We believe a fair market multiple to pay for LII's shares, on an EV/Sales multiple, to be 2.6x based on the company's fundamentals. Our fair value estimate is $200.

Even before their second quarter earnings release, Lennox International's (LII) stock price was already showing strong momentum, with shares already reaching levels before the COVID-19 market sell-off. At $265 per share, LII has a market cap of $9.72B and currently has a dividend yield of 1.21%.

At this point, valuations are a bit frothy. We believe LII is an excellent business, but even great businesses bought at high valuations can become bad investments. It is hard to justify paying forward multiples of 3.1x, 19.1x and 28.9x on an EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, and P/E basis, respectively, when there is still a lot of uncertainties regarding the effects of COVID-19 on the economy. To put LII’s valuation multiple into context, its 5-year average sales multiple for the company stands at 2.3x.

With shares trading at $265 per share, we believe the market might be too optimistic about future growth in the company. That said, management is still guiding for revenues to drop 10% to 15% and margins are expected to decrease as volumes contract, especially in their Commercial segment, which saw a decline of 27% in volume as of their last quarter. We believe current valuations don't make up for their slightly positive, but still negative outlook.

Q2 Recap

With second quarter results just released a few days ago, Lennox International saw better performance than anticipated, which led to management raising revenue guidance from down 11% to 17%, to down 10% to 15%, and GAAP EPS from continuing operations from a range of $7.07 to $8.07, to a new range of $7.31 to $8.11.

LII reported revenues for their second quarter (Apr-Jun) of $941.3M, beating expectations by $34.8M, but still down 14% compared to the prior-year period. LII’s Residential Heating & Cooling segment revenues were down 6% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, with volume down 8%, but offset by higher price/mix of up 2%. During their conference call, management felt positive about the outlook for their residential segment, which was already showing signs of improvement by the month of June as states continued their re-opening phase. Hotter weather also contributed to the uptick in the demand of HVACs. The resilience of their residential segment also weighs on the fact that the demand for HVAC products is more about emergency repairs or replacements, and sometimes those repairs cannot be deferred for a long time.

That said, the Commercial Heating & Cooling segment were more heavily impacted by the pandemic, with the segment down 28% compared to the prior-year period. Volume was down 27% with price/mix down 1%. Backlog was down 20% year-over-year.

The Big Picture

Lennox is a global leading provider of climate control solutions. The company manufactures and markets products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. LII reports results under three operating segments: (i) Residential Heating and Cooling, (ii) Commercial Heating and Cooling, and (iii) Refrigeration. Residential Heating and cooling represent approximately 60% of total sales and 65% of operating profits, followed by Commercial heating and cooling accounting for 25% of sales and 25% of operating profits, and Refrigeration accounting for 14% of sales and 10% of profits. However, the company is shrinking its refrigeration segment, exiting their Australian, Asian, and South American markets in 2018; and divesting Kyson Warren, a non-core refrigeration business unit, in 2019 for $49M in cash. LII acquired Kyson Warren for $138M in 2010.

On a consolidated basis, revenue growth has been consistent throughout the years. Between 2010 and 2019, sales have grown from $2.6B to $3.8B, growing every single year and compounding at a 4% rate.

The company breaks down its revenues by segment as well, which helps investors to further analyze their operating results:

Right away we find that LII’s refrigeration segment has lagged the other two business units in revenue growth but also it is the least profitable operating unit. Management’s decision to steer away from this market seems to be the right choice, as low margins could indicate a lack of competitive strength.

LII’s Residential heating and cooling have always been the biggest contributor to revenues and the segment with a higher growth rate. From 2010 to 2019, sales have increased from $1.4B to a recent $2.3B, or a 9-year CAGR of 5.5%. That said, their commercial segment is not far behind in growth, showing a 9-year sales CAGR of 4.8%.

We like it when businesses can grow their top-line coupled with margin expansion. To us, that clearly highlights two important characteristics: 1) the company has a working business model, and 2) they have a scalable business model.

By looking at LII’s trend and common size analysis of their income statement, we find that point number two is at work. In 2011, COGS as a percent of sales was 76.4%. Since then, management has been able to reduce its cost of sales by 480 basis points, to a recent 71.6%. Stated in their annual report, the company mentions the use of Six Sigma principles and lean manufacturing techniques. Also, as the company has reached a greater scale, they now have greater purchasing power, lowering the cost of raw materials to a degree:

We operate manufacturing facilities worldwide and utilize the best available manufacturing techniques based on the needs of our businesses, including the use of lean manufacturing and principles of Six Sigma, a disciplined, data-driven approach and methodology for improving quality. To maximize our buying effectiveness in the marketplace, we have a central strategic sourcing group that consolidates purchases of certain materials. The goal of the strategic sourcing group is to concentrate purchases with three to five suppliers and develop long-term relationships with these vendors. By developing these strategies and relationships, we seek to leverage our material needs to reduce costs and improve financial and operating performance. – Annual report

Below the gross profit line, the expansion of LII’s operating income margin is more noticeable, going from 8.2% in 2010 to 12.8% by 2019. The biggest contributor to margin expansion has been the cost control of G&A expenses. While revenues have compounded at a rate of 4%, G&A costs have only increased at a rate of 1.8%. As a percent of sales, G&A has decreased from 15.1% to 12.8% between 2010 and 2019. That indicates a good management team and a business model that can achieve better efficiencies as a greater scale is reached, meaning they can grow revenues with the same amount of resources. As a result, EPS adjusting for one-time items, have increased from $2.1 in 2010 to $11.19 by 2019, allowing management to increase their dividend payments from $0.60 to $2.82 during the same period.

The Bottom Line

LII is an excellent business. The slow divestiture of their Refrigeration segment is a good step to improve margins and invest more resources in their other two highly profitable remaining segments. However, we believe valuations are too expensive for our liking.

The company is currently trading at a forward EV/Sales multiple of 3.25x, above its 5-year average of 2.3x. The stock is also trading above the mean price target of $230 set by 12 analysts following the company:

That said, our fair value estimate for the company is much lower than analysts' expectations, at $200 per share. We believe a fair multiple to pay for LII, based on an EV/Sales basis to be 2.6x. We come up with our fair value sales multiple assuming the following variables:

An average EBITDA margin of 13.7%

A reinvestment rate of 20%

Average returns on capital of 23% (LII's 10-year average)

An intrinsic growth rate of 4.5%

A cost of capital of 8%

Using our fair value sales multiple of 2.6x and applying it to analyst's sales expectations for 2021 of $3.4B, we get a fair value estimate for LII of $200 per share.

At this point, we believe LII doesn’t offer a compelling risk/reward scenario. With valuation multiples at near all-time high levels, missed expectations can cause LII’s multiples to re-rate lower.

The company still has a good percentage of sales coming from its Commercial Heating and Cooling segment. Management expects shipments for commercial equipment to be down 25% for the industry. We believe the commercial side of the business would recover at a slower pace than the residential side of the business, as companies are still navigating the uncertainties of COVID-19 by reducing CAPEX budgets.

At lower prices, we would definitely become interested in exploring the idea again. Until then, we are staying on the sidelines and keeping this stock on our watchlist. We would not go short a stock that has so much momentum behind it. An overpriced company can become even more expensive. That is why we have a neutral rating on the stock.

