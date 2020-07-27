3 U.K. Yielders I'm Buying Through Turbulence

Turbulence in the market looks set to continue into the foreseeable future. This has led to a significant range of forecasts over which way the market will go. Some are predicting that a second wave is coming and, therefore, another crash will ensue, while others believe that the market will continue to push higher. With the only real certainty right now being that there is no certainty, it's important to build positions in relatively risk-averse companies with robust dividend yields into your portfolio. As a younger investor, my positions can potentially have a longer-term time frame than others. However, I believe that these three dividend picks are suitable for a variety of portfolios with different time frames. I have picked shares that I believe have robust dividend yields with an opportunity for growth in both the yield and share price over the coming years. They also cover a broad range of different industries offering portfolio diversity.

Pick #1 - IG Group

My first pick and probably my most favourable is IG Group (OTCQX:IGGHY), a company offering trading in financial derivatives. I am very bullish on IG, having previously written a more detailed and extensive research piece on why I believe they provide such a good proposition.

IG's position as a dominant market leader in financial derivatives puts them in very good stead for future turbulence. When the markets are turbulent, IG's performance is actually far stronger as there is a greater influx of new clients and more clients who deposit larger amounts. IG has flourished under the recent volatility with both revenues and profitability significantly improving. The company currently yields 6% on the dividend. On the back of previous ESMA regulatory crunch which sent IG's share price tanking as retail client leverage was limited, the company actually maintained their dividend. They achieved this by using all of the profit for the year and their own cash resources (of which they have a lot - over £400 million). Although some saw this as unhealthy, IG's CEO June Felix had a belief that IG could stabilise and return to growth in full year 2020 - when they could start to increase dividends yet again. Well, June was actually proved correct, with the tailwind of recent volatility fueling greater growth. However, even without this, IG was set to improve on their 2019 numbers.

Recently, volatility has helped IG to report a record year when they released full year results earlier this month. Revenues grew 36% year on year, and profit before tax grew 52%. This record year could have allowed IG to increase their dividend, but instead, they maintained the dividend and have retained cash within the company to fund product development. This led to a share price fall, which, I think, makes the investment case even more compelling.

Risks still remain to an investment in IG Group. These risks are primarily industry risks which involve regulatory crunches. These regulatory crunches impact the amount of leverage IG's clients can use and, therefore, how much they can make/lose. The last regulatory crunch was in late 2019 and led to a fall in IG's share price of over 50%. Whilst this initial shock caused great concern for the company, IG has proved the versatility of the business in order to recover from the lows and start to build sustainable growth yet again. With IG's 'limited risk' strategy of hedging clients bets, they take on less risk of clients winning and so have relatively steady and constant numbers which also mitigates short-term risks of bad debts. I believe that the industry has seen the back of the worst that regulators have to offer, although it is good to know that IG can respond well to different issues and deliver shareholders value over the long run as they have done in both 2016 and 2018.

IG continues to offer a very attractive investment with a P/E ratio of 12x. Some may question the sustainability of IG's numbers as volatility will not continue at current levels forever. Although IG will probably not continue to report numbers as strong as their last year continually in the future, the company is also diversifying its business model in order to provide sustainable growth over the long run. Diversification into stockbroking offerings provides IG with an opportunity for large growth and expansion, while the greater transition to more professional clients (who account for over 50% of revenues) will create a more loyal client base who will stay with IG for the long run. The stockbroking platform will also allow IG to transition a greater amount of clients to their more profitable spread bet and CFD offerings.

Pick #2 - Persimmon

Persimmon (OTCPK:PSMMF), the UK housebuilder, is a company that has been heavily affected by the current crisis, but I believe is set to recover strongly. The company's shares currently stand 20% down from the highs before turbulence ripped through the market. Persimmon's dividend is by no means safe currently as housebuilders have taken a heavy hit through the crisis when building work stopped onsite in the UK. In fact, Persimmon actually suspended their H1 dividend in line with many other housebuilders and will reconsider it in H2. While they may not actually pay a dividend this year, I expect it to pick up again in 2021. A measure of their strength through the crisis is the fact that they have not had to access any government support schemes.

