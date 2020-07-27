Jones Lang LaSalle has suspended dividends to shareholders as it braces itself for extended disruption to its business from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investment Thesis

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. From the Q1-2020 earnings call transcript:

It is likely that this crisis (COVID-19 pandemic)will have significant repercussions on the global economy and on our industry, which will go well beyond this year.

I believe that is absolutely true, and at the present share price, investors should wait to hear progress at the Q2-2020 earnings call, scheduled for pre-market Thursday, August 6, 2020. Analysts' consensus EPS estimates indicate earnings will not recover to 2019 levels until 2023. However, buying at a suitably low level share price could provide good returns for an investor prepared to hold until 2023 and beyond. One drawback is suspension of the dividend, so returns will rely entirely on share price gains. But this is a long-established company with low debt levels, which has a record of strong earnings growth through reinvesting profits in the business, rather than conducting share buybacks. The share price has shown a great deal of volatility over the last six months. Do not be surprised to see the share price continues to fluctuate above and below present levels. Patience to wait for a lower entry point is likely to be rewarded in the period ahead. A detailed analysis of the company's financials and its outlook appears below.

The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

The logo of the DGI+ Club explained:

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way. For more information and background on share value assessment please visit, "Forget Irrelevant Valuations, Returns Based Investing Is A Better Approach" and "Free Cash Flows: Let's Have A Discussion Towards A Better Understanding."

Assets, Liabilities

The engines and the lubrication, along with human talent, drive the business. Shareholders have no legal rights to or ownership of the assets. Shareholders in a limited liability company have no legal obligations in respect of the liabilities.

"Equity Bucket"

Shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company. Equity is increased by capital raised from shareholders, and by earnings of the company. While shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company, they have little to no say in how the equity is distributed. In some companies, management actions in respect of the shareholders' equity do not always benefit shareholders and can be highly detrimental to shareholders. At the DGI+ Club, in addition to reviewing profitability, balance sheet strength, liquidity, and other metrics, we take the extra step of checking the "Equity Bucket" for "leaks", i.e., effective distributions out of or other reductions in equity that do not benefit shareholders.

Below, I address:

Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns Checking the Jones Lang LaSalle "Equity Bucket"

Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Jones Lang LaSalle shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Jones Lang LaSalle Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Jones Lang LaSalle were negative returns for seven of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The remaining investor's return is 1.3%, due to their lower buy price of $97.45 in 2016 during a dip in the market. These rates of return, ranging from positive 1.3% to negative (52.2)%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to July 24, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to share investors. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant rating for Jones Lang LaSalle is 'Bullish', primarily based on 'Value' at present share price, and on 'Growth'.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low, and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals.

The further out estimates are made, the less certain they become. The 2022 to 2024 estimates, due to being covered by only 4 or fewer analysts, will have additional uncertainty.

The range between high and low estimates is quite wide, suggesting a significant degree of uncertainty in future expectations.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios DashboardsTM further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Jones Lang LaSalle. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. Analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2020 is estimated to be down 42.1% in 2019 reflecting a major expected impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Analysts' consensus EPS estimate for 2021 is down 22.6% on 2019, indicating an expected prolonged impact from COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the analysts' consensus EPS estimates do not exceed 2019 EPS until 2023. Prior to 2020, EPS showed strong yearly growth, ranging from 11.8% to 33.9%. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. Below, I quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.1 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return through end of 2022 of negative (1.9)% for the consensus case, 3.1% for the high case, and negative (6.6)% for the low case. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus, high and low estimates and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 7.52 (same as current TTM P/E ratio). This P/E ratio of 7.52 is well below the historical median of 12.92 per Fig. 3 above.

Table 2.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.2 uses similar assumptions to those in Table 2.1 above, except for the P/E ratio progressively increasing from the current 7.52 P/E ratio to the historical median of 12.92 by end of 2024. At the higher P/E ratio 2022 consensus case rate of return increases from negative (1.9)% per Table 2.1 to 11.2%, with similar increases for high and low cases. I have also assumed dividend payments will resume in 2022 at yearly rate of $0.90 per share. In Table 2.3 below, I show the result of holding off buying to wait for a possible lower share price.

Table 2.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return - Allowing For A Lower Share Buy price

Table 2.3 assumptions are similar to Table 2.2, except I have assumed a 20% fall in share price in 2020 occurs before buying. At the assumed lower buy price of $80.05, indicative returns through end of 2022 are 21.6% for consensus, 27.7% for high, and 15.9% for low cases. It should be noted the Jones Lang LaSalle share price reached a 2020 high of $178.55 on February 6, 2020, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a market-wide downturn. The share price fell to a low of $78.29 on March 23, before recovering to the current closing price of $100.06 on July 24. The share price has shown a great deal of volatility, increasing the likelihood of opportunity to buy around the $80 mark, as shown in the chart below.

Figure 4

Data by YCharts

Checking The Jones Lang LaSalle "Equity Bucket"

Table 3.1 Jones Lang LaSalle Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Period January 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020 (3.25 years)

Table 3.1 shows Jones Lang LaSalle has increased net assets used in operations by $2.93 million over the last 3.25 years. The increase was funded by $2.08 billion in equity and $847 million in net debt. The $2.08 billion increase in shareholders' equity over the last 3.25 years is analyzed in Table 3.2 below.

Table 3.2 Jones Lang LaSalle Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of, or other reductions in equity, do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this happening to some extent with Jones Lang LaSalle, as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period January 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.25-year period totals to $1,680 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $35.58.

The company shows strong net income and EPS growth through end of 2019.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $381 million of income regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Jones Lang LaSalle. These adjustments decrease reported non-GAAP EPS over the 3.25-year period by $8.04 per share.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Jones Lang LaSalle, these items were negative $(29.3) million and decreased EPS by $(0.24) over the 3.25-year period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $159.1 million ($3.29 EPS effect) over the 3.25-year period. The market value of these shares is estimated to be roughly the same as the amount recorded for stock compensation expense purposes charged against net income over the 3.25-year period. This is pleasing to see, as very often the amounts charged by companies against net income is far below the actual cost, thus overstating earnings.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.25-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $35.58 ($1,680 million) has decreased to $27.27 ($1,255 million) net income from operations, added to funds available for distribution to shareholders.

While share repurchases were insufficient to offset issues to staff, resulting in net additional ~0.7 million shares.

There were 5.7 million shares issued for acquisitions. These issues together with staff shares resulted in outstanding shares increasing by 6.4 million to 51.6 million, over the 3.25 year period.

In the period under review, net debt as a percentage of net debt + equity has increased from 19.2% at end of 2017 to 33.0% at end of Q1-2020.

Jones Lang LaSalle: Summary And Conclusions

The company will likely take a few years to recover to previous earnings levels. The prospects for recovery, followed by a resumption of earnings growth makes the shares of interest. This is particularly so, if the opportunity arises to buy well below present share price levels, which is not an unreasonable expectation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.