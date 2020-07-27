Energy drinks are a market Pepsi has stepped up in so far in 2020. Better late than never.

PepsiCo tends to be a strong company during recessions and should serve value and dividend oriented investors decently well going forward in uncertain times.

Introduction

PepsiCo (PEP) was one of the first companies to report 2020 Q2 earnings. The company put up pretty stable numbers considering restaurants have been shut down or limited capacity in some form in the US and various other western countries over the first half of 2020. Nonetheless, Pepsi has historically been a stable performer during weak economies and it's looking to shape up that way this time as well. Pepsi has made moves into the energy drink space this year, which should provide catalysts for upcoming growth. Pepsi continues to grow internationally, a key growth driver for the company going forward. Here's a recap of PepsiCo's 2020 Q2 earnings, and three reasons why Pepsi could put up market-beating returns going forward.

2020 Q2 Earnings Recap

It was already almost a couple weeks ago, but Pepsi reported Q2 2020 earnings on July 13. The company posted GAAP EPS of $1.18, missing by $0.05, although they beat on non-GAAP EPS and revenue. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.32, good for a $0.07 beat, while revenue came in with a robust $15.95 billion, beating by $480M. This was a revenue decline of around 3% year over year.

The stock initially jumped on the news but has maintained approximately the same level since reporting.

While revenue declined in the quarter, revenue maintained 1.7% growth over the first 6 months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Given the stock is going into what is traditionally strong seasonality in the back half of the year (comps will be tough), and COVID-19's continued growth in the US, I estimate the company to pull in about 1% top-line growth in the rest of this year.

Reason #1 - Energy Drinks

The global energy drink market is expected to grow to over $86 billion in sales by 2026 from $53 billion in 2018. That's a robust CAGR of 7.2%. Furthermore, as people look for alternatives to high sugar Soda, lower sugar energy drinks could be an excellent way for Soda incumbents to diversify their product offerings to meet changing consumer preferences. That is exactly what Pepsi has been doing this year.

Pepsi acquired Rockstar Energy for $3.85 billion back in March after having a distribution agreement with the company since 2009. The distribution agreement had limited Pepsi's moves in the energy drink market, but with Pepsi taking control over Rockstar, Pepsi can now look to further develop its presence in the energy drink space. In fact, not long after the Rockstar acquisition, Pepsi announced a new distribution agreement with Bang Energy in late April. This could provide Pepsi with new avenues of growth going forward, although energy drink giants like Red Bull and Monster (MNST) shouldn't be underestimated. Energy drink trends continue to expand with new offerings like coffee and tea-based drinks, providing further opportunities for Pepsi to get at least some further exposure to the massive tea and coffee markets.

On the Q2 earnings call, CEO Ramon Laguarta had this to say regarding the company's energy drink segment:

I am also pleased to note that our transition and integration process with ROCKSTAR and the distribution of Bang Energy is nearly complete. We have very strong growth and market share ambitions with respect to this highly profitable category and intend to use the depth and breadth of our portfolio and distribution capabilities to improve our execution and store presence. Our energy strategy will consist of three elements. Specifically: we will look to accelerate the performance of ROCKSTAR, which has further room for growth; we will expand the distribution of Bang and improve execution in the marketplace; and we will unlock the potential for Mountain Dew to expand in the energy category.

While Rockstar's growth has been estimated to have slowed recently with tough competition from Red Bull and Monster, I think it's very possible that Pepsi can bring in experience and resources to return the brand to significant growth. Bang Energy on the other hand is one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in America, positioning itself as a healthier fitness-oriented zero-sugar, zero-calorie, vegan-friendly drink. Finally, the Mountain Dew Amp brand of energy drinks has significant potential to capitalize on the recognizable Mountain Dew brand. Pepsi is just getting started in this space and it will be interesting to watch what they're able to do over the next few years.

