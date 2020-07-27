Discovery (DISCA) is one of the safest media plays on the market right now. Despite the expected decline of advertising revenues in Q2, the company will still be profitable in the next couple of years. With $1.45 billion in liquidity, the company's debt problem is also manageable as $15.8 billion of its total debt matures in small amounts over the next 29 years. Considering the current low-interest-rate environment, the management of Discovery made a wise choice of approving the $2 billion share repurchase program, which is likely going to be executed in the following months. By trading at a P/E of 7.64x, Discovery is a great long-term media play with a rich library of content that will continue to create value. For that reason, I'm long Discovery.

More Room for Growth

While Discovery's stock declined by more than 30% along with the rest of the market at the beginning of the year, its revenues in Q1 decreased only by 1% Y/Y to $2.68 billion. The company continues to be the most-watched pay-TV network in the United States among all the major demographic groups and COVID-19 only helped it to increase its viewership. When compared to others, Discovery trades way below its peers on an EV/EBITDA and P/E basis and in my opinion, its stock is one of the safest stocks in the media industry to own for the long-term.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

Since more than 50% of Discovery's revenue comes from the advertising business, the company's Q2 report will show a Y/Y decline of that business, as advertisers currently hoard cash and try to survive the pandemic. Needham estimates that Discovery's revenues in Q2 will be down 14% Y/Y. However, the decline is already priced in and Discovery is not the only company that will be hurt by the pandemic this year. Therefore, Discovery's stock has a high chance to appreciate after the release of Q2 earnings results next week, as there's every reason to believe that the advertising business will recover in the next few quarters.

The biggest competitive advantage of Discovery is its rich library of content. Every year the company produces around 8000 hours of content, way above its closest peers. In addition, Discovery has 29 television networks in nearly every country in the world. By creating non-fiction, non-scripted content, Discovery is able to decrease the cost of production, which helps it to keep its margins at relatively high levels in comparison to others. Right now Discovery's operating and net margins are 28.82% and 18.54%, respectively. At the same time, Discovery makes all of its content by itself, which means that the company keeps full ownership rights to all of its movies and series. This helps it to grow its distribution business, which is the second-biggest revenue generator after advertising, as it's able to license that content to others. However, as cord-cutting continues to take place right now, Discovery has been looking for options to enter the direct-to-consumer market. Its purchases of Eurosport Player and Food Network Kitchen signal that the company has every intention to become a big player in the streaming world. The good news is that it has a strong backlog of content, which will help it to acquire subscribers fast. The bad news is that by offering a DTC experience, Discovery could undercut its distributors. By offering its content on its own DTC platforms, there is no longer a need for consumers to sign up for distributors' offerings to watch the content that they want since they will be able to get that content from Discovery itself. For that reason, Discovery doesn't have a real DTC strategy at the moment and last month the company's CEO David Zaslav said that they're still trying to determine that strategy.

The biggest disadvantage of Discovery is its high debt load. With $15.8 billion in debt, the company's total cash reserves stand at only $1.45 billion. However, with interest coverage of 5x, the debt situation is manageable. The company generates enough cash to service its debt each quarter and since all of that debt matures in small amounts over the next 29 years, Discovery will not face a liquidity crisis in the foreseeable future. For that reason, I wouldn't worry too much about the debt situation.

What I'm excited about is the ongoing $2 billion share repurchase program, which was approved at the beginning of the year. Considering the current low-interest-rate environment, it makes sense for the company to buyback its shares at the current price, as its business is profitable and it has enough liquidity to service its debt and create value for its shareholders. In Q1, Discovery spent only $159 million out of $2 billion on repurchases, and more purchases were likely done in Q2 since the stock declined by more than 30% with the rest of the market during the period. If that happens to be the case, then there's no reason not to be bullish about Discovery.

Takeaway

By trading at a P/E of only 7.64x, I consider Discovery to be one of the safest media long-term investments on the market at the moment. Despite the decline of the advertising business in Q2, Discovery is still going to be profitable this year and its EPS for FY20 is forecasted to be $2.90. The depreciation of its stock was caused by the market selloff that occurred a few months ago and there's a high possibility that the stock will recover in the next few quarters, as the bottom line improves. At the current prices, Discovery's stock is a bargain and for that reason, I recently decided to open a long position in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DISCA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.