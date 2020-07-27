Briggs & Stratton Corp. (OTCPK:BGGSQ) filed for bankruptcy on July 20 and will be liquidating in Ch.11. The operations will continue after the sale of all their assets, but shareholders will be wiped out and the cash received from the assets sale will be paid to creditors. The company did not go into bankruptcy because of being overly leveraged. They filed because the small motor engine manufacturer's operations were negatively impacted by COVID-19 and debt that was maturing later this year could not be refinanced. The stock should be sold because shareholders will receive no recovery and based on various financial figures filed with the court, it seems that unsecured notes are way under water.

Ch.11 Bankruptcy Filing

Briggs & Stratton filed for bankruptcy (docket 1) in St. Louis with Judge Barry Schermer hearing the case. This is the same judge that approved the appalling Ch.11 reorganization plan for Peabody Energy (BTU) a few years ago. Under that approved plan, a select group of institutional noteholders effectively received recoveries that were much larger than retail noteholders. It is, therefore, very unlikely that retail unsecured noteholders will have a sympathetic ear hearing their arguments.

Sales of small engine sales used in lawn mowers have been declining for a number of years as consumers switched to battery/electric powered lawn mowers or hired lawn care businesses to take care of their yards.

The inability to refinance $196 million in unsecured notes that are due December 15 and the September 15 springing maturing date for ABL term loans forced them to file for bankruptcy after using the 30-day grace period for unpaid interest payments.

There was no need for a restructuring support agreement prior to filing for bankruptcy because they are not restructuring. They are not selling Briggs & Stratton as an entity - they are selling the company's assets. Management decided to use Ch.11 to liquidate instead of Ch.7 because management and secured creditors would control the bankruptcy process and not an appointed Ch.7 bankruptcy trustee.

While there most likely will be negotiations by various stakeholders over the next few months, I do not expect them to file a Ch.11 reorganization plan within the 120-day exclusive period under section 1121. I expect the judge to "rubber stamp" a request for an extension until early 2021, after the asset sale and the time period to adjust for "final purchase price". The plan effective date may not be until late first quarter or early second quarter 2021. Briggs & Stratton Corp. will not exit Ch.11. The entity will be completely liquidated. Shares will continue to be traded until the effective date when the shares will be cancelled.

Assets Sale

The assets are being sold under section 363 and a "stalking horse" bidder was selected from a number of interested parties. The stalking horse bid by KPS Capital Partners is $550 million cash via one of their entities, Bucephalus Buyer LLC. Often secured creditors use "credit bidding" and are selected as the stalking horse bidders, but so far in this sale process, it does not appear that the original secured creditors are interested in owning the assets. (Credit bids are valuing the secured claim amount the same as a cash amount even if the market value of that secured debt is trading at a discount.)

The $550 million cash bid is somewhat misleading because KPS Capital would also assume certain liabilities. (See table from the purchase agreement below for more details.)

To top KPS Capital's bid, the bid would have to be at least $570.25 million ($550 million + $16.5 million termination payment + $2.75 million expense reimbursement payment + $1 million minimum bid increase) and assume the same liabilities as KPS Capital's bid. A cash bid lower than $570.25 million could still be the winning bid if the buyer was going to assume more liabilities. It gets even more complicated. KPS Capital can use their $265 million DIP financing participation as a credit bid in partial payment for the assets.

According to the Declaration by Jeffrey Lewis of Houlihan Lokey Capital (docket 36), they received 5 other proposals (not including just DIP financing proposals). It will be interesting to see if any interested parties creates a bid topping the stalking horse bid. There could also be a bid from the ad hoc group of unsecured noteholders, but most of the time those type of plans just benefit that specific group of institutional holders of unsecured debt and not retail holders of the same notes.

DIP Budget Projections

Source: Docket 54

Recoveries For Investors

It may be a long time before a Ch.11 reorganization plan is filed, but it is already very clear that current BGGSQ shareholders will receive no recovery and shares will be cancelled on the plan effective date.

At first I thought the unsecured notes, which trade in a range of 8-10, might be an interesting investment, but after more in-depth analysis, it seems that unsecured noteholders will receive no recovery. They might, however, receive a tiny token recovery if their class votes to accept the plan in an attempt to avoid some litigation expenses. There is an ad hoc unsecured noteholder group that holds $125 million unsecured notes (64%) that could try to negotiate some type of deal, but I would not invest in the unsecured notes based on that wishful thinking.

The first problem for unsecured noteholders is the expected total $146.8 million negative operating cash flow and $66 million restructuring disbursements for the period ending November 20 according to the DIP budget. Debt, not including $195 million for unsecured notes, is expected to increase $204.3 million from $359.7 million to $564.1 million.

The table that shows what is and is not being assumed is based on May numbers. These numbers do not reflect the large negative cash flow to the November sale closing date.

Just using the $325.9 million ABL claim and the $204.3 million increase in debt estimated in the DIP budget, there would be $530.2 million in higher priority claims ahead of any unsecured note recovery. Then there is the very large pension liability that was estimated on June 30 to be $176 million, which is a major portion of the $319.667 million non-current liabilities from the above table that is not being assumed. The non-current liability figure also includes the estimated benefit obligation for the retiree welfare plans of $50.6 million that was terminated by management the day before the company filed for bankruptcy, which decreases the non-current liability total figure. Additional professional fees, which I would expect to be in the multi-millions, that are incurred after November 20 have priority over payments to noteholders. Without even factoring in other priority claims, unsecured noteholders are way under water to get any recovery unless they receive a "gifting" recovery from a higher priority class.

Current buyers of the unsecured notes must be expecting a much higher final bid, a more robust economy in the near future, some "sweetheart" pension deal with PBGC, or a very large "gift" from a higher priority class to justify buying the notes at the current price range of 8-10.

Current Timetable

*August 11: Hearing to approve bidding procedures

*August 28: Deadline for submitting qualified bids

*September 1: Auction (if needed)

*September 11: Sale hearing

*November 19: Sale closing (subject to extension to December 31 for antitrust approval)

(There is a rather lengthy post-closing adjustment time period. Within 60 days the buyer needs to prepare a good faith estimate of a number of financial items that impact the actual purchase price ("Post-Closing Statement"). Then there is a 60-day review period, which is followed by a 30-day dispute resolution period. All of this is a lengthy process to determine the "final purchase price", which could be higher or lower than $550 million cash.)

*January: I am expecting a plan and disclosure statement filing

*April: I am expecting the plan effective date

Conclusion

Many Briggs & Stratton investors and employees are upset that management was awarded $5.125 million retention bonuses shortly before the bankruptcy filing. This has become the new "normal" and no recovery for shareholders continues to be normal.

Based on the financial figures filed with the court, unsecured notes are way under water. I just do not see a strong bidding process for the assets, especially because of the current very uncertain economy. Unsecured noteholders could get some token recovery to avoid a lengthy and costly legal fight under a Ch.11 reorganization plan.

