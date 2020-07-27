It will take a couple of years for Cinemark (CNK) to return to its 2019 profitability levels. The biggest downside of the company is that it's exposed to the United States and Latin American markets, which are currently the epicenters of COVID-19. As its theaters continue to be closed to this day, Cinemark will continue to burn cash on rent and other maintenance-related expenses and will not be able to generate a substantial amount of revenue to cover those expenses. All of this makes Cinemark a high-risk investment.

However, in normal times, Cinemark has been profitable at 20% to 30% occupancy rates. If it manages to reopen its theaters later in August, then it doesn't matter that those theaters will not be fully occupied since the company will be able to make money from low occupancy rates anyway. By not being overleveraged in comparison to its peer AMC (AMC) and having more than $600 million in liquidity, we believe that Cinemark has enough resources to survive the pandemic and recover once its theaters are reopened later this year.

Currently, we hold a short position in AMC and believe that there's a high chance that the company will file for bankruptcy if it fails to service its debt. To hedge our position, we decided to acquire shares of Cinemark, since the company has a better balance sheet and better chances for a recovery in a post-pandemic world.

Movie Business in the Age of COVID-19

In February, when COVID-19 was under the control inside the United States, Cinemark was able to grow its revenues by 5% Y/Y, while its adjusted EBITDA was up 16% Y/Y. However, the spread of the virus in March quickly disrupted the company's operations and Cinemark reported a substantial decline in earnings in the first three months of the year. Its revenues in Q1 were down 23.9% Y/Y to $543.62 million, while its GAAP EPS of -$0.51 was below the street estimates by $0.34. The total net loss was $59.6 million against a net income of $32.7 million a year ago. Because of such a poor performance, Cinemark stock lost more than 50% of its value since the beginning of the year. While the company trades at EV/EBITDA of 7.97x, below the industry's median, it's impossible to find out the fair value of Cinemark and its peers using the comparable analysis in the current environment.

Source: Capital IQ

However, the performance in February shows that in normal times Cinemark is a cash-generating machine. Its 345 theaters across 42 US states were able to fully fund the interest expenses and dividends at an occupancy rate of around 20% to 30%. Therefore, if social distancing measures are implemented inside its theaters, then Cinemark will still have a high chance to make a profit.

While the majority of movies that were scheduled to be filmed this year were rescheduled to later dates, there's still a big pipeline of blockbusters that are about to be released in late 2020 and early 2021. At the same time, we should not forget that the U.S. Box Office was able to quickly recover from the latest economic downturn and in 2009 was up 10% Y/Y. As a gradual reopening is set in place, Cinemark will be able to increase its bottom line month after month and is expected to show a strong performance at the end of the year, when a large chunk of new movies is released.

The biggest risk to Cinemark and all the other movie theater chains will continue to be COVID-19. The recent spike in new cases inside the United States shows that we are far away from containing the virus in the foreseeable future. While there are positive developments regarding the development of a vaccine, its manufacturing, and distribution at scale will become one of the biggest challenges for pharmaceutical companies and governments. Another problem is that around 40% of Cinemark's revenues come from Latin America, which also struggles to stop the spread of the virus. For that reason, Cinemark will continue to be a high-risk investment until the pandemic is over.

Considering all of this, it all comes down to how much time and resources Cinemark has until things get under control. There's no denying that people will continue to go to movies when it will be safe to do so. The good news is that unlike its competitor AMC, which in June hinted at the possibility of bankruptcy, Cinemark has more financial flexibility, which will help it to avoid a liquidity crisis in the near term. At the end of May, Cinemark had $640 million of liquidity, an increase from $479.4 million at the end of March. It has already drawn $100 million from its credit facility and is about to use a $20 million tax refund under the CARES Act. At the same time, its $250 million senior notes mature only in 2025, which leaves enough time for the company to survive and recover from the pandemic. Another attractive thing about Cinemark is that it burns around $45 million per month, while AMC's cash burn is slightly below $100 million. Considering this, we believe that Cinemark is a high-risk entertainment recovery play, which has more chances to recover and thrive once this is all over. While the Q2 results will be one of the worst in Cinemark's history, the downside is already priced. For that reason, we hold a long position in Cinemark, which we use as a hedge against our short position in AMC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long CNK. We are short AMC.