Last week, when AT&T (T) reported strong quarterly free cash flow and re-affirmed its dividend commitment, the stock trended lower. Income investors be may rest assured that telecom bundling, unlimited mobile plans, and HBO Max (to a smaller degree) will support a 50-60% payout. The worry for passive income investors is that the WarnerMedia unit is a troubling headwind. Until film production restarts fully and the unit releases blockbuster movies in theaters, AT&T's cash flow growth may stall. Investors should also look at Altria (MO), another of our Do-It-Yourself Dividend Income Champ.

Why? Readers should start by looking at the 8% dividend yield.

Similar Dividend Yield

Data by YCharts

Altria and AT&T are obviously in different sectors. Altria is a consumer defensive tobacco holding while AT&T is a telecom service held back by its entertainment and streaming media unit. Both offer similar dividend yields but differ on their return on invested capital and operating margin. Still, the gross profit/total assets are similar at 0.2 times:

Company Return on Assets ROIC Gross Profit / Total Assets Gross Margin Operating Margin EBITDA Margin Altria Group -1.60% -2.30% 0.2 62.50% 51.60% 11.70% AT&T 2.60% 5.70% 0.2 53.90% 16.60% 31.20%

Data courtesy of Stock Rover

Investors may hold both companies for the growth rebound prospects ahead. But Altria's outlook is clearer than AT&T's in the near term. Until the U.S. contains the pandemic, the entertainment business will bleed cash for AT&T.

Second Quarter Earnings Expectations

When Altria reports Q2 results, analysts expect an EPS of $1.06, down slightly from $1.10 last year.

Source: Tipranks

In Q1, Altria posted an EPS of $1.09, up 18.5% year-on-year. Chances are good that the company will beat estimates again in the quarter. Altria's combustible products will keep adding to its profits. Adjusted OCI rose 20.1% Y/Y to $2.392 billion while adjusted margins were 55.3%:

Source: Altria

The company benefited from higher pricing and higher volume, which easily offset expense increases. The net pricing of 9.2% in Q1 may improve this quarter if management increased the pace of revenue growth in the period. Conversely, it estimated a U.S. cigarette volume decline of 2% in Q1. COVID-19 hurt consumer pantry loading, leading to an industry decline of 3.5%. With lockdowns easing in the period, Altria may post results that exceed analyst estimates.

Opportunity

Non-combustibles are a long-term growth opportunity for Altria. The company said, "Over the next 10 years we will develop and expand our portfolio of FDA-authorized non-combustible products and actively convert adult smokers to them." As it focuses on its three most popular platforms - oral tobacco, e-vapor, and heated tobacco - the pivot from combustible to non-combustible sales will strengthen the company's revenue potential. For now, the company will have to offset the drop in volume shipments for premium cigarettes and branded discounts with the deep discount cigarette segment:

Source: Altria

Altria's moral obligation to convert adult smokers to FDA-authorized, noncombustible products will lessen any future litigation risks against the company. It is already leading the industry in preventing underage consumers from buying adult products. So, the company's transition away from relying on Marlboro will continue as it invests in its noncombustible portfolio.

Steady Dividend

Investors should not speculate that Altria will increase its dividend at this time. The company stopped its share buyback in Q1 and drew down its revolving credit facility to increase its immediate liquidity. It ended the quarter with $2 billion of cash, after dividend payments. But because it withdrew its 2020 diluted EPS guidance, the Board is not in a position yet to authorize a dividend hike. Still, investors should expect Altria to maintain its dividend that currently yields 8.03%.

Despite the high cash levels on hand, SA Premium warns that dividend safety is low:

Source: SA Premium

If Altria's revenue slips and cash flow weakens, then the dividend is at risk. So far, recent results do not suggest the demand for its products is falling enough for investors to worry.

Price Target

The 50 and 150 day moving average suggests that Altria stock should hold the tight $40 - $42 range after the earnings report:

Chart courtesy of Stock Rover Visuals

Analysts are bullish on Altria. The average price target is $49.13 (according to Tipranks). Investors may build a 5-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model. Use the following metrics:

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 7.5% - 6.5% 7.00% Terminal Revenue Multiple 3.6x - 4.6x 4.1x Fair Value $48.14 - $58.77 $53.36 Upside 15.0% - 40.4% 27.50%

Model courtesy of finbox (open link to adjust assumptions)

Given Altria's consistent quarterly revenue, investors may assign a terminal revenue multiple of 4.1%. This assumes that the company will grow revenue by 1-3% over the next five years.

Altria is still around 20% below its 52-week highs. Yield-hungry investors will notice the share price stabilized since June 2020. The yield is sustainable and is more attractive than holding cash.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on value stocks ready to pop and potentially double. Click [X] Real-time alerts to get an email whenever I publish a new article. Join DIY investing today to get the Dividend Income Champs List, top ideas, and the Stock Triples.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO, T over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.