Buy Intel now.

As I write this, Intel (INTC) has been going down for the past two days, on the order of around $15, and is near $50 a share. After dropping around 23%, Intel is a bargain, despite the bad news from the earnings report. While the news is important, it's not nearly as decisive a blow as analysts make it out to be.

I will not be speaking too much about the Q2 earnings; they were outstanding are not why the stock went down. They are also covered in great detail elsewhere. I'm more focusing on why the stock went down so dramatically, and why it wasn't entirely warranted.

To summarize, Intel again announced problems with their process technology, in this case, 7nm, saying its yields were behind by about 12 months.

So, the first thing for us to do is take a look at technology, so we can better understand the issue. A processor and CPU have an architecture, that is built on a process technology. Performance is based on how much work one can do per clock cycle, and how many of those clock cycles there are over a given period of time. Typically, we measure it in Hertz, or units per second. The first part, the amount of work done per clock cycle is unrelated to the process technology, it's based on the architecture. The second is based on the process technology as well as the architecture. But, even then, it's not a clear as we might like.

We should note that numbers used for process technology don't have a real meaning, and are not directly translatable to other processes. It's just a name a company gives to a process. So, in this context, Intel's 10nm process isn't necessarily less advanced than TSMC's 7nm (which AMD and many others use). Intel's processes tend to be better than the number they give, vis-a-vis competitors. But, even within Intel, 10nm is not necessarily better than 14nm at everything. In fact, it's clearly inferior in some measures, at least for the time being.

More than that, the advances in lithography (meaning, process nodes) are much less meaningful than they were in the past, which much of the above alludes to.

So let's understand where we are now, and let's understand where Intel expects to be. And let's also try to understand why the market reacted so sharply to Intel's latest problems.

With microprocessors, the most difficult task is to have high single-threaded performance. It's also, overall, the most important. The reason is simple, it applies to everything someone does, to a varying degree. It's relatively easy to increase multi-threaded performance by adding more cores and such, but single-threaded performance is at the architectural level, for the most part, and at this point, very difficult to improve.

Intel's problems are mainly architectural at this point, not process related, as it pertains to raw performance. Although Intel does have some very fine products available on their 10nm process, Ice Lake, with Tiger Lake coming soon, for example, the vast majority of their parts are based on the very old Skylake architecture.

This is not only from 2015, but is far inferior to where it was even back then. This was due to the loss of performance, overall over 15%, caused by the security mitigations that have been applied since then.

AMD (AMD) is riding high, on a nice 7nm process, and with a very new architecture. So, of course, they perform better than Intel's best. Except they don't. Intel still, despite everything working against them, has better single-threaded performance. Despite having an older process technology, despite having a much older architecture, and despite all the security mitigations. And despite AMD using massive caches to improve performance (which add cost, but are mitigated by their using a more advanced process technology).

So how badly is Intel suffering? They're still better than AMD at the most significant and difficult metric, and they're still having record quarters. Is the market crazy?

Yes, but it's not all made up. As most of you know, Intel had a terrible time with their 10nm process, and it's still not producing many parts. It's also not capable of the same performance as their 14nm process. In fairness, the 14nm process keeps improving, so it's not as bad as it sounds, but however you look at it, Intel is way behind schedule, and their processes are not as good as they should be. Remember, Intel kept telling us 10nm wouldn't be a great performer (in terms of profits) like 14nm, and 22nm were, but just wait until 7nm comes, and then things will be rosy again. Well, they are rosy, in the sense it's thorny, since Intel is now behind by around 12 months on that process.

So, what does this mean, really? We already know Intel has good technology and architectures, but they have a perverse situation where their best architecture is not on their highest performing process. Ice Lake already outperforms AMD's products in instructions per cycle, but it's on a process that doesn't clock very high. In fact, Intel will release desktop chips based on 10nm (Alder Lake) only in the second half of 2021. AMD isn't standing still, will they pass Intel in every metric? Probably not, fortunately, someone at Intel figured out they need to put a better architecture on 14nm, and that will be Rocket Lake. So, you'll get the high clock speeds of 14nm, and a newer, far better, architecture. Sounds great, right? Well, it is, and should increase pretty decisively their single-threaded performance over AMD, and add some other newer technologies they were lagging with (PCIe 4.0). But, it's still 14nm, and it's pretty big, so I wouldn't expect this to change AMD's ability to deliver more cores, and more cache. So, it will improve Intel's situation, but AMD should still have better multi-threaded performance.

With servers, Intel is still moving to 10nm parts later this year, so that hasn't changed. What happens in a few years, we'll see, but Intel has indicated they will use outside foundries if necessary. I'm not sure it's needed, since Intel still outperforms TSMC in sheer clock speed, with a far older process, but it is a possibility. 10nm will no doubt be improved and then improved some more, just like 14nm, but servers need to be power efficient, and they may need to use TSMC to be competitive. Keep in mind, AMD is not a particularly powerful competitor, but other companies are. Amazon, for example, is already showing excellent performance with ARM chips, so Intel has a lot bigger competition in the Server/Cloud area than AMD. And what they can get away with while competing with AMD, will not be the same going up against Google, Amazon, IBM, Apple, etc.

Then we have to look at GPUs. Intel's foray into this arena will be good in my opinion, but this is one area where the problems with process technology will hurt far more. CPUs don't benefit very much from more transistors, although they do to some extent, GPUs benefit massively from it. To put it another way, Intel will have no trouble competing in performance with CPUs if they are behind in process technology, but they'll have no chance with GPUs. So, I'd expect Intel to be much more inclined to make their GPUs at a third party fab at some point, since these delays have occurred. I can't see them competitive any other way.

So, the delays do mean a few things. They do not spell the end of Intel. Intel can easily ride this out by improving their existing 10nm process and moving more to it, and also using third party fabs when needed. But, there's one nagging question that no one can answer right now, but you almost have to at some point if you're an Intel investor: Will Intel be able to compete with TSMC TSM)and Samsung(OTC:SSNLF) moving forward? I gave them a pass on 10nm because it was a one-time thing. Except now it isn't. I'm still inclined to believe they will figure this all out, but I would not blame anyone else for not taking such a sanguine view. I'm much less confident than I was. I will keep watching this and adjust my thinking about the company as time moves forward, but there will be plenty of time for that.

Right now, Intel is in a very good situation, despite the problems. Their quarter was exceedingly profitable, their roadmap is improving quickly, despite the problems, and their process problems are real, but not as significant as the recent drop implies. I think there is a lot more good moving forward, at least in the short to mid-term, than bad, and we'll have time to evaluate the long term as it crystallizes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.