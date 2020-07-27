Thesis Summary

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) tracks the performance of the consumer staples select sector index. Due to its nature, I believe now could be a good time to buy the fund. Consumer staples were the ultimate safety in stocks during the financial crisis, falling half as much as the rest of the market. The Consumer Staples sector consists of various industries like food Processing, beverages, tobacco, household, and personal products. Overall, it's a well-balanced portfolio for the long-term investors who have the best passively managed funds.

ETF Overview

The XLP tracks the performance of the Consumer Staples Select Index. The XLP is filled with mostly large-caps, which investors find attractive due to their financial solidity. This means it invests in companies that produce essential goods. This is different from consumer discretionary which has non-basic necessities.

This chart shows the recent price trend in XLP, which is currently priced at $61.50. It is down 7.29% since it reached a peak in 2019, but over the long term, the fund has produced solid returns.

As we can see, the fund is filled with beverages and food names such as Walmart Inc. (WMT), PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) and Coca-Cola Co. (KO). What's interesting to see though is that the top holding is Procter & Gamble (PG), which represents fabric and healthcare companies. The fund is overall well-diversified in terms of holdings, with PG accounting for only 16.70% of the portfolio.

Above we can see how the fund has performed vis-a-vis its peers and also the general market. The fund has underperformed the John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS). Although both have a similar investing profile, the JHMS has benefited from its higher holding of Walmart Inc.

The XLP has $13.89 billion under management, a dividend yield of 2.6% and an expense ratio of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the JHMS has a much higher expense ratio of 0.4%, and the dividend is somewhat lower at 2.44%. The higher expense is understandable since the fund is much smaller, 22.30M AUM. Lastly, the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) has a 2.56% yield and the lowest expense ratio, 0.1%, with 6.144 billion AUM.

In terms of holdings, the VDC is the most diversified, with 95 different stocks. Meanwhile, the JHMS has 52 and the XLP is the least diversified with 34.

What I Like About the XLP

There are a lot of things to like about the XLP. For starters, it offers a well-covered 2.63% dividend yield. The beauty of XLP is that it holds non-diversified top-quality stocks. The top holding, PG, is a stock everyone should include to some extent in their portfolio, in my opinion. What I like about the rest of the holdings is that they are overall more traditional value companies, which I expect will outperform growth shortly.

It is evident to investors that growth stocks have grossly outperformed value stocks. But this won't necessarily be the case in the future. Markets move in cycles and value will have its time once again. Historically, value stocks have outperformed growth when coming out of a recession, and although this could be the case again after the economies have been hit by the coronavirus and we return to normal. Lots of stocks in XLP have been hit hard by the latest correction and haven't completely recovered. It has been pointed out by some analysts that XLP has only performed well due to its exposure to Procter & Gamble, but this isn't a reason to sell, it's a reason to buy. I believe we will likely see the rest of the stocks slowly catch up to the broader market.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning that consumer staples will also do well in an inflationary environment, which is something we might face in the next few years.

Risks

The risks associated with XLP can be explained in terms of opportunity cost. The XLP is a safe bet, and if you invest in it you will receive moderate returns. Since I assume you have a finite amount of money, investing in XLP means not investing in something else, which is why we face a problem of opportunity cost.

However, the XLP can serve as a hedge and balance out a more aggressive portfolio.

Takeaway

The XLP is a good defensive play and it will certainly help you get some peace of mind. Quality value companies like PG, Walmart, and KO will be here long after we are gone. If you are investing in the long term, XLP is a good bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.