Conservative governments in the UK have always backed and supported housebuilders. This has been achieved through a number of schemes. One of the main schemes is the 'Right to Buy' scheme, which means that first-time buyers only have to pay a 5% deposit (compared to a more usual 15% in the UK) and gives them a government-backed loan - as long as they buy a newly built house. The fact these schemes are geared towards new house builders gives companies such as Persimmon huge benefits and increased demand for their houses. Throughout this crisis, the major UK housebuilders have appealed to the UK government to be placed at the centre of the economic recovery, and the government has listened to their prayers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new 'Build Build Build' plan has made it even easier to gain planning permission while also reducing the amount of stamp duty that is payable on a house purchase in the UK. Easier planning permission will allow for more houses to be built, while the stamp duty reduction from 3% to 0% on houses below £500k will squarely benefit Persimmon's type of development (the average Persimmon selling price was £215,563 in 2019).

A risk to Persimmon would be an oversupply of houses, if easier planning permission led to a lot of new builds, but the major UK housebuilders control the market between them and have not historically flooded the market. They achieve this through 'land banking', where they own a lot of land with planning permission but control the rate of building so as not to oversupply the market. This ensures house prices remain high, and the businesses remain extremely profitable. Estimates suggest that the UK housebuilders have an average land bank of four years' worth of building projects. Persimmon is a part of this house-building cartel that works together to ensure they all benefit from controlled house pricing.

The reason for the government's focus on housebuilders is the benefit the likes of Persimmon provide for the economy. UK building work employs a mix of low and high-skilled labour. The supply chain is typically UK-based with bricks, cement etc. manufactured in the UK rather than imported, which means that money spent on new build homes benefits the wider UK economy. This is unlike retail, for example, where a significant share of money spent on clothes in the UK high street heads offshore to China or Asia where the clothes are manufactured.

The Persimmon share price has been volatile, but, at current levels, which offer a P/E ratio of 10x and a potential yield of 9.5% when dividends recommence, this is a strong buy for me. Even if Persimmon were to cut their dividend over the near term, a previous dividend of 9.5% leaves plenty of room for a very attractive dividend even after potential cuts over the coming years. That, combined with the opportunity of continued strong share price performance, makes Persimmon attractive at current levels.

Pick #3 - AstraZeneca

I believe AstraZeneca (AZN) is a very sensible choice for any portfolio, and the fact that the company has become the UK's largest publicly traded stock shows that the market is in general agreement with this sentiment. The company is a major global leader in pharmaceuticals, and like the sector more broadly, the share price has benefited from the crisis as people see that 'big pharma' is almost certain to be a key partner to help the world come out of the crisis. AstraZeneca is incredibly well placed in this work and is one of the companies racing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to its ongoing and successful health work.

As the crisis unfolded, the UK government turned to AstraZeneca to assist with the rapid scale-up of COVID-19 testing. At the same time, the company began a major collaboration with the University of Oxford to develop and, equally importantly, to manufacture millions of doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine. This programme is well-advanced, and Phase One clinical trials began in the UK in April. Following positive results, Phase Two trials began in Brazil in June, where the virus is more prevalent. And the project has received $1bn in funding from the US Advanced Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Profits have varied in recent years due to the varying maturity of drug programmes, but the company has maintained its dividend at about £2.20 per share for the past five years. As the share price has increased over the same period, the dividend yield has decreased from 4.8% to 2.3% but has been balanced by substantial capital growth. I believe the combination of a solid dividend, potential for capital growth and the company's central position in fighting COVID-19 makes AstraZeneca an exciting long-term play.

Conclusion

I have selected three shares that, to me, are great companies in sectors that have the long-term potential to be great sectors. IG benefits from market volatility, Persimmon from continued UK government support, and AstraZeneca from the focus on a pharmaceutical treatment for COVID-19. Each of the shares has historically offered a reasonable dividend, and although no one can predict the future, I believe these shares will deliver solid dividend income, combined with the potential for share price growth

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGGHY, PSMMF, AZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.