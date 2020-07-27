Unlike many SaaS peers, Pegasystems is dramatically improving its profitability with an eye toward hitting the Rule of 40.

The company has executed a successful shift to the cloud and now has >75% recurring revenue.

Pegasystems, an enterprise software vendor focusing on business process automation and CRM software, has largely been an ignored software stock.

It's getting harder and harder these days to find true value in the software sector. Investors have dumped shares of retail, travel, financial, and energy stocks all year and re-invested everything back into tech stocks, sending valuations soaring sky-high to levels some would say they haven't seen since the dot-com bubble. Amid a field of very expensive SaaS counterparts, however, Pegasystems (PEGA) stands out as an older software name that - despite having enjoyed respectable ~24% gains since the beginning of the year - still hasn't gotten the same frenzied attention as most of its peers.

The key pieces of the Pegasystems bullish thesis, in my view, can be summarized as follows:

Broad end-markets totaling $80+ billion in TAM. Pegasystems is often classified as a CRM company, but it also plays in the BPM (business process automation) space helping to automate and improve manual-oriented processes. Despite plenty of competition in CRM, the BPM arena is relatively more open and greenfield, giving Pegasystems plenty of breathing room to grow.

Pegasystems is often classified as a CRM company, but it also plays in the BPM (business process automation) space helping to automate and improve manual-oriented processes. Despite plenty of competition in CRM, the BPM arena is relatively more open and greenfield, giving Pegasystems plenty of breathing room to grow. Cloud conversion. Historically speaking, companies that have converted into the cloud - like Adobe (ADBE), Autodesk (ADSK), and Splunk (SPLK) - have seen massive gains in their share price. Aside from the pure market momentum, Pegasystems' bigger recurring-revenue base has also helped it to avoid a huge coronavirus-driven revenue crunch and also gives it great revenue visibility.

Historically speaking, companies that have converted into the cloud - like Adobe (ADBE), Autodesk (ADSK), and Splunk (SPLK) - have seen massive gains in their share price. Aside from the pure market momentum, Pegasystems' bigger recurring-revenue base has also helped it to avoid a huge coronavirus-driven revenue crunch and also gives it great revenue visibility. Eye toward profitability. Pegasystems balances out high-teens revenue growth alongside dramatically improving profit margins. Management is driving the company toward hitting the "Rule of 40" score.

Pegasystems balances out high-teens revenue growth alongside dramatically improving profit margins. Management is driving the company toward hitting the "Rule of 40" score. Cheap valuation. At current share prices near $101, Pegasystems trades at a market cap of $8.16 billion. After netting off the $538.1 minion of cash and $505.1 million of convertible debt on the company's balance sheet, Pegasystems trades at an enterprise value of $8.13 billion. That represents a valuation multiple of 6.4x EV/FY21 revenues, based on Wall Street's consensus FY21 revenue target of $1.26 billion for the company, per Yahoo Finance.

Similarly-growing comps, meanwhile, trade at substantially richer valuations. Here's a look at where other similarly-growing (high-teens growth) software stocks are currently trading:

Stay long here and be patient for substantial upside.

An update on Pegasystems' cloud conversion

One of Pegasystems' main objectives over the past few years has to move its customer base onto a modern, cloud-based consumption model.

As of Q1, 78% of Pegasystems' revenue is based on recurring/subscription-based deals, though cloud itself is a smaller part of that overall total (though fast-growing, at +57% y/y in Q1). The company's ACV, or annual contract value, has also reached $711 million as of the end of 1Q20, up 21% y/y:

Figure 1. Pegasystems revenue mix Source: Pegasystems Q1 earnings letter

And looking at the quarterly trends in ACV growth shows that ever since Pegasystems began focusing on recurring revenues a few years back, the company has continued to build up strong ACV each quarter. Cloud is the fastest-growing segment of Pegasystems' ACV - meaning more customers are shifting toward accessing Pegasystems' software through the internet rather than owning a term license and running the software locally.

Figure 2. Pegasystems quarterly recurring revenue trends Source: Pegasystems investor presentation

To emphasize its seriousness in expanding its cloud presence, Pegasystems has created a new C-suite level leadership position to oversee the company's go-to-market and overall corporate strategy, filling the position with an executive from Microsoft (MSFT) who was responsible for growing its Microsoft Dynamics cloud apps business.

Pegasystems' increased recurring revenue mix not only helps to shelter its business from near-term shocks like the coronavirus, but also gives it a high degree of revenue visibility. The company noted in its Q1 earnings call that it has 90% visibility into its FY20 revenue guidance.

Q1 results show a company barely impacted by the coronavirus

Let's now dive into Pegasystems' most recent first-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 3. Pegasystems Q1 earnings results Source: Pegasystems Q1 earnings letter

Pegasystems' revenues zoomed up 25% y/y to $265.6 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $256.0 million (+20% y/y) by a solid five-point margin - considering the coronavirus impact in the month of March, that five-point beat is truly impressive. As noted in the prior section, growth in cloud ACV was one of the biggest contributors to Pegasystems' success.

Ken Stillwell, Pegasystems' CFO, even noted that the company faced very little impact from the coronavirus:

In Q1, we did not see any meaningful disruption to our financial results. Overall, I am pleased with how our business has responded. Prior to the pandemic, 30% to 40% of our employees regularly worked remotely. And today, almost all of our employees are working remotely and effectively, I might add. Our sales team continues to engage and acquire customers. Our customer support and cloud teams continue to provide high level of support to our clients and partners. And our development team continues to enhance and improve our products. Our business is resilient and I remain confident in our ability to deliver on the long term strategy to be the leader in digital transformation."

Wall Street consensus for Pegasystems, meanwhile, is calling for just 11% y/y growth in Q2 and 17% y/y growth in the full year FY20 - given the 25% y/y growth pace in Q1, I'd say Pegasystems has a very low bar to cross.

We note as well that Pegasystems managed to slim down its operating losses (which are largely a result of the company shifting revenue from upfront licenses to recurring revenue streams) to a near-breakeven -9% margin, seven points better than -16% in the year-ago quarter. The company has benefited, like many of its peers in the enterprise software sector, from travel bans on its sales teams and the cancellations of costly customer events - though Pegasystems has commented that its sales teams are still 100% operational remotely and still handling new client engagements.

Key takeaways

A lot about Pegasystems stands out especially with most of the tech sector trading at absurd multiples. This is a company playing in an incredibly large >$80 billion market, with respectable >20% y/y revenue growth and impressive cloud conversion results. Patient investors should buy in and wait for the stock's valuation multiple to right-size.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.