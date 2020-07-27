When we look at Jamf’s (NASDAQ:JAMF) first day of trading, the numbers are really all that need to be said. The tech IPO initially planned to price as low as $17 per share. Then it bumped the price up to $23, and then to $26. And yet these figures were far too low. JAMF hit a high of $51 per share, before falling to reach a final total of $39 for its first day.

Jamf is far from the first tech IPO to follow this pattern, and there are real questions about whether institutional investors who can get a hold of these sorts of shares are profiting at the expense of the company itself. But in Jamf’s case, the real question should be whether it really is worth $40 per share or even higher. With 116 million outstanding shares after this offering, Jamf will have a market cap of $4.52 billion, over double its previous valuation of around $2 billion.

There is a lot to like about this company and its future especially in the COVID-19 era, but that $4.52 billion figure is too pricey. While the company’s share price could soar in the weeks to come, investors should wait for it to come down.

The Apple Partnership

A lot of the hype around Jamf is that investors see it as a backdoor to investing in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jamf states in its S-1/A report that its mission “is to help organizations succeed with Apple” and declares that it is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management.

Jamf is a SaaS business that works with companies to help deploy and secure iPads and other Apple devices. New workers at companies using Jamf can receive an Apple product still in its shrink wrap and not have to worry about setting anything up. Jamf states that it has over 40,000 clients which have deployed over 17 million Apple devices.

Being a SaaS business is always good, but the biggest recent sign of Jamf’s success is that the company has been minimally affected by COVID-19. The company states that “COVID-19 has not had a material impact on our business.” While any company can say things like that, Jamf’s preliminary revenue estimates for the three months ending June 30, 2020 grew slightly compared to the previous three months. To grow at all during this time period when most businesses have cratered is an impressive accomplishment.

Jamf has been able to do this because companies are turning towards its services to boost their remote work capabilities. This is a trend which we should continue to see for at least the next several months, and likely even after the COVID-19 pandemic is resolved.

But that does not mean that Jamf faces no threats. A growing market around Apple and remote work means competition, and Jamf faces competition from large cross-platform enterprise providers such as VMware (NYSE:VMW) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as well as smaller providers like Mosyle or Meraki SystemManager. But the biggest threat of all is Fleetsmith, a smaller Apple-based employment device manager. Apple purchased Fleetsmith last month, and it is reasonable to assume that Apple will want to favor their own company over a third-party.

But the needs of enterprise managers vary a great deal, and Jamf claims in its S-1/A that Fleetsmith is more well-suited for SMB businesses while Jamf can help larger ones. Fleetsmith could be a concern over the long term, but Jamf’s growth prospects for at least the next year or two are promising.

Finances against Valuation

These promising growth prospects are shown in more detail by what we see from its financial numbers. According to the company’s SEC report, Jamf has been able to maintain about 40% revenue growth from 2018 to 2020, with an estimated annual recurring revenue (ARR) of around $240 million in the year ending June 30, 2020. While the company is losing money, the exact net loss numbers have decreased all while revenue has improved, which is a good sign.

A worse sign is the fact that Jamf’s cash flow from operating activities fell into the red in 2020 after being positive in 2018 and 2019. The company also has over $200 million in debt compared to just $22.7 million in cash. But Jamf intends to use much of the IPO proceeds to pay much of this debt, which means that we will be looking at a growing company which is getting close to becoming profitable. Compared to many tech IPOs, this is good news.

In summation, Jamf is a strong company with good prospects and financials. But the problem is its valuation. As of March 31, 2020, Jamf had $201 million in debt and $22 million in cash. If we combine these figures with the market cap of $4.52 billion, the result is an enterprise value of $4.71 billion. Assuming that Jamf maintains the same growth rate from 2019 to 2020 that it did from 2018 to 2019, we would project a yearly revenue of $283.9 million. The result is an EV/revenue ratio of 15.92, and the real ratio is likely higher given that Jamf will probably not maintain the exact revenue growth especially given the coronavirus.

It is not like Jamf would be the first tech SaaS company to trade with a ratio that high. Slack (NYSE:WORK), Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), and CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) are even higher, and all have benefited from how COVID-19 has changed work habits just like Jamf. Investors are looking for yields, and Jamf could attract those looking for a quick buy and sell. It is possible that over the next few weeks, this stock could hit $60 by those looking for the greater fool.

Believe In Fundamentals, Not Hype

But if we are looking for value, then Jamf is not it. We did already see the company’s share price decline after the first day of trading, and $30 is probably the point at which investors should consider picking up this company to bet on its long-term potential. That would give the company an EV/revenue closer to 12 rather than 16, which would indicate that the share price could go up assuming it can stay competitive and thrive in this new economy.

Despite the economic turmoil, 2020 has seen many tech companies go public, and we have seen investors chase these companies hoping to get value. It is hardly surprising that Jamf, a company with a good business model and finances, will attract investors.

But now is not the right time to follow the herd. Do not fall for the Jamf hype after one day. Wait, be patient, and see if the price drops further. Then consider picking it up and holding onto it for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.