Debt levels could be a risk to shareholders in the future; however, it's not a concern in the present.

Home Depot has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic as people finally had the time to knock out those "honey-do lists".

Home Depot (HD) has done quite well for a retailer with a large brick and mortar presence in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdowns. I believe much of that was due to people being home significantly more and finally having the time to knock out that "honey-do list." The sample size is small, but I can say that the 2-3 stores near where we live were quite busy even during the strict lockdowns and social distancing measures that were implemented early on.

Dividend History

My primary investment strategy is built upon the concept of dividend growth investing. The idea behind that strategy is to focus on businesses that have a history of returning excess cash to shareholders via dividends. That means that you should be focused on building stakes in high-quality businesses. A dividend growth streak is not a guarantee that the future will continue as the past occurred; however, I do believe that it's a way to narrow your focus to businesses that are less speculative.

Image by author; data source Home Depot Investor Relations

According to the CCC list, Home Depot is a Dividend Contender with 11 consecutive years of dividend growth. The dividend growth streak was paused in 2008/2009 during the depths of the housing bust. Although they've paid the same or higher dividends dating back to at least 1987.

What's really impressive is the pace of dividend growth that Home Depot has been able to maintain.

Looking at the entire dividend history, including the two years of paused dividend growth, there's been 29 rolling 5-year periods. Annualized dividend growth over those periods has ranged from 5.2% to 64.2% with an average of 26.7% and a median of 25.1%.

Of the 24 rolling 10-year periods annualized dividend growth has ranged from 14.7% to 45.1% with an average of 25.0% and a median of 24.1%.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1987 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1-Year DGR 3-Year DGR 5-Year DGR 10-Year DGR 1987 $0.00 1988 $0.00 135.81% 1989 $0.01 49.94% 1990 $0.01 50.01% 74.40% 1991 $0.01 50.01% 49.99% 1992 $0.02 50.01% 50.01% 64.20% 1993 $0.03 36.37% 45.32% 47.16% 1994 $0.03 33.33% 39.72% 43.75% 1995 $0.04 26.66% 32.06% 38.97% 1996 $0.05 21.05% 26.92% 33.13% 1997 $0.06 23.92% 23.86% 28.14% 45.05% 1998 $0.08 21.05% 22.00% 25.12% 35.70% 1999 $0.11 47.83% 30.40% 27.73% 35.50% 2000 $0.16 41.18% 36.19% 30.53% 34.68% 2001 $0.17 6.25% 30.40% 27.17% 30.12% 2002 $0.21 23.53% 22.82% 27.09% 27.61% 2003 $0.26 23.81% 17.57% 27.67% 26.39% 2004 $0.33 25.00% 24.11% 23.45% 25.57% 2005 $0.40 23.08% 23.96% 20.11% 25.21% 2006 $0.68 68.75% 37.44% 31.76% 29.44% 2007 $0.90 33.33% 40.43% 33.78% 30.39% 2008 $0.90 0.00% 31.04% 28.19% 27.93% 2009 $0.90 0.00% 10.06% 22.59% 23.02% 2010 $0.95 5.00% 1.64% 18.76% 19.43% 2011 $1.04 10.05% 4.94% 9.03% 19.86% 2012 $1.16 11.54% 8.83% 5.21% 18.64% 2013 $1.56 34.48% 18.19% 11.63% 19.62% 2014 $1.88 20.51% 21.82% 15.87% 19.19% 2015 $2.36 25.53% 26.71% 20.09% 19.42% 2016 $2.76 16.95% 20.95% 21.56% 15.12% 2017 $3.56 28.99% 23.72% 25.14% 14.74% 2018 $4.12 15.73% 20.41% 21.44% 16.43% 2019 $5.44 32.04% 25.38% 23.68% 19.71% 2020 $6.00 10.29% 19.01% 20.52% 20.30%

Table and calculations by author; data source Home Depot Investor Relations

*Annual dividends are based on calendar year payouts.

