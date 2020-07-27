We resolve those issues by using Market-Making firm professionals’ actions when negotiating big-volume stock trades under time and competitive pressures, acting to dodge risk by hedging.

Whose expectations for those measures are available, how credible are they, and how likely are they to come to pass? How comparable between alternatives? What evidence exists?

Comparisons among industry investment alternatives needed: how likely we are to have a profit, what kinds of loss might be encountered, how long realization may take.

Another COVID-19 influenced industry is manufactured housing, initially due to RV-style needs for contagion-control efforts among marginal economic publics. It's an ill-wind that blows no good.

Investment thesis

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) is an active investment alternative where institutional interest apparently has been revved up in online retailing due to COVID-19 disruptions in conventional retailing. Apparently, sufficiently enough to prompt portfolio managers to acquire new volume holdings in the stock.

Their attention continues to support further near-term price-rise expectations at a +8% scale, evidenced in the past by profitable outcomes in 19 out of every 20 positions following prior hedging-derived Market-Maker [MM] price range forecasts with Risk-Reward balances like the present. PATK has quickly fulfilled such forecasts in less than a month with subsequent price gains at near-expected levels.

Description

"Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; interior passage doors; slide-out trim and fascia products; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath and closet building products; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum fuel tanks; boat covers, towers, tops, and frames; CNC molds and composite parts; and slotwall panels and components. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics, audio systems components, appliances, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester products, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. It offers its products through a network of manufacturing and distribution centers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana."

Comparing alternative investments

We perform our usual daily scan of the derivative securities markets to find what are the current most promising near-term equity investments. Clues appear in Market-Makers' [MM] current-day price-range forecasts for over 2,800 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs.

The price-range forecasts are the natural implications of hedging actions taken to protect market-making-firm capital put necessarily at risk to "fill" multi-million-$ trade orders by institutions like those noted above.

The advantage of a price-RANGE forecast instead of just a price-TARGET forecast is that there is a sense, and recognition, of RISK in the forecast. All of our daily measures of forecasts have this essential dimension.

Here is how the reward-risk balances currently appear for PATK and other stocks noted by Yahoo Finance to be of most current interest to investors interested in this stock and in manufactured housing and RVs.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The stock apparently of best advantage is PATK at location [9]. As a 'market-average" notion, SPDR S&P 500 index ETF SPY is at [7], with a similar gain prospect to PATK but a bit larger price drawdown exposure. Its offsetting advantages are spelled out, with other conditions contributing to reward and risk in Figure 2. Principal questions for all alternatives are "how likely are these outcomes to happen", and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the histories of outcomes from their prior forecasts of the same proportions of today's up-to-down prospects as occurred in the past 5 years of daily forecasts.

This table presents data on the stocks most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Figure 2

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [I] and size of worst loss experience [F] so that, when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P], they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]'s figure of merit (fom) and distinguishes PATK's capital gain prospects from all of the others.

An important part of the valuation is the role of TIME. PATK is seen as able to capture an 8% capital gain with a high (19 out of every 20) likelihood in less than a month of 19 market days. MM forecast experiences are 47 out of 1,011 market days in the last 4 years.

Recent trend of MM price range forecasts

Figure 3 pictures the past 6 months of PATK daily MM implied price range forecasts. The vertical bars plot the price ranges, with a heavy dot at the market's quote on the date of the forecast. It splits the range into upside and downside coming price change prospects.

Figure 3

The strong rise in PATK market quotes has been accompanied by parallel rises in MM expectations of likely reasonable ranges for its price in coming near months.

Conclusion

Patrick Industries, Inc. appears to be a highly competitive current capital gain prospect. Its near-term opportunity arising from the speed of its achievement of prior price-gain forecasts seems to be a reasonable time-investment speculation. Actual price drawdown risk looks like a good tradeoff within the rate and size of capital gain prospect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PATK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2020 to date have produced over 2400 profitable position closeouts in a 76%/24% win-loss ratio.