeemable Stock. At first glance it may have seemed to make sense for GOOD to lower its cost of capital by using the broker dealer network to access investors who were willing to accept a very low preferred dividend. However, as the costs and pricing for the Series F have become clear essentially the arrangement benefits only Gladstone Securities, which is owned by David Gladstone, not GOOD shareholders.

Based on the Series F Registered Investment Advisor Kit filed with the SEC on May 8, GOOD is selling the Series F for $23.50 even though the liquidation preference is $25.00. To make matters worse for shareholders, based on the prospectus filed on June 29th 11.5% (6% commission, 3.0% deal manager fee and 2.5% for expense) of any offering proceeds would go toward fees and expenses. This means that GOOD will get $20.80 for every share of the Series F it sells. Given the $25.00 liquidation preference, this means each share that is sold erodes GOOD’s NAV by $4.20. Since a large portion of that $4.20 will be going directly to Gladstone Securities, investor should be asking GOOD’s board to take a hard look at the arrangement.

The mantra of GOOD’s investors and bankers over the last several years has always been the dividend gets paid so the rest of the details (not reporting AFFO, high leverage etc.) do not matter. Clearly to date that has been true. Perhaps GOOD’s thinking on the Series F was that favorable FFO (as opposed to NAV) accounting treatment would have allowed them to show better dividend coverage.

In a different market GOOD may have been able to keep up this pattern of overpaying its dividend, increasing its leverage and lowering its cost of capital. However, as the saying goes when the tide goes out we find out who is swimming naked. Covid-19 has made the business environment more challenging for all companies, especially REITs. It is in periods like this that we learn who has been pushing the envelope from a financing and disclosure perspective. GOOD’s numbers may not show any impact from COVID-19 in Q2 because of its high rent collections. Nonetheless, by Q3 as the loss of GM revenue hits GOOD will have to answer some tough questions. It is only a matter of when (now or in 3 months) the market will begins to reevaluate GOOD as its own numbers show that it is drastically overpaying its dividend. The timing will be driven in part by how quickly GOOD’s sell-side analysts decide to update their models.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GOOD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.