When pursuing the dividend growth strategy, one of the most important things to consider is the safety of the dividend. Essentially, you want a gap between the amount paid out in dividends and the amount of cash flow or earnings that are coming in because at some point the business will hit a rough patch.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

Over the last decade, Home Depot's net income payout ratio has averaged 44% with the average over the most recent five years coming in at 46%. Similarly, the free cash flow payout ratio has averages of 40% and 44%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

When I invest my savings into a business, the first thing I want to make sure of is that I believe the quality of the business is strong and that it will continue going forward. The reason why that slightly outranks valuation is that a quality business over time can fix the valuation issue through improving fundamentals.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

The first thing I look at is how a business has done in terms of revenue growth. Businesses can improve margins and efficiency to increase cash flows; however, top line growth is the real driver behind rising profits and cash flow.

Home Depot's revenue has grown by 62% in total over the last decade or ~5.5% per year. In turn, operating income has grown by 171% or ~11.7% annualized.

Subsequently, cash flow from operations has grown by 199% or 13.0% annualized with free cash flow climbing 217% or 13.7% annualized.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

My preference is to see free cash flow margins greater than 10%; although that's not an automatic disqualifier. Home Depot has seen tremendous improvement with their free cash flow margins essentially doubling over that time. The 10-year average free cash flow margin is 8.4% with the 5-year average at 9.5%.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC." The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return that the business is generating based on the capital invested in the business.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

Much like free cash flow margins, I want to see an FCF ROIC greater than 10%. Over the last decade, Home Depot's FCF ROIC has ranged from 12.2% to 38.9% with an average of 27.0% over that time. The 5-year average FCF ROIC is a very healthy 34.2%.

As a part owner of the business, I want to see the cash flow the business generates to be used in ways that make sense to me. That means first and foremost the business needs to invest in capital expenditures to both maintain and grow the business. Excess cash flow above that should then be returned to owners via rising dividend payments and cash flow above that should go to some combination of building up a cash buffer, reducing debt, acquisitions or share repurchases.

To understand how Home Depot uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Ideally, the business would be generating more cash than it knows what to do with which could be seen by a positive FCFaDB. I'm not concerned about any given year being in the red; however, I do want to see the trend over the longer term showing positive FCFaDB more often than not.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

For starters, Home Depot has generated positive FCF each year over the last decade and has remarkably shown an increase every year as well. In total, Home Depot generated $75.43 B in FCF. That's allowed management to pay and grow their dividend payment each year and pay out a total of $31.03 B in dividends.

That puts the 10-year FCFaD at a very healthy $44.40 B with a positive FCFaD each year over the last decade. The positive FCFaD has allowed management to move to repurchasing shares as a way to return additional cash to shareholders.

In total Home Depot has spent $64.42 B on share buybacks which puts the FCFaDB at -$20.01 B over the last decade. For every share $3 spent on share repurchases over the last decade roughly $2 were sourced from internally generated cash flows with the other $1 coming from some combination of assets sales, cash on the books and increasing debt.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

Home Depot's share repurchase program has been incredible. The share count decreased from ~1.66 B in FY 2010 to ~1.10 B in FY 2019. That's a huge 33.8% decrease or ~4.5% annual reduction.

Home Depot's management has clearly decided to recapitalize the business with debt. Considering the low interest rates over the last decade, I can't really fault them on this; however, it does introduce an extra layer of risk for equity holders.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

The debt that Home Depot does carry is well-covered by as can be seen by their debt ratios. As of the end of FY 2019, Home Depot's debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 1.7x, with a debt-to-operating income ratio of 2.0 and a debt-to-free cash flow ratio of 2.9x.

Image by author; data source Home Depot SEC filings

Valuation

I wish that valuing businesses were easy and straightforward; unfortunately, that's not the case and is the reason why I take a multi-pronged approach to valuation.

One method that I use is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR," analysis. A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, apply a reasonable multiple on those future earnings and then determining if the expected return surpasses your hurdle rate. If it does, feel free to invest.

