Investment Thesis

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is my backdoor bet on travel resumption. The core business is a proxy for leisure travel since their business thrives when patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) seek mobility. COPD patients buy portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) when they want to be unshackled from their living room oxygen tanks so they can board a flight, chill on a cruise, or go to their grandchild's graduation/wedding etc. While many people in this population may never leave their living rooms for years, many of them will likely have some element of YOLO or FOMO when things normalize.

Since I can't call timing of vaccinations or recovery in the overall travel market, I'd much rather buy a proxy that isn't hemorrhaging cash and has a mountain of liquidity. Conversely, cruise lines, airlines, and hotels all operate with high financial and operating leverage.

Ultimately, boomers will keep graying, and the old smokers will have more problems breathing. The POC addressable market will continue growing, and at some point in the (hopefully not too distant) future, this population will resume travel. I am betting that INGN sells this group more POCs, and my portfolio will benefit as a result.

Business Description

Inogen manufactures FDA approved POCs for patients suffering from COPD such as emphysema, offering patients significantly greater mobility. Currently, most COPD patients breathe from stationary oxygen tanks. Inogen offers mobile COPD solutions that weigh less than 5 pounds and cost $2,000-$3,000. Based on 2018 Medicare data, only 14% of the COPD patient universe uses POCs. While they face competition, Inogen is the POC market leader. From 2009 to 2019, INGN has provided over 774,000 POCs to customers.

Why Is The Stock Cheap?

Inogen was an overpriced growth stock from 2017 to 2018 until Citron Research brought attention to absurd valuations and subsequently exposed aggressive sales tactics. Since late 2018, the stock has been on a steady decline from over $288 to $33, with valuations compressing from over 15X sales to below 1.5X.

2020 has not been kind to INGN shareholders. The stock has been cut in half since the start of the year from the mid-60s to the low-30s. COPD patients are among the most vulnerable population amidst COVID-19, and as such, they are sheltering in place. With COPD patients not requiring mobility, sales have slowed and are expected to remain subdued.

The stock has slipped through the cracks for many investors, and the stock price reflects the lack of love. Sales growth and R&D spend over the past few years have been lackluster, deterring growth investors. The company has been profitable but still not cheap on earnings, deterring value investors. Company ethics were called into question by Citron, deterring ESG investors. Today, INGN is a sub-billion small-cap negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Catalysts

The stock will inflect once COPD patients resume travel and other leisure activities. Unfortunately, as of July 2020, nobody really knows when leisure travel will return to normal.

INGN has a pristine balance sheet with over $208 million of net cash on hand, which is well over a quarter of the current market cap of $726 million ($33 stock * 22 million shares). They are in a position to either acquire or be acquired. Most recently, the company acquired New Aera for $70 million to expand into the portable ventilator market.

For patient, special situations investors, the current CEO will be retiring at the end of calendar 2021. At some point over the next 18 months, a new CEO will be announced. Recent commentary from management expressed interest in a successor who could help bring Inogen into the Chinese market.

Key Risks

COVID-19 may linger longer than most people expect, and the second order effects are difficult to quantify. This is adequately reflected in the stock, with not a single buy recommendation from Wall Street. Needham downgraded the stock on July 23, 2020, citing "INGN's portable oxygen concentrators are mostly used by travelers, given a COPD patient's greater risk if exposed to Covid-19, those customers are likely to stay home and the company will see less orders".

Current management has proven lackluster over the past few years. The business has barely grown because of poor hiring practices, and the company faced supply chain issues for their G5 product in 2019. Tack onto this track record the "lame duck" effect of an outbound CEO and the business might suffer for the next 18 months, losing market share to competitors and/or technological disruption.

POC rentals are covered by Medicare, and this may change. In the first quarter of 2020, rental revenues were 6% of total revenues. Anything with Medicare exposure may see volatility as we approach 2020 elections and precarious budget discussions.

Valuation

I believe the stock has little downside from today's price of $33. My downside case is $31, slightly below INGN's 52-week low on March 18, 2020. The stock is very cheap based on 2019 performance, which I believe is a good baseline for 2021. As of July 24, 2020, INGN is trading at 1.4x EV/FY19 revenues ($362 million) and 12x FY19 Adj. EBITDA ($43 million), based on an enterprise value of $518 million, $726 million market cap, and $208 million net cash.

I believe the stock is worth $60, reflecting a valuation of 3x FY19 revenues and 25x FY19 EBITDA. This reflects a 40% discount to INGN's median 5-year EV/revenues multiple of 5x and is conservatively in line with similar small-cap net cash device comps (AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN), InMode (NASDAQ:INMD), Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD), Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)).

Conclusion

The story isn't pretty, but the stock is a good value bet on travel resumption. When the cruise lines and airlines finally see a sustained rebound, INGN shares will likely trade substantially higher. Until then, you have a liquid market leader in a niche market with limited downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.