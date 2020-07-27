Warren Buffet once said the following.

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Suffice it to say, Buffet does not give extra precedence to the valuation of the respective firm and with good reason. Just look at the present bull market which began on the 6th of March 2009. Higher priced industries such as semi-conductor and technology have stocks for example which have significantly outperformed companies in other industries with much cheaper valuations.

The lesson here is that profitability and cash-flow are just as important when researching potential investments. One such company which has already taken out its pre-corona virus highs is large-cap consumer staple firm, Nestle S.A (OTCPK:NSRGF). We actually penned a piece on this stock back in April when we stated that the firm's technicals were demonstrating that it had clear momentum on its side. A couple of weeks later, we saw the evidence of this in its first quarter numbers. Organic sales growth grew by well over 4% which was well ahead of consensus. Purina Pet Care, prepared dishes, coffee and Health Science divisions drove the top-line forward. This performance definitely illustrated the resilience of the firm.

Before we get into how we view Nestle's valuation at present, let's look at the company's 10-year financials. Followers of our work will know that we always like to invest with the established underlying trend. Why? Because a long-term trend which has been fully established usually will continue unless earnings or margins are contracting. However, as we can see below, Nestle continues to go from strength to strength. We will use trailing numbers as we are approaching mid-year.

Metric 12 Month - Trailing Average Long Term Trend Sales $95.66 Billion Negative - Fail Operating Income $16.42 Billion Positive - Pass EBIT Margin 17.3% Positive - Pass Gross Margin 49.8% Negative - Fail Net Income $13.03 billion Negative - Fail Dividend $2.77 per Share Positive - Pass Free Cash Flow $4.11 Per Share Positive - Pass Equity (Book Value) $54.63 Billion Negative - Fail Debt To Equity Ratio 0.39 Negative - Fail

The above trends definitely paint a picture of where the firm is going. We went back to 2010 with our analysis but for example if we had started our trends from 2011, some of the negative trends (such as gross margin, sales and Net Income) would have actually turned out to be positive. Nevertheless, Nestle's present gross margin of 49.8% definitely demonstrates a strong economic moat as the average in this sector is currently 33.48%. EBIT margins are at their highest levels and demonstrate better profitability than in 2010 for example when the firm was turning over more sales that it presently is doing.

When profitability is improving, it is vital to ignite sales growth to take advantage of this trend. Although Nestle has averaged only 1.1% sales growth on average per year over the past 3 years, these averages are expected to be significantly improved on going forward with 2.8% sales growth expected next year (2021) followed by 3.5%+ growth in 2021.

This is why we would not be overly worried about the declining equity trend on the balance sheet at present. Free cash-flow numbers have never been higher which is why we believe it will be only a matter of time before the book-value trend reverses. The present debt to equity ratio (0.39) furthermore is not high enough to really impact the financials adversely. Because of this as well as elevated cash-flow, the dividend continues to look rock-solid where the present yield comes in at 2.35%

From a valuation standpoint, although sales do not look that expensive from an earnings standpoint, the book multiple as well as the sales multiple looks rather pricey at present. The recent new highs have triggered a bearish divergence on the RSI momentum indicator. We would not be interested in getting long here until price stoops back down to more oversold levels.

What is the takeaway here? Well even if Nestle were to shed $15 a share, its assets and sales would still be well ahead of what this sector is trending at. Don't let that fool you though. This firm's long-term trends remain bullish which is why we see long-term gains ahead. Let's see what the second quarter numbers bring shortly.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.