Analysts currently estimate that Home Depot will report FY 2020 EPS of $10.12 and FY 2021 EPS of $11.18. The expectation is for Home Depot to grow EPS by 4.7% per year over the next 5 years. I then assumed that earnings growth would come in at 4.00% per year for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 55% payout ratio.

In determining a reasonable multiple, I let historic levels be my guide. As you can see in the following YChart, Home Depot has typically traded from between 15x to 25x TTM EPS. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine ending P/E multiples ranging from 12.5x to 27.5x.

Data by YCharts

The following tables show the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Home Depot could produce given that the assumptions laid out above are reasonably close to reality. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated with a purchase price of $265.31, Friday's closing price. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2025, "5-Year," and calendar year 2030, "10-Year."

IRR P/E Level 5-Year 10-Year 27.5 8.6% 7.8% 25 6.8% 6.9% 22.5 4.9% 5.9% 20 2.8% 4.8% 17.5 0.5% 3.6% 15 -2.1% 2.3%

Alternatively, I calculate the price level that I could purchase shares in order to produce the returns that I desire from my investments. My typical hurdle rate is 10%. For Home Depot, I'll look at 10% IRRs as well as 9% and 7% in order to calculate the purchase price targets.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 7% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 27.5 $251 $224 $262 $243 $288 $286 25 $231 $208 $241 $225 $265 $265 22.5 $210 $192 $220 $208 $241 $244 20 $190 $176 $199 $190 $218 $223 17.5 $170 $160 $178 $173 $194 $202 15 $150 $144 $156 $155 $171 $181

Another method that I use is dividend yield theory. The idea behind dividend yield theory is that for large, stable businesses, the 5-year average dividend yield is a good proxy for the fair value of that business.

Image by author; data source Home Depot Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

The 5-year average dividend yield as well as the current dividend yield are both 2.26%.

I also use a reverse discounted cash flow analysis to get an idea of what the current share price implies regarding the expectations. The idea is to find opportunities where you believe the business expectations via the reverse DCF are much lower than what you reasonably expect the business to be able to achieve.

I use a simplified version of the DCF using the maximum of the 3-, 5- and 10-year average EBIT margin, a tax rate of 25% and a terminal revenue growth rate of 4%. For the reverse DCF, I'll examine both a 10% and 8% hurdle rate.

For the 10% hurdle rate scenario, annualized revenue growth would need to come in at ~7.4% assuming flat EBIT margins for the next 20 years. In the 8% hurdle rate scenario revenue growth for the next 20 years needs to be ~4.2% to justify the current share price.

Conclusion

Home Depot has clearly been a wonderful business in the past and I don't expect that to change going forward. My main complaint regarding Home Depot is the significant use of debt in the capital structure which increases the risks for equity holders should bond holders demand higher interest rates from Home Depot bonds. The bright spot though is that the debt is very manageable with debt ratios in between 1.7x to 2.9x.

A back of the envelope calculation for the compounding rate of the company based on reinvestment rate and ROIC, puts the business at a compounding rate of 11.4% annually over the last decade which is incredibly strong.

The question regarding Home Depot is what are the growth opportunities for the business. As of the FY 2019 annual report, management estimates that it has roughly a 15% market share of a $650 B annual market. If that estimate is approximately right then there's plenty more room for Home Depot to grow share as they have a scale advantage over the many smaller competitors.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $241 to $294. The MARR analysis suggests a fair value range between $202 to $244 if a 7% IRR is attractive.

It's truly amazing just how great of an opportunity last March was for investors to add more shares. Obviously, there's some hindsight bias built in there and I don't think anyone expected this quick of a recovery in the share price; however, the likelihood of seeing 10%+ IRRs was extremely high at the time for those that were patient. Unfortunately, with all that was going on I didn't notice the drop in Home Depot as there were other opportunities and limited available capital.

I think a fair price to add shares of Home Depot would be below $240 or roughly 10% lower than current levels. Although ideally I'd like to purchase shares somewhere below $200 which would require at least a 30% decline from current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.