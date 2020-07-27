Shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) have been rallying substantially since the March low and have reached a new all-time high, up nearly 30% from a year ago. This significant outperformance naturally leads to the question of whether now is a time to take profits in APD, particularly with shares trading about 33x earnings, which is undoubtedly a hefty valuation for an industrial company. However, given its successful track record in deploying capital and tremendous future growth opportunity, I see further upside for shares and would stay long.

Results Have Been Strong

In the company's fiscal third quarter (financials available here), APD earned $2.01, $0.03 ahead of consensus as revenue of $2.07 billion (down 7%) was essentially in line. Non-GAAP EPS was down 7% from a year ago, and the company faced a $0.35-$0.50 headwind from COVID-19. Absent COVID-19, earnings would have been up about 10%. Considering the COVID-19 recession is driving down S&P 500 earnings by about 42% in Q2, APD's largely fee-based revenue stream showed its resiliency in the quarter.

Volumes were down 3% due to weaker demand for gasses, given lockdowns and lower economic activity. Currency was also a 2% headwind as nearly 70% of its business is located outside of the United States. With the dollar weakening over the past month, this headwind should reverse itself in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Subsequent to the quarter, APD also announced a $5 billion green ammonia plant with APD using the ammonia to produce green hydrogen for the global transportation market. This significant project is a reminder that APD is at the center of the growth market, which is making the planet greener. From the gasification of coal, which can reduce carbon emissions, to producing emissions-free hydrogen, APD's industrial gas solutions are critical to powering a more environmentally aware 21st century.

Management's relentless focus on cash flow and recurring, stable revenue have made APD an exceptionally profitable company in delivering these solutions. Over the past year, the company has generated nearly $2.7 billion in distributable cash flow, or $12 per share for a 4.1% distributable yield.

Now, the company only pays a $5.36 dividend, using its significant excess cash flow to fund substantial capex growth projects, which is discussed further below. Still even while reinvesting substantial sums in its business, APD has generated over 10% dividend growth for 20 years. Given its substantial growth opportunities, I would expect the company to maintain a similar growth rate over the next 5-10 years. So, while its current 1.8% yield may not seem that high, payouts are poised to rise significantly over time.

Importantly, these dividend payments are supported by strong underlying earnings trends. Management has been consistently growing earnings by a double-digit pace, which is why distributable cash flow provides more than 2x coverage for its dividend. Fiscal 2020 will likely see about 2-3% profit growth. While a slowdown from past year, that is a still a solid out-turn in a severe recession.

APD has generated consistently strong operating results with steady cash flow and earnings growth. Facing its gravest test over the past three months, the business proved resilient with only 3% volume hit and continued new project wins. Importantly, the company, which has a track record of deploying capital in an accretive fashion, has substantial growth opportunities ahead.

APD Has Tremendous Growth Potential

Air Products had set forth a goal of committing $15 billion to new projects in its five-year plan from fiscal 2018 to fiscal 2022. Today, the company has $24.8 billion in total assets, so this was a tremendous goal. With the Saudi Arabia deal, APD now has $15.9 billion of new projects, surpassing its target two years ahead of schedule. As you can see below, the company has a wide array of projects it is undertaking.

It is critical to recognize that many of these large projects don't come online for several years, such as Indonesia in 2024 and Saudi Arabia in 2025. Undertaking these projects, APD is building a substantial pipeline of earnings and cash flow growth that won't really start to hit the bottom line until mid-to-late decade. In other words, while APD has generated steady growth for years now, the best is yet to come. Of the $15.9 billion in new projects, APD has only spent $4.9 billion. Because of the long cycle nature of its projects, it takes time for growth capex to translate to earnings growth, and we are just approaching this inflection point over the next year.

Now, some might worry whether APD can afford this growth pipeline as this $16 billion in new projects includes $11 billion in incremental spending. I believe the answer is a clear "yes." APD currently only has $1.8 billion in net debt. Management always runs the company very conservatively, recognizing it is about to embark a growth journey. At only 0.3x debt to LTM EBITDA, APD is running well below management's 3x target. That gives APD $9.2 billion of incremental debt capacity. On top of this, the company will retain $3.6 billion of cash flow from now through year-end 2022. This $12.8 billion of spending capacity is $1.8 billion above its remaining spending commitments, giving it room to sign some additional projects. APD can comfortably finance the projects it is committing to.

However, even this understates APD's true growth potential. That debt capacity of $9.2 billion is based on EBITDA over the last twelve months. As each new project comes online, the company's EBITDA will increase. As the company gets bigger, it can support incremental debt to fund new projects while staying at 3x leverage. In keeping with its conservatism, APD only borrows against the cash flow it already generates, rather than borrowing against the cash it expects to generate in the future. Here is what CEO Seifi Ghasemi said to this point on the earnings call,

"We have always said that, if you do the math and take the projects that we have announced, calculate the EBITDA for them and then obviously our capacity goes up and so on, you can come up with the fact that we can invest $30 billion in total."

This incremental $12 billion of capacity implies that APD expects current projects to generate nearly $4 billion of incremental EBITDA. The company converts just over half of EBITDA into net income. This announced $16 billion in projects should support an additional $8-10 in EPS, largely coming in 2023-2025. From there, the company could expand another $12 billion. As the demand for gas and carbon-free hydrogen grows, APD is poised to more than double in size within 5-7 years.

APD Can Grow Into Its Multiple

At 33x earnings of about $8.60 per share, APD shares certainly are not cheap. This multiple reflects the fact that investors can see the medium-term growth APD will generate, based on projects it is undertaking that just take time to hit the bottom line. APD's EPS could reach $17 by 2025 (a 15% CAGR), based on announced projects. From there, if it deploys an incremental $12 billion based on its enlarged EBITDA, it could earn at least $24 by 2030 (an 11% CAGR).

With sustained double-digit earnings growth and associated dividend growth, APD's multiple will materially compress over time and support the share price. Shares today have a 4% distributable cash flow yield, which I view as attractive, given these growth prospects. I believe shares could move to $340 over the next year for a 3.5% distributable yield. APD is a core long-term holding one can own and enjoy the benefit of compounding income growth.