Reason #2 - International Growth

Pepsi still derives the majority of its revenue from North America. In the second quarter, the company's three North American divisions accounted for $9.907 billion of the company's total $15.945 billion in sales. This works out to around 62% of sales. In the first six months of 2020, sales in North America accounted for an even greater 65% of total sales.

This tells me, from a population standpoint alone, that there are still significant growth opportunities for Pepsi internationally. Europe's total sales are a fraction of North America's Frito-Lay or PepsiCo Beverages divisions. Asia, while growing, still pales in comparison to even Europe.

CEO Ramon Laguarta said this about the company's international growth on the Q2 conference call:

Across our developed markets, organic revenue increased 18% in Germany, 9% in Australia and 3% in the United Kingdom. And in developing and emerging markets, organic revenue increased 30% in China, 8% in South Africa, 7% in Brazil and 3% in Mexico. Our SodaStream business also posted another quarter of strong double-digit net revenue growth as consumers are increasingly enjoying this environmentally friendly, at‐home platform. With respect to our competitive position, we improved our year-to-date market share of snacks in Mexico, China, Brazil, U.K., France and Spain, while we held or improved our market share of beverages in the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Mexico, Brazil and Thailand.

Whether Pepsi grows organically or through acquisitions to meet customer preferences in regions outside North America, international represents a significant growth opportunity for Pepsi.

Reason #3 - The Stock Trades Near Fair Value

To calculate Pepsi's fair value, I created a discounted free cash flow model. I estimated revenue growth of 1.0% in 2020, jumping to 2021 as the company rebounds from a COVID related recession. I have the recovery continuing in 2022, then I drop growth by 0.5% for the next couple years, ultimately ending with 2% growth in perpetuity. I consider these growth rates to be on the conservative side. If Pepsi can execute on the opportunities mentioned earlier, I could see the company posting growth as high as 5-7% for at least a few years (starting in 2021). I held gross margin at a stable 55.0% throughout the model. This is close to what the company achieved in 2019, but is historically high. I decreased operating margin to 14.5% in 2020 as the company deals with COVID related expenses and brought profit margin down to 10.1% in 2020. I have operating margin recovering to 16% by 2024 and profit margin recovering to 11.0% by 2022.

Finally, my free cash flow forecasts take a slight hit in 2020 with a margin of 8.0% before recovering to 9.0% by 2023.

I used a long term growth rate of 2.0% and calculated the company's cost of capital to be 4.57% based on a cost of equity of 5.1% and a cost of debt of 2.33%, with weightings of 80.84% equity and 19.16% debt. Readers should note that this model is extremely sensitive to the cost of capital. Raising it to 5% resulted in a fair value per share of just $117.25.

My model ultimately resulted in an intrinsic value per share of $141.95, which is slightly above the closing price on Thursday, July 23. The difference between my calculated per share value and the market price is not significant enough for me to call the stock under or overvalued. Thus, I would describe the stock as approximately fairly valued. I expect Pepsi to slightly outperform the market overall going forward for the foreseeable future if purchased near fair value.

Conclusion

Pepsi is making moves in the energy drink space that will help the company diversify into even more beverage markets. The energy drink space is growing impressively, and with the right moves, I see no reason why Pepsi's brands can't become massive players in the space alongside Red Bull and Monster.

International growth continues to be an opportunity for Pepsi. The company gets over 60% of sales from North America still, but other regions are growing quickly. Organic growth in China came in at a whopping 30% in Q2, while Germany grew 18%. Further growth should continue in international markets for the foreseeable future.

Finally, PepsiCo is trading near to slightly under fair value based on my conservative 5 year discounted cash flow model. Furthermore, the company pays a solid dividend yield of nearly 3.0% as of the time of writing. The company has achieved dividend growth for an incredible 48 year streak. I see no reason for this to end any time soon.

Pepsi is a very solid buy and hold stock. I think investors are likely to do well with Pepsi in their portfolio, especially during uncertain times, although investors shouldn't expect massive growth. Pepsi is a slow compounding investment machine that should continue to operate reasonably well.

