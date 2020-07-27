Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale - The August 2020 Heat Map

We share the heat map of the most investable candidates that may be worth your time for further analysis.

We are only interested in those targets that are attractively valued in historical comparison.

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings

Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar's moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis. See the detailed explanation and the underlying evidence of our first step in this article.

We focus on those companies that are covered by a Morningstar analyst as assigning a wide-moat rating without thorough analysis is a questionable practice in our opinion. As of July 26, there were 176 wide-moat stocks meeting our criteria.

Only 4.5% (8 stocks) of this wide-moat group earned a 5-star (most attractive) valuation rating. Here are they:

Company Name Ticker Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD Baidu Inc. BIDU Bayer AG OTCPK:BAYRY British American Tobacco PLC BTI Core Laboratories NV CLB Imperial Brands PLC OTCQX:IMBBY Philip Morris International Inc PM Wells Fargo & Co. WFC

We believe that the percentage of 5-star-rated wide-moat stocks is a good indicator of market sentiment. When this percentage is high, even the best companies are on sale. When the percentage is extremely low, market conditions may warrant caution. (Please note that this is not an indicator for market timing!)

It is no surprise that as the market climbs higher, the percentage of 5-star-rated wide-moat stocks declines further as seen on the chart below.

As these best of breed companies may be worth a closer look even when they are just slightly cheaper than their fair value but are not in the bargain bin, we also list the 4-star-rated wide-moat stocks as of July 26:

Company Name Ticker Altria Group Inc. MO Ambev SA ABEV American Express Co. AXP Aspen Technology Inc. AZPN BAE Systems PLC OTCPK:BAESY Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B Biogen Inc. BIIB Blackbaud Inc. BLKB Boeing Co. BA Bristol Myers Squibb Co. BMY Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW Coca-Cola Co. KO Compass Minerals International Inc. CMP Constellation Brands Inc. STZ Corteva Inc. CTVA Enbridge Inc. ENB Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD General Dynamics Corp. GD Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV PAC Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV ASR Intel Corp. INTC John Wiley & Sons Inc. JW.A Julius Baer Gruppe AG OTCPK:JBAXY Kellogg Co. K Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP Medtronic PLC MDT Merck & Co., Inc. MRK Microsoft Corp. MSFT Pfizer Inc. PFE Raytheon Technologies Corp. RTX Roche Holding AG OTCQX:RHHBY Royal Bank of Canada RY Starbucks Corp. SBUX The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD U.S. Bancorp USB Westpac Banking Corp. WBK Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. ZBH

All in all, we have 47 firms that pass our very first criteria. (Down from 55 a month ago.)

Step Two: Historical Valuation in the EVA Framework

We believe that the most widely used valuation multiples are terribly flawed. See this article on why we consider the Future Growth Reliance metric the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms. We want to buy our top-quality targets when the baked-in expectations are low, since that is when surprising on the upside has the highest probability. As investment is a game of probabilities, all we can do is stack the odds in our favor as much as possible.

28 of the 47 stocks survived this second step. Here's the list:

Company Name Ticker Altria Group Inc. MO Ambev SA ABEV Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD Aspen Technology Inc. AZPN Biogen Inc. BIIB Bristol Myers Squibb Co. BMY British American Tobacco PLC BTI Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW Core Laboratories NV CLB Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD Julius Baer Gruppe AG OTCPK:JBAXY General Dynamics Corp. GD Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV PAC Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV ASR Imperial Brands PLC OTCQX:IMBBY Intel Corp. INTC John Wiley & Sons Inc. JW.A Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP Merck & Co., Inc. MRK Philip Morris International Inc. PM Raytheon Technologies Corp. RTX Royal Bank of Canada RY Starbucks Corp. SBUX The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD U.S. Bancorp USB Wells Fargo & Co. WFC Westpac Banking Corp. WBK

We are rather strict when it comes to historical valuation. There are stocks that unquestionably fail both our short- and long-term tests like Microsoft:

Source: evaexpress.com

There are some targets, however, that may look attractively valued if you only focus on the short term (like the last 5 years), but the longer you zoom out, the more you lose your appetite. Kellogg comes to mind as an example:

Source: evaexpress.com

It comes down to personal preference where you draw the line. For us, only those stocks are allowed to appear on the heat map in our third step that seem attractively valued in both a short-term and long-term context. (We go back as far as 20 years, calculate averages and medians on different time frames and let our algorithm do the ruthless work.)

Step Three: The Heat Map of the most investable wide-moat stocks

Seeing the stocks of our shortlist on a heat map with a quality and valuation axis is something that can prove very useful when we need to make a decision on which candidates to analyze thoroughly. As explained in our previous article, we use the PRVit (Performance-Risk-Valuation investment technology) model of the EVA Dimensions team.

All in all, PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. It first estimates the fundamental value of a company based on its risk-adjusted EVA performance (shown on the vertical axis) and then compares it to its actual valuation (shown on the horizontal axis). All factors in this model were chosen heuristically based on common sense, and not by data mining, yet strong and statistically significant backtests prove the soundness of the PRVit approach both in the U.S. and globally. (See the details here.)

Here is the heat map as of July 26:

Source: evaexpress.com

We also present the results in a table format to make your decision easier.

Source: evaexpress.com, Morningstar

(Stocks highlighted in light blue are Morningstar's 5-star-rated wide-moat names that survived the second step of our process.)

Each company has a composite 0-100 score in each category, where higher is better for Performance and lower is better for Risk and Valuation. We believe that stocks in the upper quintile of the PRVit ranking (with a PRVit score above 80) are worth a closer look.

I plan to run this three-step process on a monthly basis and publish the shortlist of targets it produces. Also, I am hopeful that the members of my FALCON Team will publish thorough analyses of the most promising targets. If you don't want to miss any of these pieces in the future, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO BRK.B KO ENB GILD PM RTX WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.